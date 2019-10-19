World Osteoporosis Day: Focus on ‘Emotional Aspects’

. Its major aim is to make
osteoporosis a global public health priority. It provides the perfect platform
for reaching out to healthcare professionals, patients, decision-makers, policymakers, the media, as well as the public at large.
This year also
marks the launch of the 2nd
edition of the IOF
Compendium of Osteoporosis
, a key policy document that highlights the regional
and global burden of
osteoporosis and suggests ways to prevent it.
Objectives of World Osteoporosis Day
History of World Osteoporosis DayWorld Osteoporosis
Day
was established on 20th
October 1996 by the National Osteoporosis
Society, UK, with support from the European Union. The
International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) took charge of organizing the event
from 1997. The World Health Organization (WHO) co-sponsored the celebrations in
1998 and 1999. From 1999 onwards, the IOF decided that World Osteoporosis Day
should have a specific theme. The first such theme focused on 'Early Detection'
.
Focus on 'Emotional Aspects': 2019 Osteoporosis
Day Theme
The 2019 World
Osteoporosis Day campaign will have the tagline 'That's Osteoporosis'
and will showcase
the emotional aspects of living with the disease through impactful visuals and
real-life stories of patients from around the world. The
campaign will highlight the life-changing impact of
osteoporosis
on sufferers with respect to pain
, disability, loss of independence, and
inability to carry out everyday tasks.
Osteoporosis and its ComplicationsOsteoporosis
is so called because bones (osteum)
start to become porous (porosis)
, which makes them weak and fragile so that
they break easily. Osteoporosis is a growing global health problem that
respects no country boundaries. It is a silent, underlying cause of painful,
debilitating and life-threatening
fractures
.
The condition is
'invisible' with no obvious signs or symptoms - until bones start breaking.
Osteoporotic fractures
can occur from minor falls,
bumps, bending, lifting, sudden movements, and even sneezing. Common sites of
fracture are the hip, spine, wrist
and upper arm. The major driver of
osteoporosis is a rapid rise in the aging population.
Osteoporosis: Facts & Figures
Ways to Generate Awareness on World
Osteoporosis Day
There are numerous
ways to generate awareness on World Osteoporosis Day, some of which are briefly
highlighted below:
- Popular Talks: These are highly effective ways of communicating with the
general public. These talks help lay people to better understand the disease
and the need for early
detection and treatment
- Free Health
Check-Ups: Osteoporosis risk assessment
can be carried out in these health camps, which provide an ideal
opportunity for people to interact with leading medical specialists to
gain essential and reliable information about the disease
- Information
Dissemination: Osteoporosis related information can be disseminated by
distributing pamphlets at prominent public places. Posters and banners on
osteoporosis can also be displayed in schools, colleges, and hospitals to
create awareness among students, patients and their families
- Social Media
Campaigns: Mass awareness campaigns can be launched using social
media, especially among the new generation. Infographics, patient's
stories, photos, and videos on the topic of osteoporosis can be shared on
social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and
LinkedIn, using the hashtag #WorldOsteoporosisDay
- Media Coverage: Media coverage
of events on World Osteoporosis Day is vital for generating awareness
about the disease. In this regard, press conferences can be held to
sensitize the media. Moreover, newspaper feature articles on osteoporosis
by eminent physicians and talk shows with celebrities on TV or radio are
also extremely effective in spreading the message among the general public
Health Tips for Preventing Osteoporosis
- Exercise: Regular
exercise is very important for keeping bones strong and healthy. The most
appropriate and recommended exercises include weight-bearing,
muscle-strengthening and balance-training exercises
- Diet: A diet
enriched with bone-healthy nutrients is important for preventing
osteoporosis. The most important nutrients for maintaining optimal bone
health are calcium, proteins and vitamin D. Calcium can be obtained from
milk, while proteins are abundant in soy products, meat, fish and
poultry. Vitamin
D is synthesized in the body in adequate amounts by exposure to
sunshine
- Lifestyle: Adopting a
healthy and active lifestyle helps in keeping the bones and joints in
pristine condition. It is very important to maintain healthy body weight,
and avoid negative lifestyle
habits, such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption
- Health-Seeking
Behavior: Regular health check-ups are important for the detection of
early warning signs so that adequate preventive measures can be taken. A
history of recurrent fractures or specific diseases and medications that affect bone
density are early
predictors of osteoporosis in old age
- Preventive Therapy: In case of early
warning signs of osteoporosis such as a propensity for fractures,
preventive treatment should be sought to protect and strengthen the bones
by taking medications and nutritional supplements.
Conclusion
What better way to
conclude than through the words of Professor Cyrus Cooper, President of IOF,
who says: "World Osteoporosis Day is a key date in the
bone field. It's an occasion when people around the globe unite to put the
spotlight on the immense global burden caused by osteoporosis."
References :
- World Osteoporosis Day: October 20 - (http://worldosteoporosisday.org/)
- World Osteoporosis Day 2019 - (https://ncdalliance.org/news-events/event/world-osteoporosis-day-2019)
- World Osteoporosis Day: Resources - (http://worldosteoporosisday.org/resources)
- World Osteoporosis Day - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Osteoporosis_Day)
Source: Medindia