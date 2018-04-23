World Meningitis Day: All Meningitis Matters

Highlights
:
- On World Meningitis
Day, come together to spread awareness about meningitis.
- The theme this year All Meningitis Matters focuses on the importance
and need for multiple vaccines for all the 4 types of meningitis.
This year's
campaign will focus on the 4 different causes
or types of meningitis; bacterial, viral, fungal and parasitic
. It also
highlights that due to the variety of bacteria and viruses that can cause it,
multiple vaccines are needed to protect against the disease.
World
Meningitis Day is organized by The
Confederation of Meningitis Organisations (CoMO),
which is an international
member organization that is constantly working to reduce the incidence and
impact of meningitis worldwide.
‘World Meningitis Day falls on 24th April. The disease affects around 2.8 million people globally each year. Spread awareness and help save lies with this years theme #AllMeningitisMatters.’
CoMO's has
designed an Advocacy Toolkit to help individuals and organizations to prepare
for World Meningitis Day 2018. By observing the day, we can raise the global
profile of meningitis and share potentially life-saving information with
thousands of people worldwide.
The 2018 campaign is focused on spreading
the following crucial messages
- All
Meningitis Matters - All the 4 different types of meningitis are equally important. Not all
are vaccine-preventable; so it makes it more important for us to guard
against every one of them.
- Bacterial meningitis requires urgent
medical attention; 1 in 5 people can die and the survivors face life-long
disabilities.
- Viral meningitis can be contagious
and people may take several months to recover fully; some may also
experience life-changing effects.
- Fungal meningitis is the most common
cause of adult meningitis in Africa but is not vaccine protected.
- Parasitic meningitis occurs by
ingesting the parasite.
- Act fast
- Meningitis is a potentially deadly
disease; there is a great chance for a person to die from it within 24
hours.
- All ages - Anyone of any
age can be affected by it; those at higher risk are infants, adolescents,
older people, and people with weakened immune systems.
- After effects - The possible
devastating after-effects in those who survive meningitis are deafness,
limb loss, brain damage and seizures.
- Global Burden - Meningitis
affects more than 2.8 million people globally each year.
- Vaccineswork - Even with prompt
diagnosis and treatment, up to 20% of people with bacterial meningitis
will die. Immunisation has proved to be a safe, successful and
cost-effective way to protect the whole population so far.
- No single universal
'meningitis vaccine' - Even if an individual receives all available
meningitis vaccines he is still susceptible to acquire meningitis from the
other strains or types of microorganisms. Hence it is best to receive all
vaccines available.
- For
example, bacterial meningitis can
be caused by many bacterial species. And for the very same reason,
there are a variety of vaccines that are needed to protect against it. Be
aware of the safe and effective vaccines that protect against the most
common meningitis types.
- Recognize the
symptoms
- This will help you to find if the meningitis strain you have is vaccine
preventable. Common symptoms are fever, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, headache,
fast breathing, stiff neck, confusion and drowsiness, cold hands and feet,
seizures. Babies and toddlers could display additional symptoms like no
appetite, high pitched cries, sensitivity to light and touch, bulging of
the soft spot.
What you can do on World
Meningitis Day
On
social media:
- Put up short and snappy posts with
photos
- Use hash tags (up to a maximum of 3)
where you can
- Include links to reputable websites
on related articles
- Ask the readers' questions that they
can respond to
- Pick the time of day when most of
the people are going online to see your post
- Make use of infographics available
on the website.
Vaccines
The PCV10, PCV13
and PPV23 vaccines
give protection against the most common strains of pneumococcal bacteria across
all age groups. Hib Vaccine
protects
against Haemophilus influenza
type B bacteria. MenA, MenC, MenACWY and
MenB vaccines
offer protection against the most common strains of
meningococcal bacteria.
Important
take-home messages about vaccines
Fewer cases
- Currently available
vaccines could prevent more than 90% of cases of bacterial meningitis.
Herd Protection
- Meningitis
vaccination rates can protect even the unvaccinated population from meningitis.
Economic impact
- Meningitis vaccines
are a cost-effective and successful way to protect people.
Vaccine safety
- All the meningitis
vaccines have proven to be extremely safe.
Meningitis
- Meningitis
is the inflammation of the meninges or membranes that protect the brain and
spinal cord.
Bacterial meningitis
(main types are
meningococcal, pneumococcal, Group B streptococcal, hib, E.coli and TB) is
spread when bacteria get transmitted from one person to another by droplets and
secretions from the nose and mouth when they cough or kiss.
Viral meningitis
is caused by many
different types of virus; exposure to the virus might not cause meningitis.
Some viral meningitis can be vaccine-protected such as MMR.
Fungal meningitis
occurs mainly in
immune compromised individuals. Vaccines do not exist for this type but it is
not contagious.
Parasitic meningitis
is not contagious
too and is uncommon in humans. It is not vaccine-protected.
Source: Medindia
