The Global Road Map to Defeat Meningitis by 2030

Four bacteria alone caused over 50% of meningitis deaths in 2019! #worldmeningitisday #october5 #meningitis #medindia’

World Meningitis Day on October 5 highlights the urgent need to prevent, treat, and defeat this deadly disease by 2030.

World Meningitis Day 2025: Together Towards a Meningitis-Free World

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When is World Meningitis Day Observed?

A: October 5

Q: What is meningitis?

A: Meningitis is the inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Q: What are the five connected strategies as per the WHO to defeat meningitis by 2030?

A: Prevention and Epidemic Control, Diagnosis and Treatment, Disease Surveillance, Care and Support, Advocacy and Engagement.