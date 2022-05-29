World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — “Connections”

- World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day is globally celebrated on May 30th to raise awareness and support people with MS
- The four-year global theme (2020–2023) theme for World MS Day is ‘connections’
- The campaign focuses on constructing a connection with community, self, and quality care
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day is celebrated on May 30th to raise annual awareness of Multiple Sclerosis and support the patients suffering from it (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
What is Multiple Sclerosis?Multiple sclerosis is a demyelinating autoimmune neurological condition that commonly damages the myelin sheath (outer fatty cover/insulation of nerves) of the nerves in the nervous system (brain and spinal cord), thereby affecting the electrical conduction of the brain (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
It results in varied incapacitating symptoms like unsteadiness, blurred vision, tingling sensations, limb weakness, memory problems, and (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). It is generally diagnosed between 20 and 40 years of age (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source), with 2-3 times being more common in women than in men (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Although there is no cure for MS currently, timely management and treatments may help modify the disease course (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). It is a day to celebrate global solidarity and hope for the future (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Several internationally collaborative events and campaign activities, centered on an annual theme, are scheduled throughout the May month where people with MS share their stories to raise support for all the others suffering from it (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source, 4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Theme for 2022The four-year global theme (2020-2023) theme for World MS Day is 'connections' that focuses on constructing a connection with the community, self, and quality care (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source) with this year's campaign tagline being 'I Connect, We Connect' (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
People affected by MS are often left socially isolated and feeling lonely. The present theme thus challenges the social barriers to advocating better services and celebrates support social networks (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
One may also connect virtually to share their stories, and awareness on MS through social media using the campaign hashtags #MSConnections (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Moreover, the campaign also invites collaboration with global members of MSIF to build a better social movement to offer flexibility for individuals and champion self-care (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source, 4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Encourage the Social DriveWorld MS Day thereby unites global organizations to provide various toolkits, videos, and free resources to bring positive life changes for many and achieve a world free of MS (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Various activities are hosted to help people learn about multiple sclerosis; better understand its complex yet an unpredictable course that may help fuel the progress against it (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
One may easily join/host an event for World MS Day through walkathons, Biking, DIY Fundraising, donation, or even become an MS activist on this action day (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). This World MS day drives towards an MS-free world by raising awareness and changing lives.
