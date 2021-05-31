World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on 31st May every year. Its primary aim is to raise global awareness about the deleterious effects of tobacco on health. The celebrations were initiated and continue to be organized by the World Health Organization (WHO).



The WHO acts as the nodal organization that coordinates all the global events and activities on World No Tobacco Day, so that this day can be celebrated across the world, starting from the community level and up to the national and international levels.

World No Tobacco Day: Pledge to Quit Today!

