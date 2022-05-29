About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — “Connections”

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day is globally celebrated on May 30th to raise awareness and support people with MS
  • The four-year global theme (2020–2023) theme for World MS Day is ‘connections’
  • The campaign focuses on constructing a connection with community, self, and quality care

World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day is celebrated on May 30th to raise annual awareness of Multiple Sclerosis and support the patients suffering from it (1 Trusted Source
World MS Day

Go to source).

What is Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis is a demyelinating autoimmune neurological condition that commonly damages the myelin sheath (outer fatty cover/insulation of nerves) of the nerves in the nervous system (brain and spinal cord), thereby affecting the electrical conduction of the brain (2 Trusted Source
About World MS Day

Go to source).

Eat Fish to reduce Risk of Multiple Sclerosis
Eat Fish to reduce Risk of Multiple Sclerosis
High fish intake at least once a week or 1 to 3 times per month and daily intake of fish oil supplements can reduce the risk of multiple sclerosis (MS). Salmon, sardines, albacore, tuna and lake trout are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids.
Advertisement

World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — “Connections”
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — “Connections”

It results in varied incapacitating symptoms like unsteadiness, blurred vision, tingling sensations, limb weakness, memory problems, and (3 Trusted Source
World MS Day 2022

Go to source). It is generally diagnosed between 20 and 40 years of age (2 Trusted Source
About World MS Day

Go to source).

Around 2.8 million are estimated to suffer from MS (4 Trusted Source
World MS Day

Go to source), with 2-3 times being more common in women than in men (3 Trusted Source
World MS Day 2022

Go to source).
Quiz on Multiple Sclerosis
Quiz on Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects nerves and can leave the affected patient completely disabled. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Although there is no cure for MS currently, timely management and treatments may help modify the disease course (2 Trusted Source
About World MS Day

Go to source). The Establishment The first World MS Day was initiated by MS International Federation (MSIF) and its members in 2009, reaching nearly hundreds of thousands of people globally now (4 Trusted Source
World MS Day

Go to source). It is a day to celebrate global solidarity and hope for the future (1 Trusted Source
World MS Day

Go to source).

Several internationally collaborative events and campaign activities, centered on an annual theme, are scheduled throughout the May month where people with MS share their stories to raise support for all the others suffering from it (1 Trusted Source
World MS Day

Go to source, 4 Trusted Source
World MS Day

Go to source).

Theme for 2022

The four-year global theme (2020-2023) theme for World MS Day is 'connections' that focuses on constructing a connection with the community, self, and quality care (5 Trusted Source
World MS Day

Go to source) with this year's campaign tagline being 'I Connect, We Connect' (4 Trusted Source
World MS Day

Go to source).

People affected by MS are often left socially isolated and feeling lonely. The present theme thus challenges the social barriers to advocating better services and celebrates support social networks (1 Trusted Source
World MS Day

Go to source).

One may also connect virtually to share their stories, and awareness on MS through social media using the campaign hashtags #MSConnections (4 Trusted Source
World MS Day

Go to source).

Moreover, the campaign also invites collaboration with global members of MSIF to build a better social movement to offer flexibility for individuals and champion self-care (2 Trusted Source
About World MS Day

Go to source, 4 Trusted Source
World MS Day

Go to source).

Encourage the Social Drive

World MS Day thereby unites global organizations to provide various toolkits, videos, and free resources to bring positive life changes for many and achieve a world free of MS (2 Trusted Source
About World MS Day

Go to source).

Various activities are hosted to help people learn about multiple sclerosis; better understand its complex yet an unpredictable course that may help fuel the progress against it (6 Trusted Source
Raise Awareness

Go to source).

One may easily join/host an event for World MS Day through walkathons, Biking, DIY Fundraising, donation, or even become an MS activist on this action day (6 Trusted Source
Raise Awareness

Go to source) to promote self-care and healthy living with MS through effective treatment choices (2 Trusted Source
About World MS Day

Go to source). This World MS day drives towards an MS-free world by raising awareness and changing lives.

References :
  1. World MS DAy - (https://worldmsday.org/)
  2. About World MS Day - (https://worldmsday.org/about/)
  3. World MS Day 2022 - (https://www.msnz.org.nz/world-ms-day-2022/)
  4. World MS Day - (https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/HealthAwareness/healthDay/2022/Pages/HealthDay-2022-05-30-001.aspx)
  5. World MS Day - (https://www.msif.org/about-us/who-we-are-and-what-we-do/advocacy/world-ms-day/)
  6. Raise Awareness - (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Get-Involved/Raise-Awareness)


Source: Medindia
Nanoparticles can Arrest Multiple Sclerosis
Nanoparticles can Arrest Multiple Sclerosis
Nanoparticles can be easily produced in laboratory and can be standardized for manufacturing and they can render the potential therapies quite cost friendly and easily accessible to general people.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Karishma Abhishek. (2022, May 29). World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — “Connections”. Medindia. Retrieved on May 29, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-multiple-sclerosis-ms-day-2022-connections-207345-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Karishma Abhishek. "World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — “Connections”". Medindia. May 29, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-multiple-sclerosis-ms-day-2022-connections-207345-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Karishma Abhishek. "World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — “Connections”". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-multiple-sclerosis-ms-day-2022-connections-207345-1.htm. (accessed May 29, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Karishma Abhishek. 2021. World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — “Connections”. Medindia, viewed May 29, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-multiple-sclerosis-ms-day-2022-connections-207345-1.htm.

Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
Autoimmune DisordersAutoimmune Disorders
ChemotherapyChemotherapy
Chemotherapy DrugsChemotherapy Drugs
Health Risks of Eating Pork Health Risks of Eating Pork
Infectious MononucleosisInfectious Mononucleosis
Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and ModifyMultiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify
Optic NeuritisOptic Neuritis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Infectious Mononucleosis Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify Optic Neuritis Autoimmune Disorders Health Risks of Eating Pork 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Vent Forte (Theophylline) Iron Intake Calculator The Essence of Yoga Find a Doctor Daily Calorie Requirements How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Drug Interaction Checker

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close