World Mental Health Day 2022 – “Making Mental Health Global Priority”

Why it is Important to Celebrate Mental Health Day?

Identify the Problem

Sharing the Pain

Proper Treatment

Mental Health & Well-Being Becomes a Global Priority for All

History of World Mental Health Day

How to Observe World Mental Health Day?

Do group therapy in the workplace - This can allow everyone in the workplace to express themselves in a safe environment.

- This can allow everyone in the workplace to express themselves in a safe environment. Practice self-care - through exercise, meditation, journaling, and healthy eating.

- through exercise, meditation, journaling, and healthy eating. Share your mental health experiences - using the hashtag #MentalHealthNow throughout October on the social media platform.

- using the hashtag #MentalHealthNow throughout October on the social media platform. Participate in an event - Various events will be hosted in-person and online that help to educate and provide support around the topic of mental health. These might range from seminars and symposiums to awareness walks or other events.

- Various events will be hosted in-person and online that help to educate and provide support around the topic of mental health. These might range from seminars and symposiums to awareness walks or other events. Wear a green ribbon - The green ribbon is the international symbol of mental health awareness. Wearing a green ribbon shows that you care for the mental health of your colleagues, loved ones, or simply those you walk past. It can also be worn in memory of a loved one.

- The green ribbon is the international symbol of mental health awareness. Wearing a green ribbon shows that you care for the mental health of your colleagues, loved ones, or simply those you walk past. It can also be worn in memory of a loved one. Join a World Mental Health Day Fundraiser - Get connected with national or international organizations that provide support for those with mental health concerns, as well as promote prevention to show your support for this serious issue.

World Mental Health Day 2022 "Make mental health for all a global priority" - (https://www.un.org/en/healthy-workforce/world-mental-health-day) Global, regional, and national burden of 12 mental disorders in 204 countries and territories, 1990-2019: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpsy/article/PIIS2215-0366(21)00395-3/fulltext) World Mental Health Day - (https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/our-work/public-engagement/world-mental-health-day) World Mental Health Day 2022 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-mental-health-day/2022)