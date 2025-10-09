World Mental Health Day 2025: Learn to Manage Stress Before It Manages You

This World Mental Health Day, discover how understanding and managing stress can protect your mind, body, and overall wellbeing.
- Stress is natural, but chronic stress can harm mental and physical health
- Mindfulness, self-care, and connection help relieve stress effectively
- Seeking help shows strength — not weakness — when stress feels overwhelming
How to manage and reduce stress
October 10 is celebrated as World Mental Health Day. In this fast-paced world, stress is a major trigger for mental health. Let's learn how to hold ourselves without pulling the trigger and better manage it!
Understanding Stress: The Body’s Alarm SystemStress is the reaction of the body to pressure. Whenever you encounter a difficult circumstance, such as being late to an appointment or having bad news, your brain secretes the stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol. It is these hormones that make your body ready to fight or flee by accelerating your heart rate, tightening your muscles and making your eyes sharper.
This is useful in the short term to make you take action or act under pressure. However, when stress persists beyond days or weeks, these hormones remain in your system, causing headaches, fatigue, irritability, and digestive problems.
Adverse effects of stress can also increase the risk of severe health disorders and complications such as high blood pressure, heart disease, compromised immunity, anxiety, and depression, which are mainly caused by long-term or chronic stress. Additionally, it affects your ability to sleep, focus, and maintain emotional equilibrium, making it harder for you to endure in daily life!
Common Causes of StressEveryone’s stress triggers are different, but some situations tend to weigh heavily on most people.
- Work-life balance: Working long hours, having little control over your job, or worrying about job security can lead to burnout.
- Money problems: Major causes of mental strain include debt, escalating costs or unexpected bills. As a matter of fact, research indicates that 50% of individuals who struggle with debt also have poor mental health.
- Relationships: Disagreements, loss, or loneliness can create emotional tension. Even caring deeply for loved ones can sometimes bring stress.
- Health issues: A chronic illness or looking after an ill person can be physically and emotionally stressful.
- Life changes: Even positive transitions, such as marriage, moving, or retirement, may be stressful.
Spotting the Signs of StressRecognizing stress early can prevent it from escalating into something more serious. The symptoms can be physical, emotional, or behavioral:
Physical signs:
- Headaches, tense muscles, or upset stomach
- Racing heartbeat or shortness of breath
- Trouble sleeping or constant tiredness
Emotional signs:
- Feeling anxious, tearful, or easily frustrated
- Constant worrying or overthinking
- Difficulty concentrating or remembering things
Behavioral signs:
- Eating or drinking more (or less) than usual
- Smoking or using alcohol to cope
- Withdrawing from friends and activities
Simple Steps to Manage StressManaging stress isn’t about eliminating it entirely—it’s about learning to handle it in healthier ways.
- Identify what’s causing it and recognize patterns that help you focus
- Focus on what you can change
- Move your body; staying physically active releases endorphins (a natural mood lifter):
- Eat, sleep, and hydrate well
- Pause is good
- Stay connected with your circle
- Practise self-care; self-care isn’t selfish!
- Avoid unhealthy coping habits
Make Mindfulness and Kindness Your Everyday ToolsMindfulness is the art of being completely in the present by being aware of your thoughts, your feelings and emotions without judgement. Practicing it just for a few minutes can help you to alleviate stress, enhance sleep, and boost your attention.
In the same way, self-compassion helps you manage your stress more effectively. Talk to yourself politely, just as you would to a friend, when you are making mistakes or facing challenges. Being overly hard on ourselves is often the cause of self-stress, and self-kindness is a cure.
When to Seek Support?If your stress feels unmanageable or begins to affect your health, relationships, or work, don’t hesitate to seek professional help.
- Talk to your GP — they can recommend therapy or support groups.
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and mindfulness-based techniques have proven to be effective in managing stress.
- Helplines and organizations:
|Name of the Helpline
|Number
|Purpose/Target group
|Voice That Cares
|8448-8448-45
|Mental health support service
|Parivarthan Counselling Helpline
|91 7676602602
|Counselling
|Mann Talks
|91 8686 139 139
|Counselling support
|Muktaa Mental health Helpline
|788-788-9882
|Mental health support
|Tele-Manas
|14416
|Mental health support
Other Helpline
This World Mental Health Day, take time to care for yourself and others because mental health is not a privilege; it’s a right! Let’s make kindness, balance, and self-awareness a part of our daily routine!
