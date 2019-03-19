World Oral Health Day is observed annually onby the FDI World Dental Federation, which is the largest global awareness campaign on oral health and dental hygiene. The main aim of the awareness day is toand to demonstrate thein maintaining general health and wellbeing.

World Oral Health Day - 'Say Ahh: Act on the Mouth'

‘Practicing good oral hygiene is necessary to maintain overall health and wellbeing, because, a healthy mouth and body always go hand in hand. Therefore, on this Oral Health Day, let's act on the mouth health and take extra steps to fight against oral diseases such as tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancer.’

Main Objectives of the Campaign

To support and promote awareness on the importance of optimal oral health in maintaining overall health and wellbeing

To reduce the burden of oral diseases such as tooth decay, gum disease and oral cancer around the world

To encourage the general public to follow oral hygiene practices to protect their oral health

To educate children about the importance of brushing teeth twice a day

To promote healthy eating habits with low sugar and alcohol

To reduce smoking, frequent use of tobacco and pan masala to combat oral diseases

To motivate people to have regular dental check-ups

Key Reason for Raising Sound Alarm Over Oral Health

Oral diseases such as tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancer are the most common non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort and even death

such as tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancer are the most common non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort and even death Severe periodontal (gum) disease , which may result in tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease worldwide

, which may result in tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease worldwide Nearly 95 percent of Americans consider their oral health as a critical part of their overall well-being, according to the American Dental Association (ADA) Health Policy Institute (HPI)

Around 78 percent of all Americans will have at least one cavity by the time they reach age 17

Nearly 80 percent of the U.S. population has some form of gum disease

Approximately 75 percent of Americans use their toothbrushes longer than they should

Dental caries affect Saudi children at a rate of 96 percent in the 6-year age group and 93.7 percent in the 12-year age group

In India, tobacco and pan masala use among men increases the risk of oral cancer

Good Oral Care for Kids

Oral care routine for children must start from the first few days after birth by wiping and cleaning the gums with a clean, washcloth or moist gauze pad, especially after feedings and before bedtime at least twice a day

Children should brush their teeth for two minutes twice a day to help reduce their risk of developing dental cavities and gum disease

Parents need to ensure that your child does not eat anything after brushing their teeth at night

For the best oral care, it is necessary to replace your child's toothbrush every three months or when the bristles are worn-out or missing

Do not encourage thumb-sucking and extended use of the pacifier for too long, i.e., after your child turns 2 ˝ years old, as it can significantly affect the development of your child's mouth and teeth

Limit your child's intake of sugars to around 3 teaspoons a day and ensure they do not consume too many sugary foods and soft drinks to prevent oral cavities

Make sure to provide a mouthguard, a rubber-like cover which fits exactly over the teeth and gums, if your child, plays a sport that involves physical contact, moving objects or regular falls to can protect their gums and prevent tooth displacement or loss

Take your child to a dentist for regular dental check-ups to reduce the risk for oral diseases and associated health complications

Good Oral Care for Adults

Brushing your teeth for two minutes twice a day with fluoride toothpaste can help reduce the risk of tooth decay and gum disease

It is important to brush your teeth using a toothpaste containing 1000-1500 parts per million (ppm) fluoride. So, before buying a toothpaste, check the packaging to ensure it contains the right amount

Applying toothpaste to the full length of your toothbrush head is the right amount to keep your teeth and mouth healthy

Rinsing your mouth with a fluoride mouthwash or using a sugar-free chewing gum after meals and snacks can help prevent tooth decay

Regular cleaning between teeth can help remove food particles and may also reduce gum diseases and bad breath by removing plaque that forms along the gum line

Limit your sugar intake to around 6 teaspoons a day and avoid too many sugary foods and soft drinks to prevent oral cavities

Excessive use of tobacco and alcohol can put your mouth at an increased risk for gum disease and oral cancer

Every year, the theme for World Oral Health Day is designed to focus on ways to improve oral health. Tooth decay and other dental problems can rise as soon as the first tooth appears and it is never too early or too late to start looking after your oral health.