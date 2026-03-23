World Tuberculosis Day: Global Gaps and India`s Progress Explained

World TB Day report dwells on key gaps that are still creating barriers to the efforts of eliminating TB, both on a global scale and in India.
- The incidence of TB is increasingly dropping all over the world, with the gaps in diagnosis and treatment persisting
- Elimination is still hindered by drug-resistant TB
- India exhibits improvement in better detection, treatment and mortality decrease
Global TB Burden: The Numbers We Can’t Ignore
- Every day, TB causes 30,000 illnesses and 3,500 fatalities.
- Nearly 2 billion people, or 25% of the world's population, may carry latent TB infection.
- Out of an estimated 10.7 million cases, 1.23 million people died from tuberculosis in 2024, according to the WHO report! (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Ending the Global Tuberculosis Epidemic
Go to source)
What’s Still Holding Back TB Elimination?
TB Screening and Diagnosis Gaps: The Missing Millions
Every year, 50% of children and 25% of adults who contract tuberculosis go undiagnosed and untreated. This disparity causes millions of unnecessary deaths, poorer health and more extensive transmission of tuberculosis in communities!
TB Treatment Gaps: Why Cure Doesn’t Always Mean Recovery
Antibiotics can cure tuberculosis, although compliance may be a problem. Medication has to be administered every day for four to six months to avoid drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR TB).
In 2023, the percentage of children and adults treated against tuberculosis was only at 48% and 78% in the world, respectively!
Drug-Resistant TB: The Growing Global Threat
Drug-resistant TB is present in every nation, and curing the disease itself is difficult. One out of every 400,000 individuals acquires drug-resistant TB annually, making it harder and more costly to manage (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Tuberculosis
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India’s TB Fight: Key Gaps Hindering EliminationIndia is ranked high in TB burden despite the efforts taken globally. It does not have speedy detection, treatment, or prevention to eliminate TB.
Although the TB eradication initiative in India has a solid national intent, it has a multi-layered gap, especially.
- Structural Gaps: Healthcare Access Inequality and Being Undiagnosed.
- Clinical Gaps: Socio-economic Determinants Not Addressed Entirely.
- Increasing Multidrug-Resistant TB (MDR-TB).
- Diversity in Interventions.
- Evidence & Research Gaps.
- Complex Socio-Cultural Barriers.
Progress and challenges in achieving tuberculosis elimination in India by 2025: A systematic review and meta-analysis
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India’s TB Progress: Signs of Hope in the FightThough the gaps persist, India has also made notable progress compared to other countries in the battle against TB
- TB incidence has declined by 21% since 2015
- Treatment coverage improved from 53% to 92%
- 26.18 lakh cases detected out of 27 lakh estimated
- Missing cases reduced from 15 lakh to less than 1 lakh
- Treatment success rate has been achieved to about 90%
- Mortality reduced significantly
- Stronger drug-resistant TB testing (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
TB incidence in India drops by 21% from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024 - almost double the rate of decline observed globally
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Ending TB Starts With Us: A Call to Act NowWith that said, the theme for 2026 is to end TB, and this report highlights the gaps that are preventing the achievement of the theme goal.
Ending TB is within reach—but only if we act now. Every missed case, every delayed treatment, and every life lost is preventable.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is tuberculosis (TB)?
A: TB is a contagious bacterial infection that mainly affects the lungs.
Q: Is TB completely curable?
A: Yes, TB is curable with proper and timely antibiotic treatment.
Q: What are the common symptoms of TB?
A: Persistent cough, fever, weight loss, night sweats, and fatigue.
Q: What is drug-resistant TB?
A: It is a form of TB that does not respond to standard antibiotics.
Q: How is TB spread?
A: Through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Q: Why is TB still a global problem?
A: Due to gaps in diagnosis, treatment access, and rising drug resistance.
Q: How is India progressing in TB control?
A: India has reduced TB incidence, improved treatment coverage, and lowered deaths significantly.
References:
- Ending the Global Tuberculosis Epidemic - (https://www.cdc.gov/global-hiv-tb/php/our-approach/combatingglobaltb.html)
- Tuberculosis - (https://www.who.int/health-topics/tuberculosis#tab=tab_1)
- Progress and challenges in achieving tuberculosis elimination in India by 2025: A systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10971764/)
- TB incidence in India drops by 21% from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh population in 2024 - almost double the rate of decline observed globally - (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/?q=en/pressrelease-338)
Source-Medindia