World Prematurity Day: Premature Babies Also Have a Right to Live

aims to increase awareness, reach and engagement between various
stakeholders across the world on issues pertaining to premature birth and
neonatal health. It provides an ideal opportunity to draw attention to the pain
and suffering experienced by premature babies, as well as highlight the
and disability that accompanies preterm births. It also
provides a platform to discuss, debate and interact with key global players to
find remedial measures.
World Prematurity Day was established by the European Foundation for
the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI) and its parent organizations on 17
November, 2008. Hence, this year marks the 11
anniversary of the
celebrations. In 2011, it was celebrated as World Prematurity Day for the very
first time. Since then, the celebrations have expanded worldwide with
sponsorships from numerous organizations, societies, foundations, and
companies. Currently, over 60 countries participate in the celebrations, which
reach almost 1.5 billion people across the globe.
.
are a very serious health problem. Preterm babies have more
health problems than full-term babies. They can have long-term health issues,
affecting the brain, lungs, hearing or vision.
Preterm birth complications are a leading cause of under-5
mortality. Neonates born preterm require immediate medical attention, which may
pose unexpected challenges - both emotional and financial - to their family.
Prematurity refers
to a birth taking place before 37 weeks of pregnancy, as opposed to 40 weeks
for a normal pregnancy. The weight of premature babies is also lower, usually
below 2.5 kilograms.
The major risk factors
for giving birth
to a premature baby include the following:
The major complications
observed in
premature babies include the following:
It should be noted
that the above complications can be effectively prevented through simple,
proven, cost-effective medical interventions.
Ways to Get Involved in the World Prematurity
Day Celebrations
Numerous events and
activities are organized across the globe on World Prematurity Day at the
local, national and international levels, some of which are indicated below:
- Social
Media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram can be used to ignite
conversations pertaining to premature births. The hashtag
#WorldPrematurityDay may be used to post messages
- Go 'Purple':
Purple is the awareness color for World Prematurity Day. Lighting up the
home, workplace or iconic landmarks in purple or wearing purple colored
apparel will show support for premature babies and their families
- Hanging Up a
Sock-line: Nine white socks and one smaller purple baby sock can be hung
up on a clothesline as a symbol to show solidarity for premature babies
- Kangaroo
Mother Care Activity: Kangaroo mother care helps to keep premature
babies warm and cozy by increased skin-to-skin
contact, mimicking a kangaroo's pouch. Mothers are encouraged to
participate in this activity for 20 hours per day along with exclusive
breastfeeding
- Personal
Stories: Sharing personal experiences of the neonatal journey, which
is usually very distressing for parents, could provide hope and
encouragement to other parents undergoing the same stress and anxiety
The QUIPP App: Predicts Risk of Premature
Births
The QUIPP app is a
clinical tool that has been developed by researchers at Tommy's, a charity
organization based in the UK. The app is capable of predicting a pregnant
woman's risk of giving birth to a premature baby, thereby allowing the timely delivery of life-saving treatments. This helps doctors to decide
which women require immediate medical attention and which don't. This app is
currently being used around the globe and is saving the lives of countless
babies.
Sustainable
Development Goals (SDG): A Global Initiative to Reduce Infant Mortality
The SDGs were
developed in 2015 with the aim of achieving a new, well-defined set of global
targets by 2030. SDG 3 aims to "Ensure healthy
lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages"
. Within SDG 3,
Target 3.2 aims to end preventable deaths of newborns and children below 5 years of
age, with all countries aiming to reduce neonatal mortality to at least 12 per 1000
live births and under-5 mortality to at least 25 per 1000 live births by 2030.
Health Tips for Preventing Premature Births
Although some risk
factors cannot be altered, there are others that can be appreciably reduced
through behavioral changes that encourage a healthy pregnancy. These are
briefly highlighted below:
Conclusion
It is evident from
the foregoing discussion that concerted efforts are urgently needed for
reducing the number of deaths arising from premature births in order to achieve
the SDGs endorsed by 193 countries to end all preventable newborn and child
deaths by 2030.
References :
- World Prematurity Day 2019 - (https://www.healthynewbornnetwork.org/event/world-prematurity-day-2019/)
- World Prematurity Day: 17 November - (https://www.neonataltrust.org.nz/about-us/world-prematurity-day-17th-november)
- Sustainable Development Goals - (https://www.who.int/sdg/targets/en/)
- Causes and Prevention of Premature Birth - (https://www.aboutkidshealth.ca/Article?contentid=1758&language=English)
- World Prematurity Day: 17 November - (https://www.efcni.org/activities/campaigns/wpd/)
Source: Medindia