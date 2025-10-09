About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
World Mental Health Day 2025: Learn to Manage Stress Before It Manages You

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Oct 9 2025 3:58 PM

This World Mental Health Day, discover how understanding and managing stress can protect your mind, body, and overall wellbeing.

Highlights:
  • Stress is natural, but chronic stress can harm mental and physical health
  • Mindfulness, self-care, and connection help relieve stress effectively
  • Seeking help shows strength — not weakness — when stress feels overwhelming
It is natural to be stressed at times—that is what everyone feels. It could be a time constraint, working under pressure, or even a quarrel with a loved one, but stress can be an indicator that something requires our focus (1 Trusted Source
How to manage and reduce stress

Go to source).
When used in small doses, it makes us alert, focused and motivated. However, it is dangerous to us, both physically and mentally, once it becomes routine and uncontrollable.

October 10 is celebrated as World Mental Health Day. In this fast-paced world, stress is a major trigger for mental health. Let's learn how to hold ourselves without pulling the trigger and better manage it!


Understanding Stress: The Body’s Alarm System

Stress is the reaction of the body to pressure. Whenever you encounter a difficult circumstance, such as being late to an appointment or having bad news, your brain secretes the stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol. It is these hormones that make your body ready to fight or flee by accelerating your heart rate, tightening your muscles and making your eyes sharper.

This is useful in the short term to make you take action or act under pressure. However, when stress persists beyond days or weeks, these hormones remain in your system, causing headaches, fatigue, irritability, and digestive problems.

Adverse effects of stress can also increase the risk of severe health disorders and complications such as high blood pressure, heart disease, compromised immunity, anxiety, and depression, which are mainly caused by long-term or chronic stress. Additionally, it affects your ability to sleep, focus, and maintain emotional equilibrium, making it harder for you to endure in daily life!


Common Causes of Stress

Everyone’s stress triggers are different, but some situations tend to weigh heavily on most people.
  • Work-life balance: Working long hours, having little control over your job, or worrying about job security can lead to burnout.
  • Money problems: Major causes of mental strain include debt, escalating costs or unexpected bills. As a matter of fact, research indicates that 50% of individuals who struggle with debt also have poor mental health.
  • Relationships: Disagreements, loss, or loneliness can create emotional tension. Even caring deeply for loved ones can sometimes bring stress.
  • Health issues: A chronic illness or looking after an ill person can be physically and emotionally stressful.
  • Life changes: Even positive transitions, such as marriage, moving, or retirement, may be stressful.
Stress can affect people of all ages. Children may feel it from exams or bullying, adults from work and finances, and older adults from isolation or health challenges.


Spotting the Signs of Stress

Recognizing stress early can prevent it from escalating into something more serious. The symptoms can be physical, emotional, or behavioral:

Physical signs:

  • Headaches, tense muscles, or upset stomach
  • Racing heartbeat or shortness of breath
  • Trouble sleeping or constant tiredness

Emotional signs:

  • Feeling anxious, tearful, or easily frustrated
  • Constant worrying or overthinking
  • Difficulty concentrating or remembering things

Behavioral signs:

  • Eating or drinking more (or less) than usual
  • Smoking or using alcohol to cope
  • Withdrawing from friends and activities
If these signs persist and interfere with your daily life, it’s important to reach out for help. You don’t have to deal with stress alone.


Simple Steps to Manage Stress

Managing stress isn’t about eliminating it entirely—it’s about learning to handle it in healthier ways.
  1. Identify what’s causing it and recognize patterns that help you focus
  2. Focus on what you can change
  3. Move your body; staying physically active releases endorphins (a natural mood lifter):
  4. Eat, sleep, and hydrate well
  5. Pause is good
  6. Stay connected with your circle
  7. Practise self-care; self-care isn’t selfish!
  8. Avoid unhealthy coping habits

Make Mindfulness and Kindness Your Everyday Tools

Mindfulness is the art of being completely in the present by being aware of your thoughts, your feelings and emotions without judgement. Practicing it just for a few minutes can help you to alleviate stress, enhance sleep, and boost your attention.

In the same way, self-compassion helps you manage your stress more effectively. Talk to yourself politely, just as you would to a friend, when you are making mistakes or facing challenges. Being overly hard on ourselves is often the cause of self-stress, and self-kindness is a cure.

When to Seek Support?

If your stress feels unmanageable or begins to affect your health, relationships, or work, don’t hesitate to seek professional help.
  • Talk to your GP — they can recommend therapy or support groups.
  • Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and mindfulness-based techniques have proven to be effective in managing stress.
  • Helplines and organizations:
Name of the Helpline Number Purpose/Target group
Voice That Cares 8448-8448-45 Mental health support service
Parivarthan Counselling Helpline 91 7676602602 Counselling
Mann Talks 91 8686 139 139 Counselling support
Muktaa Mental health Helpline 788-788-9882 Mental health support
Tele-Manas 14416 Mental health support
Remember — asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness! (2 Trusted Source
Other Helpline

Go to source)

This World Mental Health Day, take time to care for yourself and others because mental health is not a privilege; it’s a right! Let’s make kindness, balance, and self-awareness a part of our daily routine!

References:
  1. How to manage and reduce stress - (https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/explore-mental-health/publications/how-manage-and-reduce-stress)
  2. Other Helpline - (https://depwd.gov.in/en/others-helplines/)

