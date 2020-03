World Oral Health Day: Let’s Unite for Oral Health

History of World Oral Health Day

Why is Oral Health Important?

Oral Health: Key Facts & Figures

Oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases (NCDs)

Oral diseases cause pain, suffering, disfiguration and even death

90 percent of the global population suffer from oral diseases sometime in their life

50 percent of the world's population (3.58 billion people) suffer tooth decay (dental caries)

Periodontal (gum) disease is the 11 th most prevalent disease worldwide

most prevalent disease worldwide Oral cancer ranks within the top 3 of all cancers in the Asia-Pacific region

Dental treatment accounts for 5 percent of total health expenditure in most high-income countries

Dental treatment accounts for 20 percent of out-of-pocket medical expenses in most high-income countries

Oral healthcare demands are beyond the capacity of health systems in most low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)

Inequities in oral health exist within and between different populations across the world

Oral health is strongly impacted by social determinants

Oral health is strongly influenced by behavioral risk factors - tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol and diets high in free sugars

Lack of fluoride in toothpaste can lead to tooth decay

Pledges on World Oral Health Day

Professional: Make time to visit the dentist every 6 months

Make time to visit the dentist every 6 months Dentist: Inspire patients to look after their mouth

Inspire patients to look after their mouth Senior: Keep mouth healthy throughout life

Keep mouth healthy throughout life Child: Brush teeth every morning and night

Brush teeth every morning and night Teen: Cut down on sugary treats and drinks

Cut down on sugary treats and drinks Policymaker: Champion oral health policies

Strategies for Improving Oral Health: Role of Policymakers and Governments

Transparency in Food Labeling: Since 'added sugar' is a major cause of tooth decay, it should be ensured that labels on food packages clearly state how much 'free sugars' are present in the food item

Since 'added sugar' is a major cause of tooth decay, it should be ensured that labels on food packages clearly state how much 'free sugars' are present in the food item Elimination of Taxes on Fluoride Toothpaste: Since fluoride toothpaste is a highly effective health intervention for prevention of tooth decay and gum disease, taxes and tariffs should be removed - as advised by WHO - to make this commodity more cheaper so that it is accessible even to the poorest of the poor

Since fluoride toothpaste is a highly effective health intervention for prevention of tooth decay and gum disease, taxes and tariffs should be removed - as advised by WHO - to make this commodity more cheaper so that it is accessible even to the poorest of the poor Alignment of Oral Health Policies with other NCDs: Research shows that oral diseases can lead to other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, respiratory diseases, and even cancer. Therefore, it is logical to align oral health policies with that of other NCDs

Research shows that oral diseases can lead to other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, respiratory diseases, and even cancer. Therefore, it is logical to align oral health policies with that of other NCDs Bringing Oral Healthcare Under Universal Health Coverage (UHC): Bringingoralcare services under UHC will enable people from poor communities to access these services. This will significantly reduce existing disparities and inequities in access to oral healthcare

Tips for Maintaining Good Oral Health

Brush Your Teeth Twice a Day: Brushing your teeth for 2-3 minutes in the morning and night with fluoride toothpaste will significantly reduce your chances of tooth decay and gum disease

Brushing your teeth for 2-3 minutes in the morning and night with fluoride toothpaste will significantly reduce your chances of tooth decay and gum disease Be Aware How Much Fluoride is Present in Your Toothpaste: The fluoride content of your toothpaste should be between 1000-1500 parts per million (ppm). Any deviation from this range can have negative effects on oral health. Hence, before buying, check the package labeling to ensure that the toothpaste contains the correct amount of fluoride

The fluoride content of your toothpaste should be between 1000-1500 parts per million (ppm). Any deviation from this range can have negative effects on oral health. Hence, before buying, check the package labeling to ensure that the toothpaste contains the correct amount of fluoride Know the Correct Amount of Toothpaste to Use: The requisite amount of toothpaste for maintaining good oral health should fill the entire length of the head portion of your toothbrush

The requisite amount of toothpaste for maintaining good oral health should fill the entire length of the head portion of your toothbrush Know How to Keep Your Teeth Clean While Traveling: When brushing isn't possible, such as when traveling, you can rinse your mouth with a fluoride mouthwash or chew sugar-free gum after meals and snacks

When brushing isn't possible, such as when traveling, you can rinse your mouth with a fluoride mouthwash or chew sugar-free gum after meals and snacks You Should Clean Between Your Teeth: It is important to clean between your teeth using dental floss. This will dislodge any food particles and remove plaque that can lead to gum disease and bad breath

It is important to clean between your teeth using dental floss. This will dislodge any food particles and remove plaque that can lead to gum disease and bad breath Limit your Intake of Sugar: Sugar corrodes the enamel of your teeth. So, it's important to limit your intake of sugar to approximately 6 teaspoons daily. Also, be aware that snacks, processed food and soft drinks also contain 'hidden' sugar that is not always apparent

Sugar corrodes the enamel of your teeth. So, it's important to limit your intake of sugar to approximately 6 teaspoons daily. Also, be aware that snacks, processed food and soft drinks also contain 'hidden' sugar that is not always apparent Avoid Tobacco and Alcohol: Don't use tobacco and limit your intake of alcohol, as both increase the risk of gum disease and oral cancer. Additionally, smoking causes staining of teeth, bad breath, premature tooth loss, and loss of taste and smell sensations

Don't use tobacco and limit your intake of alcohol, as both increase the risk of gum disease and oral cancer. Additionally, smoking causes staining of teeth, bad breath, premature tooth loss, and loss of taste and smell sensations Visit Your Dentist Regularly: Visit your dentist every 6 months for check-ups. This will help in prevention, early detection, and timely treatment for ensuring better outcomes and reducing the risk of oral diseases, especially cancer

Conclusion

Reference:

TheWorld Oral Health Day celebrations iswhich calls to action everyone's collective efforts to bring down the burden of oral diseases throughout the world. The hashtag for World Oral Health Day isThe plan to dedicate a whole day exclusively for celebrating and promoting oral health at the global level was declared by the FDI World Dental Federation in 2007. The first few celebrations took place on 12September, which coincided with the birthday of Dr. Charles Godon - the Founder of the FDI World Dental Federation. From 2013, the date of the World Oral Health Day celebrations was shifted to 20March, which has been followed ever since.There is an interesting anecdote on how the date '20March' was fixed. The date came into being, based on a dentist's standard recommendation that all healthy adults should have '32' teeth and '0' cavities. This can also be written as '3/20' - the 3month (March) and the 20Day - which translates into '20March'! Oral health is important because it contributes to the overall health and wellbeing of an individual and ensures a good quality of life.The World Health Organization (WHO) defines oral health as:Besides the above functions, the muscles of the oral cavity and cheeks also allow a person to convey a wide range of emotions through complex facial expressions . Therefore, it is important to keep the mouth and oral cavity in pristine condition by practicing proper mouth hygiene and regular visits to the dentist A major focus of this year's World Oral Health Day celebrations is making pledges by members of the society to look after their oral health for leading a better quality of life. Some of these pledges are indicated below:World Oral Health Day encourages policymakers to reduce the global oral disease burden by framing effective and actionable health policies. Some of these are highlighted below:It's never too early or too late to start taking care of your oral health. So, it's important to put into practice the tips provided above to protect your teeth and oral cavity.So, on World Oral Health Day, let's get together to raise global awareness about issues surrounding oral health and lay stress on the importance of oral hygiene for promoting, not just oral health, but also overall health and wellbeing for leading a better quality of life.Also, remember that there is a close link between our oral health and our overall health -Source: Medindia