Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a group of red blood cell disorders. World Sickle Cell Day is observed on June 19 globally. The main motive of commemorating this day is to promote knowledge about sickle cell disease among the general public. Sickle Cell Disease occurs due to a genetic condition. The human Red Blood Cells (RBCs) appear as circular biconcave disks. They contain a red pigment called hemoglobin that serves as a carrier of oxygen to body tissues.

World Sickle Cell Day 2021: Let's Shine the Light on Sickle Cell

‘On 19th June 2021, SiNERGe, in collaboration with the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc. (SCDAA), will be holding a 24-hour awareness campaign on the theme of "Shine the Light on Sickle Cell."’

Anemia

Episodes of pain

Stroke

Swelling of hands and feet

Frequent infections

Delayed growth or puberty

Vision problems

Bone damage



Currently,

History of World Sickle Cell Day The United Nations General Assembly recognized sickle cell disease as "one of the world's foremost genetic diseases" on December 22, 2008. This announcement made its members spread awareness of the disease on June 19th every year in the name of "World Sickle Cell Disease."

What's Unique in 2021? The theme for World Sickle Cell Day 2021 is "Shine the Light on Sickle Cell." This 24-hour awareness campaign will be held by SiNERGe, collaborating with the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc. (SCDAA). Other activities of importance have also been planned by some organizations such as, Sickle Cell Disease Association of Illinois (SCDAI) - Let's Bowl on World Sickle Cell Day

Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency - Roadmap to Sickle Cell Transition

Sickle Cell Foundation of Minnesota - World Sickle Cell Day Selfie Challenge

Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative - 25th Annual Sickle Cell 5K Walk/Run Virtual Edition

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Michigan Chapter - Sickle Strong Sickle Cell Empowerment Circle Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) - Facts and Figures Approximately 5% of the world's population carries trait genes for hemoglobin disorders, mainly, sickle-cell disease

Over 300 000 babies with severe hemoglobin disorders are born each year

It is more common in African Americans (occurring in about 1 in 365 African American birth)

Breathing issues are very common in kids with sickle cell disease

More than 95% of newborns with SCD in US will live to be adults



People get sickle cell disease by a mutation in genes related to the hemoglobin. The blood cells in their body contain a different type of hemoglobin called hemoglobin S. When this molecule is exposed to low oxygen concentrations , it crystallizes inside the RBCs. This makes the cells elongate and appear as a 'sickle.'