Every year, the 25th of April is marked as the World Malaria Day

In 2018, the theme for World Malaria Day is 'Ready to Beat Malaria'

Let us join hands to work towards a world, free of malaria.

Malaria

The 25of April is observed as World Malaria Day annually. This year, the theme for the day is 'Ready to Beat Malaria'. To achieve a malaria-free world, there is an urgent need for the global community to come together and commit towards the goal. The World Malaria Day will highlight the remarkable progress achieved in tackling malaria but also highlight the worrying data captured in the 2017 World Malaria Report.Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a Plasmodium parasite. The parasite is picked up by mosquitoes and transferred to people, when that mosquito bites a person. The mosquito thus transmits the disease. The most common symptoms of malaria include fever, chills, and flu-like illness. The disease is usually fatal, if left untreated.