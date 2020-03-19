World Oral Health Day: Let’s Unite for Oral Health

is organized by FDI World Dental Federation,
The main objective
of World Oral Health Day is to raise awareness by encouraging various
stakeholders to make commitments for promoting
at the local, national and
international levels.
The theme
for the 2020
World Oral Health Day celebrations is 'Say Ahh: Unite for Mouth Health',
which calls to
action everyone's collective efforts to bring down the burden of oral diseases
throughout the world. The hashtag for World Oral Health Day is #WOHD20.
History of World Oral Health Day
The plan to
dedicate a whole day exclusively for celebrating and promoting oral health at
the global level was declared by the FDI World Dental Federation in 2007. The
first few celebrations took place on 12th
September, which
coincided with the birthday of Dr. Charles Godon - the Founder of the FDI World
Dental Federation. From 2013, the date of the World Oral Health Day
celebrations was shifted to 20th
March, which has been followed ever since.
There is an
interesting anecdote on how the date '20th
March' was fixed. The date came into being,
based on a dentist's standard recommendation that all healthy adults should
have '32' teeth and '0' cavities. This can also be written as '3/20' - the 3rd
month (March) and
the 20th
Day - which translates into '20th
March'!
Why is Oral Health Important?
Oral health
is
important because it contributes to the overall health and wellbeing of an
individual and ensures a good quality of life.
The World Health
Organization (WHO) defines oral health as: "A state of being
free from chronic mouth and facial pain, oral and throat cancer, oral infection and sores, periodontal (gum)
disease, tooth loss, tooth decay and other diseases and disorders
that limit an individual's capacity in biting, chewing, smiling, speaking, and
psychosocial wellbeing."
Besides the above
functions, the muscles of the oral cavity and cheeks also allow a person to
convey a wide range of emotions through complex facial
expressions
. Therefore, it is important to keep the mouth and
oral cavity in pristine condition by practicing proper mouth
hygiene and regular
visits to the dentist
.
Oral Health: Key Facts & Figures
- Oral diseases are the most common
non-communicable diseases (NCDs)
- Oral diseases cause pain, suffering, disfiguration and even death
- 90 percent of the global population suffer from oral diseases
sometime in their life
- 50 percent of the world's population (3.58 billion people) suffer
tooth decay (dental caries)
- Periodontal (gum) disease is the 11th most
prevalent disease worldwide
- Oral
cancer ranks within the top 3 of all cancers in the Asia-Pacific
region
- Dental treatment accounts for 5 percent of total health expenditure
in most high-income countries
- Dental treatment accounts for 20 percent of
out-of-pocket medical expenses in most high-income countries
- Oral healthcare demands are beyond the capacity of health systems in
most low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)
- Inequities in oral health exist within and between different
populations across the world
- Oral health is strongly impacted by social determinants
- Oral health is strongly influenced by behavioral risk factors -
tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol and diets
high in free sugars
- Lack of
fluoride in toothpaste can lead to tooth decay
Pledges on World Oral Health Day
A major focus of
this year's World Oral Health Day celebrations is making pledges by members of
the society to look after their oral health for leading a better quality of
life. Some of these pledges are indicated below:
- Professional:
Make time to visit the dentist every 6 months
- Dentist:
Inspire patients to look after their mouth
- Senior:
Keep mouth healthy throughout life
- Child:
Brush teeth every morning and night
- Teen: Cut
down on sugary treats and drinks
- Policymaker:
Champion oral health policies
Strategies for Improving Oral Health: Role of
Policymakers and Governments
World Oral Health
Day encourages policymakers to reduce the global oral disease burden by framing
effective and actionable health policies. Some of these are highlighted below:
- Transparency
in Food Labeling: Since 'added sugar' is a major cause of tooth decay, it
should be ensured that labels on food packages clearly state how much
'free sugars' are present in the food item
- Elimination
of Taxes on Fluoride Toothpaste: Since fluoride toothpaste is a
highly effective health intervention for prevention of tooth decay and gum
disease, taxes and tariffs should be removed - as advised by WHO - to make
this commodity more cheaper so that it is accessible even to the poorest
of the poor
- Alignment
of Oral Health Policies with other NCDs: Research shows
that oral diseases can lead to other non-communicable diseases (NCDs),
such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, respiratory diseases, and
even cancer. Therefore, it is logical to align oral health policies with
that of other NCDs
- Bringing
Oral Healthcare Under Universal Health Coverage (UHC): Bringingoralcare services under UHC will enable people from poor communities to
access these services. This will significantly reduce existing disparities
and inequities in access to oral healthcare
Tips for Maintaining Good Oral Health
- Brush
Your Teeth Twice a Day: Brushing your teeth for 2-3 minutes in the
morning and night with fluoride toothpaste will significantly reduce your
chances of tooth decay and gum disease
- Be Aware
How Much Fluoride is Present in Your Toothpaste: The fluoride
content of your toothpaste should be between
1000-1500 parts per million (ppm). Any deviation from this range can have
negative effects on oral
health. Hence, before buying, check the package labeling to
ensure that the toothpaste contains the correct amount of fluoride
- Know the
Correct Amount of Toothpaste to Use: The
requisite amount of toothpaste for maintaining good oral health should
fill the entire length of the head portion of your toothbrush
- Know How
to Keep Your Teeth Clean While Traveling: When brushing
isn't possible, such as when traveling, you can rinse your
mouth with a fluoride mouthwash or chew
sugar-free gum after meals and snacks
- You
Should Clean Between Your Teeth: It is
important to clean between your teeth using dental floss. This will dislodge any food
particles and remove plaque that can lead to gum disease and bad breath
- Limit
your Intake of Sugar: Sugar corrodes the enamel of your teeth. So,
it's important to limit your intake of sugar to
approximately 6 teaspoons daily. Also, be aware that snacks, processed food and soft drinks also
contain 'hidden' sugar that is not always apparent
- Avoid
Tobacco and Alcohol: Don't use tobacco and
limit your intake of alcohol, as both increase the risk of gum disease and
oral cancer. Additionally, smoking causes staining of teeth, bad breath, premature tooth loss, and loss of
taste and smell sensations
- Visit Your Dentist Regularly: Visit your dentist every 6 months for
check-ups. This will help in prevention, early detection, and timely
treatment for ensuring better outcomes and reducing the risk of oral
diseases, especially cancer
Conclusion
It's never too early or too late to start taking care of your
oral health. So, it's important to put into practice the tips provided
above to protect your teeth and oral cavity.
So, on World Oral
Health Day, let's get together to raise global awareness about issues surrounding oral
health
and lay stress on the importance of oral hygiene for promoting, not
just oral health, but also overall health and wellbeing for leading a better
quality of life.
Also, remember
that there is a close link between our oral health and our overall health - "A
healthy mouth and a healthy body go hand in hand."
