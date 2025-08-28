Yogurt and Hot Springs: A Natural Duo for Better Gut Health

Combining yogurt intake with bathing in chloride hot springs leads to greater improvement in bowel function than yogurt alone, indicating a synergistic benefit for gut health.

Dietary and environmental modulation for the gut environment: yogurt promotes microbial diversity while chloride hot springs improve defecation status in healthy adults



Japanese Hot Springs Explored for Health Benefits

Three-Group Comparison Reveals Gut Health Trends

Dual Lifestyle Strategy for Better Bowel Health

and changes its overall composition ().These benefits become even more pronounced when yogurt intake is combined with bathing in chloride-rich hot springs, which enhances bowel movements more effectively than yogurt alone.These insights point to the potential of combining these two lifestyle habits, yogurt consumption and hot spring bathing, for improved overall health and preventive care. The findings are documented in the journalMaintaining a balanced gut microbiome is essential for overall well-being, as it impacts digestion, immunity, and neurological functions. Yogurt contains beneficial microorganisms such aswhich are known for their ability to positively influence the gut microbiota and promote health.In light of yogurt’s known health effects, researchers from Kyushu University investigated whether combining it with“We have previously reported the beneficial effects of onsen bathing on the gut microbiota. However, little has been known about how the combination of diet and onsen bathing influences health,” said Professor Shunsuke Managi from the university’s Urban Institute.The research was conducted in collaboration with Beppu City in Kyushu, which is well known for its onsen culture.The experiment involved 47 healthy adult participants who had not used any onsen baths in the 14 days leading up to the study. These individuals were randomly split into three groups: aThe control group received no treatment, while the yogurt group consumed 180 grams of low-sugar yogurt containingevery evening after dinner. Meanwhile, the yogurt plus onsen group followed the same yogurt regimen but also bathed inBoth before and after the four-week period, participants provided stool samples for microbiota analysis and completed a questionnaire assessing bowel health. This questionnaire covered stoolThe findings revealed that thealong with shifts in the presence of specific bacterial strains. These changes were not found in the control or yogurt plus onsen groups.However, when evaluating defecation status, both the yogurt and the yogurt plus onsen groups showed significant improvements, with the combination group demonstrating even greater enhancement.These observations indicate that yogurt alone boosts microbial diversity, while its combination with onsen bathing yields an additive effect in improving defecation. The integration of these two interventions presents a“Although the sample size is small, our findings suggest that combining two accessible lifestyle interventions, yogurt intake and onsen bathing, may offer enhanced health benefits, particularly by promoting gut microbiota diversity and improving defecation status in healthy adults,” stated Managi. This dual-approach may also play a role in preventive healthcare and supports the value of evidence-based wellness tourism in regions renowned for their natural hot springs.To conclude, the combination of yogurt consumption and bathing in chloride-rich hot springs provides a natural and effective way to enhance gut microbiota diversity and improve bowel health. This integrative approach offers potential for preventive medicine and could pave the way for evidence-based wellness tourism.Source-Medindia