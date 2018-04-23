medindia
World Meningitis Day: All Meningitis Matters
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

World Meningitis Day: All Meningitis Matters

Written by Suchitra Chari
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 23, 2018 at 7:11 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • On World Meningitis Day, come together to spread awareness about meningitis.
  • The theme this year All Meningitis Matters focuses on the importance and need for multiple vaccines for all the 4 types of meningitis.
This year's campaign will focus on the 4 different causes or types of meningitis; bacterial, viral, fungal and parasitic. It also highlights that due to the variety of bacteria and viruses that can cause it, multiple vaccines are needed to protect against the disease.
World Meningitis Day: All Meningitis Matters

World Meningitis Day is organized by The Confederation of Meningitis Organisations (CoMO), which is an international member organization that is constantly working to reduce the incidence and impact of meningitis worldwide.

CoMO's has designed an Advocacy Toolkit to help individuals and organizations to prepare for World Meningitis Day 2018. By observing the day, we can raise the global profile of meningitis and share potentially life-saving information with thousands of people worldwide.

The 2018 campaign is focused on spreading the following crucial messages

  • All Meningitis Matters - All the 4 different types of meningitis are equally important. Not all are vaccine-preventable; so it makes it more important for us to guard against every one of them.
  • Bacterial meningitis requires urgent medical attention; 1 in 5 people can die and the survivors face life-long disabilities.
  • Viral meningitis can be contagious and people may take several months to recover fully; some may also experience life-changing effects.
  • Fungal meningitis is the most common cause of adult meningitis in Africa but is not vaccine protected.
  • Parasitic meningitis occurs by ingesting the parasite.
  • Act fast - Meningitis is a potentially deadly disease; there is a great chance for a person to die from it within 24 hours.
  • All ages - Anyone of any age can be affected by it; those at higher risk are infants, adolescents, older people, and people with weakened immune systems.
  • After effects - The possible devastating after-effects in those who survive meningitis are deafness, limb loss, brain damage and seizures.
  • Global Burden - Meningitis affects more than 2.8 million people globally each year.
  • Vaccineswork - Even with prompt diagnosis and treatment, up to 20% of people with bacterial meningitis will die. Immunisation has proved to be a safe, successful and cost-effective way to protect the whole population so far.
  • No single universal 'meningitis vaccine' - Even if an individual receives all available meningitis vaccines he is still susceptible to acquire meningitis from the other strains or types of microorganisms. Hence it is best to receive all vaccines available.
  • For example, bacterial meningitis can be caused by many bacterial species. And for the very same reason, there are a variety of vaccines that are needed to protect against it. Be aware of the safe and effective vaccines that protect against the most common meningitis types.
  • Recognize the symptoms - This will help you to find if the meningitis strain you have is vaccine preventable. Common symptoms are fever, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, fast breathing, stiff neck, confusion and drowsiness, cold hands and feet, seizures. Babies and toddlers could display additional symptoms like no appetite, high pitched cries, sensitivity to light and touch, bulging of the soft spot.

What you can do on World Meningitis Day

  On social media:
  • Put up short and snappy posts with photos
  • Use hash tags (up to a maximum of 3) where you can
  • Include links to reputable websites on related articles
  • Ask the readers' questions that they can respond to
  • Pick the time of day when most of the people are going online to see your post
  • Make use of infographics available on the website.

Vaccines

The PCV10, PCV13 and PPV23 vaccines give protection against the most common strains of pneumococcal bacteria across all age groups. Hib Vaccine protects against Haemophilus influenza type B bacteria. MenA, MenC, MenACWY and MenB vaccines offer protection against the most common strains of meningococcal bacteria.

Important take-home messages about vaccines

Fewer cases - Currently available vaccines could prevent more than 90% of cases of bacterial meningitis.

Herd Protection - Meningitis vaccination rates can protect even the unvaccinated population from meningitis.

Economic impact - Meningitis vaccines are a cost-effective and successful way to protect people.

Vaccine safety - All the meningitis vaccines have proven to be extremely safe.

Meningitis - Meningitis is the inflammation of the meninges or membranes that protect the brain and spinal cord.

Bacterial meningitis (main types are meningococcal, pneumococcal, Group B streptococcal, hib, E.coli and TB) is spread when bacteria get transmitted from one person to another by droplets and secretions from the nose and mouth when they cough or kiss.

Viral meningitis is caused by many different types of virus; exposure to the virus might not cause meningitis. Some viral meningitis can be vaccine-protected such as MMR.

Fungal meningitis occurs mainly in immune compromised individuals. Vaccines do not exist for this type but it is not contagious.

Parasitic meningitis is not contagious too and is uncommon in humans. It is not vaccine-protected.

References:
  1. WORLD MENINGITIS DAY 2018 - (http://www.comomeningitis.org/world-meningitis-day/wmd-2018/)
  2. WORLD MENINGITIS DAY TOOLKIT - 2018 - (http://www.comomeningitis.org/world-meningitis-day/wmd-2018/world-meningitis-day-toolkit-2018/)

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Related Links

World Meningitis Day 2017: Exclusive Interview With PadmaShri Dr. C.U Velmurugendran

World Meningitis Day 2017: Exclusive Interview With PadmaShri Dr. C.U Velmurugendran

World Meningitis Day 2017 is celebrated on 24th April 2017 to rasie awareness about meningitis. Exclusive interview with Dr. C.U.Velmurugendran, neurologist.

Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.

Bacterial Meningitis

Bacterial Meningitis

Bacterial infection that causes inflammation of the membranes of the brain, is called bacterial meningitis. Effective vaccination helps prevent the condition.

Meningitis

Meningitis

Meninges are the three layers of membrane that cover the brain and infection of the cerebrospinal fluid between them causes meningitis the disease of the meninges.

More News on:

Hib Vaccine Meningitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

 Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...