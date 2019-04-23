World Meningitis Day: ‘Life After Meningitis’

Highlights:
World
Meningitis Day
- World Meningitis Day is observed annually on 24th
April
- It aims to raise awareness about the symptoms,
treatment, and prevention of meningitis
- This year 2019 with a theme 'Life
After Meningitis', let us all support meningitis survivors and their
familie
is observed on 24th
April
every year to raise awareness about this dreadful disease. Meningitis is
the inflammation of the membrane (meninges) that covers the brain and spinal
cord. Meningitis is mainly caused by bacteria, and to a lesser extent, by
viruses and fungi.
World Meningitis
Day showcases the importance of meningitis to the global community and shares
vital information among millions of people across the world to raise awareness
about the disease. It encourages people to be aware of the symptoms and signs
of meningitis, the urgent need for fast treatment, and informing them that
vaccines are available to prevent the disease.
World Meningitis Day 2019 Theme: 'Life After
Meningitis'
This year's theme
aims to highlight the courage and bravery of meningitis survivors and their
families in overcoming the challenges that they face on a daily basis.
‘Meningitis is a rare infection that affects millions of people across the globe. However, it is treatable with a prompt diagnosis. So, on this World Meningitis Day, let us all join together and take extra steps to support meningitis survivors and their families to prevent this devastating disease.’
'Life after meningitis'
can change forever
as meningitis survivors are left with lifelong complications, including the
following:
- Vision and hearing problems
- Learning difficulties
- Behavioral changes
- Exhaustion
- Depression
- Intellectual disability
- Reduced bone growth
- Skin scarring
- Organ failure
- Amputation
Strategies for Improving the Plight of
Meningitis Patients
The under-mentioned
strategies could be adopted to improve the condition of meningitis survivors,
as well as prevent the disease:
- Generating public awareness about meningitis
through educational efforts
- Sharing real-life stories of meningitis survivors
- Information sharing about symptoms and signs of
meningitis
- Improving access to fast and effective treatment
- Increasing knowledge about available meningitis
vaccines
- Advocating for the availability of meningitis
vaccines worldwide
- Lobbying in Parliament for policy changes
- Using social media like Facebook and Twitter to
reach a larger audience
- Strengthening the patient's voices through advocacy
- Supporting patients and their families in 'cash or
kind'
- Encouraging strong connections between various
stakeholders for establishing a robust global meningitis network
Meningitis & its ComplicationsMeningitis
and its symptoms have been described
numerous times throughout history. It has even been described by Hippocrates
(c. 460 - 370 BC). The first major outbreak of meningitis occurred in Geneva,
Switzerland in 1805. Since then, outbreaks have occurred throughout the world,
especially in the African Meningitis Belt.
Meningitis
can be caused by several microbes, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi.
Of these, bacterial
meningitis is the most common, which causes 170,000 deaths globally every year.
Although most people recover from meningitis, this can take a long time. Many
people, post-recovery, often experience after-effects, which can range from
mild-to-moderate-to-severe forms of disability. After-effects are most common
in case of bacterial meningitis. Approximately 15 percent of survivors suffer
from serious disability that requires round-the-clock supportive care.
Viral meningitis,
as opposed to bacterial meningitis, is rarely life-threatening and is usually a
mild illness. Common symptoms include severe headache
, fever, pain, and body ache.
After-effects of viral meningitis are more common in infants and the elderly,
who have a comparatively weaker immune system.
Meningitis: Facts & Figures
- Meningitis affects over 2.8 million people annually
worldwide
- 1 in 10 people who contract bacterial meningitis
die
- 1 in 5 bacterial meningitis survivors are left with
lifelong after-effects
- Meningitis can kill within 24 hours - fast action
is crucial for survival
- Nearly 20 percent of bacterial meningitis patients
die even with prompt diagnosis and treatment
- Around 30 percent of bacterial meningitis patients
become permanently disabled
- Meningitis attacks anyone of any age
- Infants, young children, adolescents, and old-aged
people are most vulnerable to meningitis
- Vaccines are crucial for prevention of meningitis
- Expenses for the lifelong care of meningitis
survivors is Ł3-4.5 million in the UK
Meningitis: What Should You Look Out For?All Ages:
Adults:
- Fever
- Cold hands and feet
- Seizures
- Drowsiness
- Confusion
- Blank expression
- Vomiting & diarrhea
- Rashes
Infants:
- Severe headache
- Dislike for bright lights
- Neck stiffness
- Joint & muscle pain
- Loss of appetite
- Bulged head
- High-intensity crying
Meningitis Vaccines: An Essential Preventive Strategy
Vaccines are the
best preventive measure against meningitis and can prevent more than 90 percent
of bacterial meningitis cases. Some of the key aspects pertaining to meningitis
vaccines are briefly highlighted below:
- Meningitis vaccines currently available protect
against three types of bacterial meningitis:
- Meningococcal disease
- Pneumococcal meningitis
- Hemophilus
influenzae Type b (Hib)
- Examples of bacterial meningitis vaccines -
MenACWY, MenB, PPV23, Hib
- Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) and chickenpox vaccines
protect infants against viral meningitis caused by these viruses
- There are no vaccines for fungal meningitis
- High meningitis vaccination rates can confer
protection to unvaccinated individuals in a population - a phenomenon
known as 'herd immunity'
- The power of vaccination is underscored by the fact
that meningitis has virtually disappeared from across the African
Meningitis Belt by using the MenAfriVac vaccine
Global Efforts to Eradicate Meningitis by
2030
The global efforts
for eradicating meningitis are being spearheaded by the World Health
Organization (WHO) and the Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF). This involves
world renowned meningitis experts for creating a global vision of a world
without meningitis. This global vision was conceptualized by the MRF and is
being implemented by the WHO through various initiatives.
Roadmap for Eradicating Meningitis
This focuses on the
following key aspects:
- Prevention and epidemic control
- Diagnosis and treatment
- Information and advocacy
- Surveillance
- Support and aftercare for survivors
So, on this World
Meningitis Day, let us put our resources together and
concentrate our efforts to support meningitis survivors and create awareness
across the globe in order to prevent this devastating disease from occurring in
the first place. References :
- World Meningitis Day 2019 - Confederation of Meningitis Organizations (CoMO) - (http://www.comomeningitis.org/world-meningitis-day/wmd-2019/)
- World Meningitis Day - British Society for Immunology - (https://www.immunology.org/news/world-meningitis-day)
- Meningococcal Meningitis - World Health Organization (WHO) - (https://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/meningococcal-meningitis)
- What is Meningitis? - The Meningitis Foundation, New Zealand - (http://www.meningitis.org.nz/about_meningitis)
Source: Medindia