medindia
World Malaria Day
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

World Malaria Day

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 25, 2018 at 4:10 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Every year, the 25th of April is marked as the World Malaria Day
  • In 2018, the theme for World Malaria Day is 'Ready to Beat Malaria'
  • Let us join hands to work towards a world, free of malaria.
The 25th of April is observed as World Malaria Day annually. This year, the theme for the day is 'Ready to Beat Malaria'. To achieve a malaria-free world, there is an urgent need for the global community to come together and commit towards the goal. The World Malaria Day will highlight the remarkable progress achieved in tackling malaria but also highlight the worrying data captured in the 2017 World Malaria Report.

Malaria

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a Plasmodium parasite. The parasite is picked up by mosquitoes and transferred to people, when that mosquito bites a person. The mosquito thus transmits the disease. The most common symptoms of malaria include fever, chills, and flu-like illness. The disease is usually fatal, if left untreated.
World Malaria Day

In 2016, an estimated 216 million cases of malaria occurred worldwide and 445,000 people died, mostly children in the African Region.

World Malaria Report 2017

The World Malaria Report 2017 shows that while there has been an unprecedented period of success in malaria control, no progress has been seen thereafter. In 2016, there were an estimated 216 million cases of malaria, an increase of about 5 million cases over 2015. Deaths reached 445 000, a similar number to the previous year.

The current pace of fighting malaria is insufficient to achieve the 2020 milestones of the WHO Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030, which aims for a 40% reduction in malaria case incidence and death rates compared to that of 2015.

Challenges to Malaria Elimination:
  • Lack of sustainable and predictable international and domestic funding
  • Risks posed by conflict in malaria endemic zones
  • Anomalous climate patterns
  • The emergence of parasite resistance to antimalarial medicines
  • Mosquito resistance to insecticides
While the scaling up of insecticide-treated nets and indoor spraying with insecticides has played an important role in reducing malaria cases and deaths, there are still regions where the disease is heavily concentrated and the cases of malaria are on the rise.

Currently, countries with ongoing transmission fall into one of two categories: those moving towards elimination and those with a high burden of the disease that have reported significant increases in malaria cases.

Without urgent action, the major gains that we have achieved as a community in the fight against malaria will be under threat. On this World Malaria Day organizations like the WHO call for greater investment and expanded coverage of proven tools that prevent, diagnose and treat malaria.

Preventing Malaria at Home

Every big stride comes after several small steps. Likewise, each one of us can do our part in making the world and the country that we live in malaria free.

There are a number of ways in which you could help:
  • Keep your homes clean and mosquito-free by using mosquito repellents
  • Avoid stagnant water, as they are breeding grounds for mosquitoes
  • Use body mosquito sprays to protect yourself from mosquito bites
  • Sleep inside mosquito preventing nets
  • Keep your surroundings clean and sewage and garbage free
  • In high prevalence areas, get vaccinated
  • Immediately visit the doctor, if you see early malaria symptoms like fever
  • Tell your friends and family
  • Spread information on malaria prevention and management
References:
  1. World Malaria Day 2018: Ready to beat malaria - (http://www.who.int/campaigns/malaria-day/2018/event/en/)
  2. Malaria - (https://www.cdc.gov/malaria/index.html)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Quiz on Malaria

Quiz on Malaria

Malaria is a common parasitic disease of the tropics, resulting in a million deaths every year. Early detection and adequate treatment at the right time can reduce deaths due to malaria. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this ...

Malaria Treatment - Home Remedy

Malaria Treatment - Home Remedy

Home remedies offer you herbal and natural method to treat Malaria effectively. It also explains the preparation, using basic household ingredients and dosage to get rid of the ailment

World Malaria Day 2017

World Malaria Day 2017

World Malaria Day, observed annually on April 25, highlights the need for investment and sustained support from the government to prevent and control malaria.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

More News on:

Malaria-water Malaria Mosquito Diseases Fever Malaria - Protection Strategies 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 Are Steroids Bad For You?

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

 Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...