Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, July 29). World ORS Day 2024: Spread Awareness, Save Lives . Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 29, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-ors-day-2024-spread-awareness-save-lives-216610-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "World ORS Day 2024: Spread Awareness, Save Lives". Medindia. Jul 29, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-ors-day-2024-spread-awareness-save-lives-216610-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "World ORS Day 2024: Spread Awareness, Save Lives". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-ors-day-2024-spread-awareness-save-lives-216610-1.htm. (accessed Jul 29, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. World ORS Day 2024: Spread Awareness, Save Lives. Medindia, viewed Jul 29, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-ors-day-2024-spread-awareness-save-lives-216610-1.htm.