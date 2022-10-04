About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Parkinson's Day 2022
Advertisement

World Parkinson’s Day 2022— “Integrated Health Care”

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 10, 2022 at 9:25 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, primarily affecting movement due to the loss of specific brain cells
  • PD affects at least 1 in 37 people in the UK during their lifetime
  • World Parkinson’s Day is observed annually on the 11th of April to promote awareness of Parkinson’s disease

World Parkinson's Day is celebrated every 11th of April to promote awareness of Parkinson'sdisease (PD).

PD is known to affect at least 1 in 37 people in the UK during their lifetime, with 145,000 people diagnosed currently.

Advertisement


The official color to support World Parkinson's Day is silver or gray. The officially adopted symbol of PD is the red tulip flower at the 9th World Parkinson's Disease Day in 2005.

What is Parkinson's Disease?

PD is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects movement due to the loss of nerve cells — neurons that produce a chemical messenger (neurotransmitter) in the brain called dopamine (black substance).

The typical characteristic of PD is accumulation of abnormally misfolded protein — alpha-synuclein (αS) known as Lewy bodies, that triggers dopamine loss.
Advertisement

The common symptoms of PD are resting tremors, bradykinesia (slowness of movements), unsteady gait, mask-like face, and cognitive impairments.

Although there is no complete cure for PD, palliative support may help slow the progression of the disease.

The 2022 Theme: Integrated Health Care

This year, the 2022 theme for World Parkinson's Day is "integrated health care," which is vital for all those living with PD.

Integrated health care comprises a multidisciplinary, non-invasive approach involving mental health support, nutritional support, exercise/physiotherapy, and language or speech support that helps in the holistic well-being of affected people(1 Trusted Source
World Parkinson's Day

Go to source).

World Parkinson's Day

Make this World Parkinson's Day the most impactful one ever by spreading the word, donating, and raising funds for the Parkinson's Centre for Integrated Therapy. You may also host fun activities like cycling, dancing, walking, or running to raise fund(1 Trusted Source
World Parkinson's Day

Go to source).

The center has also organized a Tai Chi Walkathon for World Parkinson's Day on Monday, 11th ofApril at Whittington Community Hall Worcester. One may participate via ZOOM, or by participating in person for the largest mass(1 Trusted Source
World Parkinson's Day

Go to source).

Several other organizations gather to Light Up Blue to support the Parkinson's community.(2) People are also invited to write a five-line poem (happy, funny, sad, or thoughtful) to share the stories of their loved one affected with PD(3 Trusted Source
World Parkinson's Day 2022

Go to source).

People are invited to share the word on the devastating effects of PD through social media using the hashtags #MDS4Parkinsons, #uniteforparkinsons, #careforparkinsons, #energizeandempower, and mark the event occasion(2 Trusted Source
World Parkinson's Day

Go to source).

References :
  1. World Parkinson's Day - (https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/world-parkinsons-day)
  2. World Parkinson's Day - (https://www.movementdisorders.org/MDS/News/MDS-for-Parkinsons-Disease.htm)
  3. World Parkinson's Day 2022 - (https://parkinsonscare.org.uk/worldparkinsonsday/)


Advertisement

