World Sleep Day 2026: Learn to Sleep Well So You Can Live Better

World Sleep Day 2026 promotes better sleep habits and global awareness, reminding people that quality sleep plays an important role in mental health and overall well-being.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the theme for World Sleep Day 2026?

A: The theme for World Sleep Day 2026 is "Sleep Well, Live Better."

Q: How does poor sleep affect mental health?

A: Poor sleep impairs mood and cognitive function by keeping stress hormones like cortisol elevated, which increases the risks of anxiety and depression.

Q: What are some simple ways to improve sleep?

A: You can improve your sleep by sticking to a consistent schedule, creating a calming bedtime routine, and unplugging from electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bed.

Q: How many hours of sleep do adults need?

A: Experts recommend that adults aim for 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep per night, with a strong focus on maintaining a consistent sleep rhythm.

Q: What happens in the brain during deep sleep?

A: During deep sleep, your brain detoxifies, repairs cells, and regulates mood-boosting chemicals like serotonin and dopamine, which are essential for emotional balance.