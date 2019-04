World Meningitis Day: ‘Life After Meningitis’

World Meningitis Day 2019 Theme: 'Life After Meningitis'

‘Meningitis is a rare infection that affects millions of people across the globe. However, it is treatable with a prompt diagnosis. So, on this World Meningitis Day, let us all join together and take extra steps to support meningitis survivors and their families to prevent this devastating disease.’

Read More..

Vision and hearing problems

Learning difficulties

Behavioral changes

Exhaustion

Depression

Intellectual disability

Reduced bone growth

Skin scarring

Organ failure

Amputation

Strategies for Improving the Plight of Meningitis Patients

Generating public awareness about meningitis through educational efforts

Sharing real-life stories of meningitis survivors

Information sharing about symptoms and signs of meningitis

Improving access to fast and effective treatment

Increasing knowledge about available meningitis vaccines

Advocating for the availability of meningitis vaccines worldwide

Lobbying in Parliament for policy changes

Using social media like Facebook and Twitter to reach a larger audience

Strengthening the patient's voices through advocacy

Supporting patients and their families in 'cash or kind'

Encouraging strong connections between various stakeholders for establishing a robust global meningitis network

Meningitis & its Complications

Meningitis: Facts & Figures

Meningitis affects over 2.8 million people annually worldwide

1 in 10 people who contract bacterial meningitis die

1 in 5 bacterial meningitis survivors are left with lifelong after-effects

Meningitis can kill within 24 hours - fast action is crucial for survival

Nearly 20 percent of bacterial meningitis patients die even with prompt diagnosis and treatment

Around 30 percent of bacterial meningitis patients become permanently disabled

Meningitis attacks anyone of any age

Infants, young children, adolescents, and old-aged people are most vulnerable to meningitis

Vaccines are crucial for prevention of meningitis

Expenses for the lifelong care of meningitis survivors is Ł3-4.5 million in the UK

Meningitis: What Should You Look Out For?

Fever

Cold hands and feet

Seizures

Drowsiness

Confusion

Blank expression

Vomiting & diarrhea

Rashes

Severe headache

Dislike for bright lights

Neck stiffness

Joint & muscle pain

Loss of appetite

Bulged head

High-intensity crying

Meningitis Vaccines: An Essential Preventive Strategy

Meningitis vaccines currently available protect against three types of bacterial meningitis:

Meningococcal disease



Pneumococcal meningitis



Hemophilus influenzae Type b (Hib)

Type b (Hib) Examples of bacterial meningitis vaccines - MenACWY, MenB, PPV23, Hib

Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) and chickenpox vaccines protect infants against viral meningitis caused by these viruses

There are no vaccines for fungal meningitis

High meningitis vaccination rates can confer protection to unvaccinated individuals in a population - a phenomenon known as 'herd immunity'

The power of vaccination is underscored by the fact that meningitis has virtually disappeared from across the African Meningitis Belt by using the MenAfriVac vaccine

Global Efforts to Eradicate Meningitis by 2030

Roadmap for Eradicating Meningitis

Prevention and epidemic control

Diagnosis and treatment

Information and advocacy

Surveillance

Support and aftercare for survivors

World Meningitis Day 2019 - Confederation of Meningitis Organizations (CoMO) - (http://www.comomeningitis.org/world-meningitis-day/wmd-2019/) World Meningitis Day - British Society for Immunology - (https://www.immunology.org/news/world-meningitis-day) Meningococcal Meningitis - World Health Organization (WHO) - (https://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/meningococcal-meningitis) What is Meningitis? - The Meningitis Foundation, New Zealand - (http://www.meningitis.org.nz/about_meningitis)

World Meningitis Day showcases the importance of meningitis to the global community and shares vital information among millions of people across the world to raise awareness about the disease. It encourages people to be aware of the symptoms and signs of meningitis, the urgent need for fast treatment, and informing them that vaccines are available to prevent the disease.This year's theme aims to highlight the courage and bravery of meningitis survivors and their families in overcoming the challenges that they face on a daily basis.can change forever as meningitis survivors are left with lifelong complications, including the following:The under-mentioned strategies could be adopted to improve the condition of meningitis survivors, as well as prevent the disease: Meningitis and its symptoms have been described numerous times throughout history. It has even been described by Hippocrates (c. 460 - 370 BC). The first major outbreak of meningitis occurred in Geneva, Switzerland in 1805. Since then, outbreaks have occurred throughout the world, especially in the African Meningitis Belt.Of these, bacterial meningitis is the most common, which causes 170,000 deaths globally every year. Although most people recover from meningitis, this can take a long time. Many people, post-recovery, often experience after-effects, which can range from mild-to-moderate-to-severe forms of disability. After-effects are most common in case of bacterial meningitis. Approximately 15 percent of survivors suffer from serious disability that requires round-the-clock supportive care.Viral meningitis, as opposed to bacterial meningitis, is rarely life-threatening and is usually a mild illness. Common symptoms include severe headache , fever, pain, and body ache. After-effects of viral meningitis are more common in infants and the elderly, who have a comparatively weaker immune system.Vaccines are the best preventive measure against meningitis and can prevent more than 90 percent of bacterial meningitis cases. Some of the key aspects pertaining to meningitis vaccines are briefly highlighted below:The global efforts for eradicating meningitis are being spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF). This involves world renowned meningitis experts for creating a global vision of a world without meningitis. This global vision was conceptualized by the MRF and is being implemented by the WHO through various initiatives.This focuses on the following key aspects:So, on this World Meningitis Day,Source: Medindia