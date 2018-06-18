World Sickle Cell Day

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is the world's most common genetic blood disorder

SCD is caused by a mutation in the globin gene which is responsible for hemoglobin production

The mutated sickle cell gene (HbS) leads to the sickling of red blood cells which causes painful clots and tissue damage in the body

Abnormally shaped cells also cause anemia and patients with SCD require regular blood transfusions to stay alive

Currently there is no permanent cure for SCD except bone marrow transplant

This is designated to create awareness of this painful disorder and provide impetus for research and cures

World Sickle Cell Anemia Day 2018

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is the world's most common genetic blood disorder. SCD is an inheritable, fatal disease causing red blood cell disorders classified asand may lead to death. It is present in Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, North and South America and Southern Europe. According to the United Nations, nearly 500,000 babies with SCD are born each year. Of these babies, 50% will die before the age of 5. Lack of access to treatment and inadequate healthcare facilities are the chief reasons for morbidity.