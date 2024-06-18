Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, June 18). Yellow Nail Syndrome: A Rare Condition Affecting Nails, Lungs, and Lymphatic System . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 18, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/yellow-nail-syndrome-a-rare-condition-affecting-nails-lungs-and-lymphatic-system-216073-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Yellow Nail Syndrome: A Rare Condition Affecting Nails, Lungs, and Lymphatic System". Medindia. Jun 18, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/yellow-nail-syndrome-a-rare-condition-affecting-nails-lungs-and-lymphatic-system-216073-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Yellow Nail Syndrome: A Rare Condition Affecting Nails, Lungs, and Lymphatic System". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/yellow-nail-syndrome-a-rare-condition-affecting-nails-lungs-and-lymphatic-system-216073-1.htm. (accessed Jun 18, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Yellow Nail Syndrome: A Rare Condition Affecting Nails, Lungs, and Lymphatic System. Medindia, viewed Jun 18, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/yellow-nail-syndrome-a-rare-condition-affecting-nails-lungs-and-lymphatic-system-216073-1.htm.