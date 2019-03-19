medindia
World Oral Health Day - ''Say Ahh: Act on the Mouth''
World Oral Health Day - 'Say Ahh: Act on the Mouth'

Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 19, 2019 at 2:49 PM
Highlights
  • World Oral Health Day is observed on 20th March every year
  • The main objective of the campaign is to create public awareness on oral health and dental hygiene
  • The theme for 2019 is 'Say Ahh: Act on the Mouth'
World Oral Health Day is observed annually on 20th March by the FDI World Dental Federation, which is the largest global awareness campaign on oral health and dental hygiene. The main aim of the awareness day is to focus on good oral hygiene practices for children and adults and to demonstrate the importance of optimal oral health in maintaining general health and wellbeing.
World Oral Health Day - 'Say Ahh: Act on the Mouth'

Every year, the theme for World Oral Health Day is designed to focus on ways to reduce the global burden of oral diseases among millions of people living across the world.

The theme for World Oral Health Day 2019 is 'Say Ahh: Act on the Mouth.'

Main Objectives of the Campaign

The primary objective of the campaign is
  • To support and promote awareness on the importance of optimal oral health in maintaining overall health and wellbeing
  • To reduce the burden of oral diseases such as tooth decay, gum disease and oral cancer around the world
  • To encourage the general public to follow oral hygiene practices to protect their oral health
  • To educate children about the importance of brushing teeth twice a day
  • To promote healthy eating habits with low sugar and alcohol
  • To reduce smoking, frequent use of tobacco and pan masala to combat oral diseases
  • To motivate people to have regular dental check-ups

Key Reason for Raising Sound Alarm Over Oral Health

  • Oral diseases such as tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancer are the most common non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort and even death
  • Severe periodontal (gum) disease, which may result in tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease worldwide
  • Nearly 95 percent of Americans consider their oral health as a critical part of their overall well-being, according to the American Dental Association (ADA) Health Policy Institute (HPI)
  • Around 78 percent of all Americans will have at least one cavity by the time they reach age 17
  • Nearly 80 percent of the U.S. population has some form of gum disease
  • Approximately 75 percent of Americans use their toothbrushes longer than they should
  • Dental caries affect Saudi children at a rate of 96 percent in the 6-year age group and 93.7 percent in the 12-year age group
  • In India, tobacco and pan masala use among men increases the risk of oral cancer

Good Oral Care for Kids

  • Oral care routine for children must start from the first few days after birth by wiping and cleaning the gums with a clean, washcloth or moist gauze pad, especially after feedings and before bedtime at least twice a day
  • Children should brush their teeth for two minutes twice a day to help reduce their risk of developing dental cavities and gum disease
  • Parents need to ensure that your child does not eat anything after brushing their teeth at night
  • For the best oral care, it is necessary to replace your child's toothbrush every three months or when the bristles are worn-out or missing
  • Do not encourage thumb-sucking and extended use of the pacifier for too long, i.e., after your child turns 2 ˝ years old, as it can significantly affect the development of your child's mouth and teeth
  • Limit your child's intake of sugars to around 3 teaspoons a day and ensure they do not consume too many sugary foods and soft drinks to prevent oral cavities
  • Make sure to provide a mouthguard, a rubber-like cover which fits exactly over the teeth and gums, if your child, plays a sport that involves physical contact, moving objects or regular falls to can protect their gums and prevent tooth displacement or loss
  • Take your child to a dentist for regular dental check-ups to reduce the risk for oral diseases and associated health complications

Good Oral Care for Adults

  • Brushing your teeth for two minutes twice a day with fluoride toothpaste can help reduce the risk of tooth decay and gum disease
  • It is important to brush your teeth using a toothpaste containing 1000-1500 parts per million (ppm) fluoride. So, before buying a toothpaste, check the packaging to ensure it contains the right amount
  • Applying toothpaste to the full length of your toothbrush head is the right amount to keep your teeth and mouth healthy
  • Rinsing your mouth with a fluoride mouthwash or using a sugar-free chewing gum after meals and snacks can help prevent tooth decay
  • Regular cleaning between teeth can help remove food particles and may also reduce gum diseases and bad breath by removing plaque that forms along the gum line
  • Limit your sugar intake to around 6 teaspoons a day and avoid too many sugary foods and soft drinks to prevent oral cavities
  • Excessive use of tobacco and alcohol can put your mouth at an increased risk for gum disease and oral cancer
Tooth decay and other dental problems can rise as soon as the first tooth appears and it is never too early or too late to start looking after your oral health. Therefore, it is necessary to educate people on how good oral care contributes to overall health and well-being. So, let us all join together and 'Act on Mouth Health' by following healthy oral and dental hygiene tips to protect our mouth and body.

References :
  1. World Oral Health Day - (http://www.worldoralhealthday.org/)
  2. World Oral Health Day 2019 'Say Ahh: Act on Mouth Health' campaign calls for concrete action for good oral health - (https://www.fdiworlddental.org/news/20181012/world-oral-health-day-2019-say-ahh-act-on-mouth-health-campaign-calls-for-concrete)
  3. Good oral care for children - (http://www.worldoralhealthday.org/resources/2019/good-oral-care-children)
  4. Good oral care for adults - (http://www.worldoralhealthday.org/resources/2019/good-oral-care-adults)
  5. Oral health- (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/oral-health)
  6. World Oral Health Day 2019 - (https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/HealthAwareness/healthDay/2019/Pages/HealthDay-2019-03-20.aspx)


Source: Medindia

