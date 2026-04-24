World Malaria Day 2026: Now We Can, Now We Must

Malaria remains deadly yet preventable, and World Malaria Day 2026 urges global action, awareness, and stronger efforts to eliminate the disease and save lives.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is World Malaria Day and when is it observed?

A: It is a global awareness day focused on malaria prevention and control, observed every year on April 25.

Q: Who is most at risk of severe malaria infection?

A: Children under five years of age and pregnant women face a higher risk of severe infection.

Q: How can malaria be prevented?

A: It can be prevented using bed nets, mosquito repellents, protective clothing, and by removing stagnant water around homes.

Q: What is the theme of World Malaria Day 2026?

A: The theme is "Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can Now We Must".

Q: What activities take place on World Malaria Day?

A: Activities include awareness campaigns, community events, educational programs, health screenings, and clean-up drives