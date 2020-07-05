Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent a fatality. Currently, blood transfusion,
and a non-iron diet, dietary supplements are few available treatments.
Every year, approximately 10,000-15,000 children are born with Thalassemia and more than 100,000 thalassemia majors in India are dependent on blood transfusions
.
About 2 lakh units of blood are required per month, as thalassemia patients are dependent on blood transfusion. However, there is a lack of national policy on thalassemia.
The need of the hour is to have the policy, as it helps create awareness about the disease, ensures treatment for all, and strategies to prevent its spread of the disease.
Thalassemia during COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
has taken a toll on everyone, especially on thalassemia patients. Most hospitals have turned into COVID-19 treating units and thalassemia patients are at risk of infection. Therefore, doctors have been convincing patients to visit smaller clinics and centers for their treatment. Also, recently, there has been a lack of blood supply, donors, and operations since the lockdown in India.
There's a piece of good news for all Thalassemia patients, i.e., they are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 through blood transfusion or blood donation process, as respiratory viruses are not transmitted by donation or transfusion. Therefore, doctors and nurses urge donors to offer help while maintaining safe social distancing
norms and infection control guidelines.
Conclusion
On this World Thalassemia Day
, let us all come together to raise awareness about the disease and help our fellow citizens in their time of need. If you find any of your family members have thalassemia, immediately talk to your doctor, as early diagnosis and treatment can help save their life.
