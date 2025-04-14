Your Brain Can Start to Eat Itself When You Run a 26.2 Miles Marathon

Running a marathon might briefly shrink parts of your brain- but this surprising effect could hold clues for treating diseases like multiple sclerosis.
- Marathon running can temporarily reduce myelin in the brain's white matter, especially in areas linked to motor and emotional control
- Myelin levels begin to recover within two weeks and typically return to normal within two months post-race
- The rapid recovery of myelin may offer insights into potential treatments for demyelinating conditions like multiple sclerosis
How the Brain Uses MyelinThe human brain contains myelin, a fatty material that protects neurons. Myelin works as an insulator, allowing electrical pulses from the brain to flow securely and efficiently between neurons. According to a new study published in Nature Metabolism, myelin can also provide energy under high metabolic conditions.
Running a marathon, like any other long-form workout, requires the body to rely on its energy supplies. This usually takes the form of carbs, such as glycogen in the muscles. However, once all of the carbohydrates have been used, the body begins to rely on fat resources, including, according to the study, fatty myelin in the brain.
The study's authors, from the UPV/EHU, CIC biomaGUNE, and IIS Biobizkaia, discovered that marathon runners exhibited a drop in myelin in specific brain regions after finishing the race. However, their myelin levels returned to normal after two months.
Does the Brain Eat Itself During Marathons?Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), the researchers examined scans of the runners' brains 48 hours before the event, two weeks later, and finally two months later.
The team analyzed the myelin water in the runners' brains- which can be an indirect indicator of myelin in the brain- and found "a reduction in the myelin content in 12 areas of white matter in the brain, which are related to motor coordination and sensory and emotional integration," said Carlos Matute, professor of Anatomy and Human Embriology at the UPV/EHU and a researcher at IIS Biobizkaia, in a press release.
According to Pedro Ramos-Cabrer, Ikerbasque Research professor at CIC biomaGUNE, the two-week scan revealed that "the myelin concentrations had increased substantially, but had not yet reached pre-race levels," according to a press release.
Following the two-month examination, the team reported that myelin levels had returned to pre-race levels.
Helping People with Multiple SclerosisWhile it may seem surprising that your body would devour a critical brain protectant, the astonishing discovery is how quickly myelin recovers from this. The study team hopes that this discovery may lead to better treatment choices for people who suffer from demyelinating disorders such as MS.
"Understanding how the myelin in the runners recovers quickly may provide clues for developing treatments for demyelinating diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, in which the disappearance of myelin and, therefore, of its energy contribution, facilitates structural damage and degeneration," said Matute.
Should People Stop Running Marathons?The study's authors also point out that their findings do not suggest that people should stop running marathons, as exercise offers several health benefits. However, patients with demyelinating sickness should avoid them because they may cause more harm than help.
Source-Medindia