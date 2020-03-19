

World Oral Health Day is held on 20th March every year. This international day is the largest global awareness campaign on oral health. It provides an ideal platform for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the general public, among other stakeholders to promote oral health for everyone and reduce the global burden of oral diseases.

World Oral Health Day: Let’s Unite for Oral Health

