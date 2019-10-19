World Osteoporosis Day is observed on 20October every year and is organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) and celebrated through its 248 National Osteoporosis Societies scattered across the globe.

World Osteoporosis Day: Focus on ‘Emotional Aspects’

‘World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated annually on 20th October and aims to create global awareness about osteoporosis and the importance of prevention of bone fractures. This could substantially reduce the global burden of the disease.’ Read More..

