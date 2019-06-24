World Vitiligo Day: Focus on Mental Health

This year, the
World Vitiligo Day celebrations are being led by the US in Houston, Texas. The 2019 World
Vitiligo Day Theme is
,
which focuses on the quality of life of a vitiligo patient, especially mental
and emotional well-being. The reason for focusing on mental health is due to
the growing need for a better understanding of the role of mental health in
vitiligo treatment.
History of World Vitiligo Day
World Vitiligo
Day is celebrated in memory of pop legend, Michael Jackson, who suffered from
vitiligo from 1986 till his death on 25th
June 2009. The idea of
celebrating World Vitiligo Day first came to Steve Haragadon, who is the
founder of the Vitiligo Friends Network. The idea was given shape and finalized
by Ogo Maduewesi, a Nigerian vitiligo patient and founder and Executive
Director of the Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation (VITSAF). The first
World Vitiligo Day was observed in 2011, so this year's celebration is the 9th
edition. The vitiligo celebrations move across the globe and are hosted by a
different country each year. It kicked-off from Nigeria in 2011, and then moved
to Italy (2012), USA (2013), and India (2014). This year, it is again being
hosted by the USA.
How is World Vitiligo Day
Celebrated?
World
Vitiligo Day is celebrated through various events and activities, some of which
are briefly highlighted below:
- Conferences & Seminars: These
events provide an opportunity to share the latest developments in vitiligo
research.For example, the US
World Vitiligo Day Conference is being held in Houston, which is the
highest profile event in the world this year and is being organized by the
Houston Vitiligo Awareness Movement. In India, the
Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists
(IADVL) is organizing conferences and seminars in its various Chapters
across India
- Vitiligo Camps: Vitiligo camps that
provide free check-ups and advice by doctors provide immense support to
vitiligo patients. Many hospitals provide free medicines and medical procedures such as phototherapy and surgical
interventions such as punch/blister grafting at reduced charges. This will
encourage underprivileged patients from poor communities to attend these
camps
- Vitiligo Walkathons & Rallies: These
are very effective ways of generating awareness about vitiligo.
Participants holding placards and banners help to spread the message about
the various myths associated with the disease prevailing in society
- Street Plays: These are ideal ways
of communicating with lay people and spreading the message. Street plays
are especially effective for illiterate people who can hear and
comprehend, despite not being able to read
- Social Media: This is a powerful
tool for reaching maximum people in minimum time. For example, the latest
information and updates about the 'World Vitiligo Day Conference 2019' in
Houston is being shared on Facebook to publicize the event
- Real Life Stories: Everyone with
vitiligo has a story to tell. Therefore, there is a need to reach out to
people living with vitiligo to come together and participate in open
discussions on the subject and share their journey with others
- The "Vitiligo Rath" -
An Innovative Idea to Spread Awareness: The
Karnataka Chapter of IADVL conceptualized this rath or chariot. It is
actually a display van that has banners and educative materials about
vitiligo, which travels around Karnataka, spreading awareness in every
nook-and-corner of the state. Due to the immense response from the public,
the program is being expanded to other parts of India too
- Wearing Purple: Purple is the
awareness color for vitiligo. So, wearing something is purple, such as a
purple ribbon, lapel pin, T-shirt, cap, or wristband will show solidarity
for people living with vitiligo, as well as raise money from the sales to
help those in need
Vitiligo: Facts & Figures
- Vitiligo is not a communicable disease
- Vitiligo can strike anyone at any
time or age
- 100 million people or 1.2 percent
of the global population is affected by vitiligo
- 1 in 100 people are affected by
vitiligo
- 30 percent of patients have a
family history of vitiligo
- Children of vitiligo patients have
a 5 percent chance of getting the disease
- 75 percent of vitiligo patients
have a negative self-image
- 15-25 percent of vitiligo patients
have at least one other autoimmune disease
- 50 gene mutations (alterations)
have been linked to increased risk of vitiligo
- Vitiligo is a life-long condition
with no cure
Vitiligo
and its Ramifications
Vitiligo, also known
as leukoderma, is an autoimmune disease that causes loss of the pigment melanin
from areas of the skin, resulting in spots or irregular white patches. The
cause of vitiligo is not well understood, although it is known that genetics
plays a role to some extent. The disease affects one percent of the population
and can start at any age, but usually appears before 20 years. It affects both males
and females and all races and ethnicities. Vitiligo is not contagious, and
although it doesn't cause any physical trauma, the psychological and social
trauma can be devastating, often leading to depression, isolation, and neglect.
People with vitiligo also have a higher risk of sunburn
, skin cancer
, vision problems,
and hearing loss.
Latest Research and Treatments for
Vitiligo
Cutting-edge
research is currently making waves in the vitiligo therapeutic field. A couple
of these success stories are highlighted below:
- Ruxolitinib Topical Cream: A
promising new
drug called ruxolitinib has been developed for topical application that is
extremely effective in reversing the effects of vitiligo. A US nationwide
Phase II clinical trial conducted by Tufts Medical Center in Boston found
that in about half of all patients who applied ruxolitinib cream on the
face, there was 50 percent improvement in areas affected by vitiligo
within 24 weeks. The findings have been presented at the 24th
World Congress of Dermatology in Milan, Italy, on 15th June
2019
- Melanocyte Keratinocyte Transplantation Procedure (MKTP): Conventional treatments such as phototherapy and laser therapy
aim to stimulate the melanocytes to produce melanin. A new approach,
called melanocyte keratinocyte transplantation procedure (MKTP), involves
transplantation of melanocytes on the affected skin. This revolutionary
procedure, which is being evaluated at the University of California,
Irvine has a high success rate in treating vitiligo patients
What Does Alternative Medicine Say?
Alternative
systems of medicine such as Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Naturopathy claim to have
effective treatments for vitiligo. For example, in Ayurvedic Medicine, various
herbs such as Bakuchi,
Bhringraj, Chitrak,
and Khadir
are considered to be effective
for treating vitiligo patients. Homeopathy claims that vitiligo can be treated
by Ginkgo biloba
. Naturopathy advises
natural remedies such as drinking water from a copper vessel, reducing stress,
or applying sunscreen, red clay and papaya on the affected skin. However, in
all these cases, stringent scientific studies are lacking.
Challenges Faced by People with
Vitiligo
There
are essentially two types of challenges faced by vitiligo patients - psychological
and social, which are briefly highlighted below:
- Psychological Challenges: Vitiligo has a profound psychological
and emotional impact, causing immense mental stress, which starts with the
diagnosis of the disease and continues throughout life. Scientific studies
have clearly shown that mental stress is linked to vitiligo, which can
manifest in the form of shame and insecurity, often leading to depression. Therefore, mental health should
be a part of the overall treatment strategy
- Social Challenges: In a society that is obsessed
with physical appearance, people with vitiligo can feel just helpless. Due
to the color of their skin, they face social stigma, discrimination,
ostracism, and social neglect at every step of their life. Children are frequently teased, ridiculed, and
bullied by their peers, while adults experience low self-esteem, employment
discrimination, and relationship problems. For female vitiligo patients,
especially in India, marriage proposals are often canceled solely based on
the color of their skin. Therefore, there is a need to promote open
dialogue about the social impact of vitiligo
Hence, there is an
urgent need to get recognition of vitiligo from the United Nations to enable
multilateral collaborations for developing new therapies and implementing
healthcare education programs to attack this disease in a holistic manner.
So, on World
Vitiligo Day, let us all do our little bit to generate awareness, enlighten the
public and raise funds to tackle this dreadful disease and help improve the
quality of life of people living with vitiligo.
