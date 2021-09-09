Dr Jayashree
Highlights:
  • World suicide prevention day is observed on September 10th every year
  • It exists as a platform to raise awareness about suicide prevention
  • This year’s theme ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ aims to empower confidence in people to engage with someone they think may be struggling

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10th every year to support the worldwide commitment to preventing suicides. Various events and activities are held during this occasion to raise awareness that suicide is preventable.
World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 - “Creating Hope Through Action”

Each year has a different theme and focus, to bring light on a specific aspect of suicide prevention. This year's theme, which will be the theme until 2023 is 'Creating Hope Through Action', which aims to empower confidence in people experiencing suicidal thoughts that there is hope and that we care and want to support them.

Suicide - Overview

  • For every 40 seconds, someone takes their own life, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
  • About one million people die by suicide each year.
  • For every person who completes suicide, 20 or more may attempt to end their lives.
  • Suicide is a major preventable cause of premature death that is influenced by psycho-social, cultural, and environmental risk factors.
However, by raising awareness, reducing the stigma around suicide, and encouraging well-informed action, we can reduce instances of suicide around the world.

World Suicide Prevention Day History

World Suicide Prevention Day was first started in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) initiative and co-sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO).


World Suicide Prevention Day aims to raise awareness that suicide is preventable, improve education about suicide, spread information about suicide awareness, and decrease stigmatization around suicide.

WHO and IASP work with governments and other partners to develop national responses by strengthening national planning capacity to establish the core building blocks of suicide prevention, and help in implementing these responses.

Importance

World Suicide Prevention Day is a time to reflect on the value of life and that no matter how bad things seem, there's always hope.

Many people know somebody who has taken their own life or someone who has lost a friend or family member to suicide. By creating awareness through this day, we can take action to prevent this loss.

World Suicide Prevention Day is a reminder to society that needs consistent and increasing advocacy for mental health resources so that people struggling with mental health disorders can find the help they need.

How to Observe?

Connect - Reach out to someone who may need help. It's widely known that certain behaviors indicate the possibility of suicide. We can all learn the warning signs of suicidal intention, spot them early enough, and act.

Discuss - Talking about this issue is an important first step in ridding society of the idea that mental health issues should remain hidden. On World Suicide Prevention Day, host or attend a panel discussion on how mental health problems intensify thoughts of suicide.

Share experiences - The insights and stories of people with a lived experience of suicide can be extremely powerful in helping others understand suicide better and encourage people to reach in to support someone and for individuals to reach out for help themselves.

Search for resources - World Suicide Prevention Day provides many resources for people to learn more about the reasons for suicide and how to prevent them. There are countless books, films, and events online to point in the right direction. Knowledge is not only power, it can also save someone's life.

IASP's virtual cycling event, Cycle Around the Globe, is back for the eighth year running to raise awareness of suicide prevention worldwide. It encourages the global community to engage in a collaborative effort to cycle any distance from 10 September - 10 October 2021 to help prevent suicide.

Share on social media - Use the official hashtags #WorldSuicidePreventionDay, #WSPD, #bethelight, or #WSPD2021 to join the conversation and help spread awareness of suicide prevention.

Light a Candle is an act of acknowledgment demonstrating support for suicide prevention, to remembering a lost loved one, and the survivors of suicide. Individuals from all over the world light a candle at 8pm on 10th September

Suicide is sadly a global concern exacerbated by the challenges we all face with COVID-19. The global pandemic has impacted all aspects of people's lives, relationships, health, and well-being worldwide and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Preventing suicide is often possible and we are a key player in its prevention. Through action, you can make a difference to someone in their darkest moments - as a member of society, as a child, parent, friend, colleague or neighbour.

