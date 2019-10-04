World Parkinson''s Disease Day 2019: Need for More Awareness and Compassion

World Parkinson's Disease Day is on Thursday 11 th April, 2019

World Parkinson's Disease Day is observed on 11April every year across the globe. Its main objective is to create more awareness and greater understanding about this dreadful disease. Through various events this year, it also aims to raise funds for research, so that better treatments are developed and eventually a cure is found.