World Oral Health Day - ''Say Ahh: Act on the Mouth''

Highlights
- World Oral Health Day is observed on 20th March every year
- The main objective of the campaign
is to create public awareness on oral health and dental hygiene
- The theme for 2019 is 'Say Ahh: Act on the Mouth'
World Oral Health Day is observed annually on 20th March
by
the FDI World Dental Federation, which is the largest
global awareness campaign on oral health and dental hygiene.
The main aim of the awareness day is to focus on good oral hygiene practices
for children and adults
and to demonstrate the importance of optimal
oral health
in maintaining general health and wellbeing.
Every year, the theme for World Oral Health Day is designed to focus
on ways to reduce the global burden of oral diseases among millions of
people living across the world
.
‘Practicing good oral hygiene is necessary to maintain overall health and wellbeing, because, a healthy mouth and body always go hand in hand. Therefore, on this Oral Health Day, let's act on the mouth health and take extra steps to fight against oral diseases such as tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancer.’
The theme for World Oral Health Day
2019 is 'Say Ahh: Act on the Mouth.'
Read More..
Main
Objectives of the Campaign
The primary objective of the campaign is
- To support and promote awareness
on the importance of optimal oral health in maintaining overall health and
wellbeing
- To reduce the burden of oral
diseases such as tooth decay, gum disease and oral
cancer around the world
- To encourage the general public to follow oral hygiene practices to
protect their oral health
- To educate children about the
importance of brushing teeth twice a day
- To promote healthy eating habits
with low sugar and alcohol
- To reduce smoking, frequent
use of tobacco and pan masala to combat oral diseases
- To
motivate people to have regular dental check-ups
Key Reason for Raising Sound Alarm Over Oral Health
- Oral diseases such as tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancer are the most
common non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that
affect people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort and even
death
- Severe periodontal (gum)
disease, which may result in tooth
loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease
worldwide
- Nearly 95 percent of Americans
consider their oral health as a critical part of their overall well-being,
according to the American Dental Association (ADA) Health Policy Institute (HPI)
- Around 78 percent of all Americans
will have at least one cavity by the time they reach age 17
- Nearly 80 percent of the U.S.
population has some form of gum disease
- Approximately 75 percent of
Americans use their toothbrushes longer than they should
- Dental caries affect Saudi
children at a rate of 96 percent in the 6-year age group and 93.7 percent
in the 12-year age group
- In India, tobacco and pan masala use among men increases the risk of oral cancer
Good Oral Care for Kids
- Oral care routine for children
must start from the first few days after birth by wiping and
cleaning the gums with a clean,
washcloth or moist gauze pad, especially after
feedings and before bedtime at least twice a day
- Children should brush their teeth
for two minutes twice a day to help reduce their
risk of developing dental cavities and gum disease
- Parents need to ensure that your
child does not eat anything after brushing their teeth
at night
- For the best oral care, it is
necessary to replace your child's toothbrush every three months or when
the bristles are worn-out or missing
- Do not encourage thumb-sucking and
extended use of the pacifier for too long, i.e., after your child turns 2
˝ years old, as it can significantly affect the development of your
child's mouth and teeth
- Limit your child's intake of
sugars to around 3 teaspoons a day and ensure they do not consume too many
sugary foods and soft drinks to prevent oral cavities
- Make sure to provide a mouthguard,
a rubber-like cover which fits exactly over the teeth and gums, if your
child, plays a sport that involves physical contact, moving objects or
regular falls to can protect their gums and prevent tooth displacement or
loss
- Take your child to a dentist for
regular dental check-ups to reduce the risk for
oral diseases and associated health complications
Good Oral Care for Adults
- Brushing
your teeth for two minutes twice a day with fluoride toothpaste can
help reduce the risk of tooth decay and gum disease
- It is important to brush your
teeth using a toothpaste containing 1000-1500 parts per million (ppm)
fluoride. So, before buying a toothpaste, check the packaging to ensure it
contains the right amount
- Applying toothpaste to the full
length of your toothbrush head is the right amount to keep your teeth and
mouth healthy
- Rinsing your mouth with a fluoride
mouthwash or using a sugar-free chewing gum after meals and snacks can
help prevent tooth decay
- Regular cleaning between teeth can
help remove food particles and may also reduce gum diseases and bad breath by removing plaque that forms along
the gum line
- Limit your sugar intake to around
6 teaspoons a day and avoid too many sugary foods and soft drinks to
prevent oral cavities
- Excessive use of tobacco and
alcohol can put your mouth at an increased risk
for gum disease and oral cancer
Tooth decay and other dental problems can rise
as soon as the first tooth appears and it is never too early or too late to start looking after your oral health. Therefore, it is necessary
to educate people on how good oral care contributes to overall health
and well-being
. So, let us all join together and 'Act on Mouth Health' by following healthy oral and dental hygiene tips to protect our
mouth and body.
References :
- World Oral Health Day - (http://www.worldoralhealthday.org/)
- World Oral Health Day 2019 'Say Ahh: Act on Mouth Health' campaign calls for concrete action for good oral health - (https://www.fdiworlddental.org/news/20181012/world-oral-health-day-2019-say-ahh-act-on-mouth-health-campaign-calls-for-concrete)
- Good oral care for children - (http://www.worldoralhealthday.org/resources/2019/good-oral-care-children)
- Good oral care for adults - (http://www.worldoralhealthday.org/resources/2019/good-oral-care-adults)
- Oral health- (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/oral-health)
- World Oral Health Day 2019 - (https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/HealthAwareness/healthDay/2019/Pages/HealthDay-2019-03-20.aspx)
Source: Medindia