World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All



World Mental Health Day is celebrated annually on 10th October to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health.



Mental health is one of the most neglected areas of public health.



About 1 billion people are living with mental disorders

3 million people die every year from the harmful use of alcohol

One person dies every 40 seconds by suicide.

Social stigma, discrimination, and human rights abuses of people with mental health conditions further precipitate the situation of mental health disorders.