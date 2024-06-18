About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Yellow Nail Syndrome: A Rare Condition Affecting Nails, Lungs, and Lymphatic System

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 18 2024 3:56 PM

Highlights:
  • Yellow nail syndrome includes symptoms like yellow nails, respiratory problems, and lymphatic dysfunction
  • The exact cause is unknown, but it is linked to certain cancers, autoimmune diseases, and genetic factors
  • Treatments focus on managing symptoms, such as vitamin E for nails, antibiotics for infections, and compression garments for lymphedema
Yellow nail syndrome is a rare disease that affects the fingernails, toenails, lungs, and lymphatic system. While the exact cause remains unknown, it's characterized by a triad of symptoms: yellow nails, respiratory problems, and lymphatic system dysfunction (1 Trusted Source
Yellow Nail Syndrome

Go to source).

Discolored Nails? Try These to Put Your Best Foot Forward
Discolored Nails? Try These to Put Your Best Foot Forward
If your nails are discolored then try these home remedies that are proven to be quite effective
Advertisement

What is the Lymphatic System and How Does it Play a Role?

The lymphatic system is a network of vessels and tissues that transports lymph, a colorless fluid containing infection-fighting white blood cells, throughout the body. Problems in this system can lead to lymph buildup, causing swelling under the skin in various areas.


Advertisement
Nails - Health and Disease
Nails - Health and Disease
Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

What Causes Yellow Nail Syndrome?

The cause of yellow nail syndrome is not fully understood, but it's more commonly seen in individuals with certain conditions:
  • Lymphatic issues: Lymphedema, a condition causing lymph fluid buildup
  • Cancers: Lung cancer, breast cancer, and lymphoma
  • Autoimmune diseases: Rheumatoid arthritis
  • Immunodeficiency disorders: Issues affecting immune cells, like common variable immunodeficiency
  • Genetic factors: Mutations in the FOXC2 gene linked to lymphedema
  • Possible environmental or metal exposure: Titanium in dental implants, medications, or the environment

Advertisement
Signs of Ill Health Include Dull Hair, Brittle Nails
Signs of Ill Health Include Dull Hair, Brittle Nails
An American expert has said that brittle nails, dull hair or a crease in one of the earlobes are some of the many signs thrown up by your body to indicate something is amiss with your health.

Symptoms of Yellow Nail Syndrome

The hallmark symptom is discolored or yellow nails due to lymph buildup beneath them. Other signs include:
  • Nail abnormalities: Slow growth, thickening, curving, separation from the nail bed, or loss of cuticles
  • Lung problems: Bronchiectasis (damaged air passages), chronic cough, breathing difficulties, and respiratory infections
  • Lymphatic system dysfunction: Lymphedema (swelling in legs), and fluid buildup around the lungs (pleural effusion)
  • Sinusitis: Inflammation and infection of the sinuses
Yellow nail syndrome can also increase the risk of infections around the nails.


Nail Psoriasis - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Nail Psoriasis - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease, which in rare cases can, also affect the nails, making them brittle, soft and painful.

Diagnosis of Yellow Nail Syndrome

Doctors diagnose yellow nail syndrome based on the presence of two out of the three main symptoms: yellow nails, lung problems, and lower limb swelling. Tests may be conducted to assess lung function and confirm the diagnosis.

Complications of Yellow Nail Syndrome

The lung complications associated with yellow nail syndrome can be serious. Bronchiectasis can lead to mucus buildup and infections like pneumonia. Pleural effusion (fluid around the lungs) can further complicate the condition. In individuals with lymphedema, cellulitis (skin infection) can occur.

Treatment for Yellow Nail Syndrome

There's no cure for yellow nail syndrome, but treatments can manage specific symptoms:
  • Nail changes: Oral vitamin E and antifungal medications
  • Inflammation: Corticosteroids
  • Pleural effusion: Surgery to remove excess fluid
  • Infections: Antibiotics for sinusitis, bronchiectasis-related issues, or lung infections
  • Lymphedema: Compression garments, massage, exercises, and manual lymphatic drainage
  • Underlying conditions: Specific medications for cancer or rheumatoid arthritis

Prevention of Yellow Nail Syndrome

There's no guaranteed way to prevent yellow nail syndrome. However, early diagnosis and treatment of underlying conditions may help manage the symptoms. Consulting a doctor immediately upon noticing any concerning symptoms is crucial.

Reference:
  1. Yellow Nail Syndrome - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK557760/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement