World Tuberculosis Day: Global Gaps and India`s Progress Explained

World TB Day report dwells on key gaps that are still creating barriers to the efforts of eliminating TB, both on a global scale and in India.

Highlights: The incidence of TB is increasingly dropping all over the world, with the gaps in diagnosis and treatment persisting

Elimination is still hindered by drug-resistant TB

India exhibits improvement in better detection, treatment and mortality decrease

Global TB Burden: The Numbers We Can’t Ignore

Every day, TB causes 30,000 illnesses and 3,500 fatalities .

. Nearly 2 billion people, or 25% of the world's population, may carry latent TB infection .

. Out of an estimated 10.7 million cases, 1.23 million people died from tuberculosis in 2024, according to the WHO report! ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Ending the Global Tuberculosis Epidemic



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What’s Still Holding Back TB Elimination?

TB Screening and Diagnosis Gaps: The Missing Millions

TB Treatment Gaps: Why Cure Doesn’t Always Mean Recovery

Drug-Resistant TB: The Growing Global Threat

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Tuberculosis



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India’s TB Fight: Key Gaps Hindering Elimination

Structural Gaps: Healthcare Access Inequality and Being Undiagnosed. Clinical Gaps: Socio-economic Determinants Not Addressed Entirely. Increasing Multidrug-Resistant TB (MDR-TB). Diversity in Interventions. Evidence & Research Gaps. Complex Socio-Cultural Barriers.

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Progress and challenges in achieving tuberculosis elimination in India by 2025: A systematic review and meta-analysis



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India’s TB Progress: Signs of Hope in the Fight

TB incidence has declined by 21% since 2015

since 2015 Treatment coverage improved from 53% to 92%

26.18 lakh cases detected out of 27 lakh estimated

out of 27 lakh estimated Missing cases reduced from 15 lakh to less than 1 lakh

from 15 lakh to less than 1 lakh Treatment success rate has been achieved to about 90%

has been achieved to about Mortality reduced significantly

Stronger drug-resistant TB testing ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

TB incidence in India drops by 21% from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024 - almost double the rate of decline observed globally



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Ending TB Starts With Us: A Call to Act Now

Frequently Asked Questions Q: What is tuberculosis (TB)? A: TB is a contagious bacterial infection that mainly affects the lungs. Q: Is TB completely curable? A: Yes, TB is curable with proper and timely antibiotic treatment. Q: What are the common symptoms of TB? A: Persistent cough, fever, weight loss, night sweats, and fatigue. Q: What is drug-resistant TB? A: It is a form of TB that does not respond to standard antibiotics. Q: How is TB spread? A: Through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Q: Why is TB still a global problem? A: Due to gaps in diagnosis, treatment access, and rising drug resistance. Q: How is India progressing in TB control? A: India has reduced TB incidence, improved treatment coverage, and lowered deaths significantly.

Ending the Global Tuberculosis Epidemic - (https://www.cdc.gov/global-hiv-tb/php/our-approach/combatingglobaltb.html) Tuberculosis - (https://www.who.int/health-topics/tuberculosis#tab=tab_1) Progress and challenges in achieving tuberculosis elimination in India by 2025: A systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10971764/) TB incidence in India drops by 21% from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024 - almost double the rate of decline observed globally - (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/?q=en/pressrelease-338)

Approximatelyfrom the terrible disease tuberculosis (TB)On, the world observes, with a focus on the theme. But are we actually moving closer to the objective?Every year,who contract tuberculosis. This disparity causes millions of unnecessary deaths, poorer health and more extensive transmission of tuberculosis in communities!Antibiotics can cure tuberculosis, although compliance may be a problem. Medication has to be administered every day for four to six months to avoid drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR TB).In 2023, the percentage of children and adults treated against tuberculosis was only at 48% and 78% in the world, respectively!Drug-resistant TB is present in every nation, and curing the disease itself is difficult., making it harder and more costly to manage ().India is ranked high in TB burden despite the efforts taken globally. It does not have speedy detection, treatment, or prevention to eliminate TB.Although the TB eradication initiative in India has a solid national intent, it has a multi-layered gap, especially.Closing these gaps requires implementing integrated health and social policies, strengthened surveillance, targeted interventions, and a focus on MDR-TB and vulnerable populations ().Though the gaps persist, India has also made notable progress compared to other countries in the battle against TBWith that said, the theme for 2026 is to end TB, and this report highlights the gaps that are preventing the achievement of the theme goal.Ending TB is within reach—but only if we act now. Every missed case, every delayed treatment, and every life lost is preventable.Source-Medindia