World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All

- World Mental Health Day is a global event organized by the World Federation of Mental Health
- The day creates awareness of mental health issues, provides education on the topic, and attempts to eliminate the stigma attached
- Keeping COVID-19 pandemic situationin mind, where mental health concerns are elevated
- This year’s campaign ‘Mental Health in an Unequal World’ focuses on inequality in access to mental health services
World Mental Health Day is celebrated annually on 10th October to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health.
Mental health is one of the most neglected areas of public health.
- About 1 billion people are living with mental disorders
- 3 million people die every year from the harmful use of alcohol
- One person dies every 40 seconds by suicide.
Social stigma, discrimination, and human rights abuses of people with mental health conditions further precipitate the situation of mental health disorders.
History of World Mental Health Day
The first World Mental Health Day was celebrated with the theme 'Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World' in 1994 in 27 countries. As the years passed, more countries got involved and the perception of mental health became more synonymous with human rights.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has gotten on board with supporting World Mental Health Day to make this event an opportunity for increasing the investment made in the support of mental health.
The themes for World Mental Health Day expanded along with the times. Women, children, health, work, trauma, suicide, and so much more became a part of the conversation, and today, the average citizen is more knowledgeable in regards to mental health.
Importance
Identify the problem - The idea of mental health is an abstract concept and this day allows us to think beyond outdated perceptions by releasing the stigma attached to seeking professional help. When burden and fear are removed from mental health issues, it becomes easier to fight them.
Sharing the pain - This day reminds us that whatever people going through mental health issues are not alone. Knowing about other people's journey through this crisis and how they made it out can uplift people suffering from mental health issues.
Proper treatment - When the understanding of mental health grows, the ability to seek proper treatment also raises. The right therapist and necessary medication can operate mental health issues at a more efficient level.
The global impact will be more if we accept the mental health crisis and more funding is put into research and mental healthcare.
Mental Health in an Unequal World
This year's theme 'Mental Health in an Unequal World' is about making mental health care a reality for all. This theme emphasizes the urgent need to close the huge gap in access to care for people with mental health problems and psychosocial disabilities around the world.
The world is increasingly polarized, with the very wealthy becoming wealthier, and the number of people living in poverty still far too high. Such inequalities have an impact on people's mental health.
75% to 95% of people with mental disorders in low- and middle-income countries are unable to access mental health services. Apart from this, the lack of investment in mental health also contributes to the mental health treatment gap.
Research evidence also shows that there is a deficiency in the quality of care provided to people with mental health problems.
Many people with a mental illness suffer discrimination in educational and job prospects and their families also experience stigma and discrimination.
The COVID 19 pandemic has further highlighted the effects of inequality on health outcomes and will continue to affect people in many ways: through illness, loss of family member bringing bereavement to surviving members; through the economic impact, and with social isolation.
The 2021 World Mental Health Day campaign slogan 'Mental health care for all: let's make it a reality' urges civil societies to play an active role in tackling inequality in their local areas and encourages researchers to come up with practical ideas to tackle mental health inequality.
How to Observe
Do group therapy in the workplace - this can allow everyone in the workplace to express themselves in a safe environment.
Practice self-care through exercise, meditation, journaling, and healthy eating.
Share your mental health experiences using the hashtag #MentalHealthNow throughout October on the social media platform.
Participate in a World Mental Health Day event - various events will be hosted in-person and online that help to educate and provide support around the topic of mental health. These might range from seminars and symposiums to marches or other events.
Join a World Mental Health Day fundraiser - get connected with national or international organizations that provide support for those with mental health concerns, as well as promoting prevention to show your support for this serious issue.
This day is an opportunity to gather people globally to highlight how inequality in mental health can be addressed to ensure everyone can enjoy good mental health.
World Mental Health Day is a great day to begin pushing away the stigma, embracing the struggle, and investing in the opportunity for a more stable future with good mental health.
