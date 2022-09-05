About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients

Kesavan K.E.T.
Written by Kesavan K.E.T.
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM
Highlights:
  • Lupus is a chronic inflammatory, autoimmune disease that occurs when the body system attacks its own organs and tissues, resulting in inflammation
  • World Lupus Day is observed annually on May 10th to help and solve the mystery of lupus and provide a better understanding of this autoimmune disease
  • Various campaigns and activities are carried out on this day by wearing purple to support lupus patients

World Lupus Day is observed on May 10th every year to create awareness of the devastating effects of lupus, technically known as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and encourage people who are battling the disease around the globe. Lupus can affect people of all nationalities, races, ethnicities, genders, and ages.

 Daily servings of fatty fish, nuts and seeds that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids improve sleep and depressive symptoms in lupus patients.
The worldwide annual observance also concentrates on the requirement for improved patient healthcare services, and increased research into the causes and cure for lupus; as of now, there is no cure for lupus. This would yield better epidemiological data on lupus globally that would further aid in the earlier diagnosis and treatment of lupus.

What is Lupus?

Lupus, technically known as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), is a chronic, autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue in many parts of the body (1 Trusted Source
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (Lupus)

Go to source). Lupus means "wolf" in Latin, as the disease was so-called in the 13th century because the rash was thought to resemble a wolf bite.

Symptoms vary among individuals and range from mild to severe (1 Trusted Source
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (Lupus)

Go to source). Common symptoms include joint pain and swelling, fever, chest pain, hair loss, mouth ulcers, swollen lymph nodes, feeling tired, and a red rash that is most common on the face (1 Trusted Source
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (Lupus)

Go to source).
 Cyclophosphamide or MMF with a corticosteroid is the first treatment choice for lupus nephritis. On the other hand, azathioprine or MMF combined with a corticosteroid is useful as maintenance therapy.
There are often periods of illness, called flares, and periods of remission during which there are few symptoms (1 Trusted Source
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (Lupus)

Go to source).

The cause of the disease is still not clear. Lupus can be caused by many factors such as changes in hormones, genetics, environmental issues, smoking, and vitamin D deficiency. And as of now, there is no cure for this disease (1 Trusted Source
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (Lupus)

Go to source). But it may be treated with NSAIDs, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, hydroxychloroquine, and methotrexate (1 Trusted Source
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (Lupus)

Go to source), but along with some side effects.

Lupus — A Global Issue

Lupus significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, which is the most common cause of death. With modern treatment, about 80% of those affected survive more than 15 years. Women with lupus have higher risk but mostly successful pregnancies (1 Trusted Source
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (Lupus)

Go to source).

The rate of lupus presence varies between countries from 20 to 70 people per 100,000. Women of childbearing age are affected about nine times more often than men. Although it usually begins between the ages of 15 and 45, people of all ages can be affected.

African, Caribbean, and Chinese descendants are at greater risk than Whites. Disease rates in the developing world are still unclear.

History of World Lupus Day

World Lupus Day was first created by Lupus Canada in 2004 to raise awareness of this little-known disease that has devastating effects on sufferers and their families. It was created to increase research funding, provide better services to patients, improve epidemiological data, and raise awareness of the disease.

World Lupus Day is sponsored by the World Lupus Federation, a coalition of lupus patient organizations worldwide, united to improve the quality of life for people affected by lupus (2 Trusted Source
World Lupus Day

Go to source). Since then, lupus organizations and scientific explorations around the world have committed to various activities on May 10th each year to raise awareness and educate the public and people about the symptoms and health effects of lupus (2 Trusted Source
World Lupus Day

Go to source).

Things to be Done During World Lupus Day

There's a list of few activities you can participate to raise awareness and funds to end lupus (3 Trusted Source
World Lupus Day

Go to source) :
  • Participate in the World Lupus Day social media campaign highlighting the impact of lupus on the body's organs (3 Trusted Source
    World Lupus Day

    Go to source    )
  • Wear your favorite purple items to raise awareness and encourage others to donate
  • Make a statement by lighting up a significant landmark, monument or building to be illuminated on World Lupus Day in purple in your city
  • Share the "lupus facts" images on social media
  • Host an event and organize funds for lupus
  • Use hashtags like #WorldLupusDay2022, #LupusDay, #WLD2022 on social media platforms.
  • Insist the Government to proclaim funding for poor people who are affected by the disease

Things to Know About Lupus

Let us all raise our voices to fight against the misunderstandings of this disease and to provide a better world for the lupus patients.

On this May 10th, may we all wear purple to indicate that we are in with lupus patients throughout the world.

References:
  1. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (Lupus) - (https://www.niams.nih.gov/health-topics/lupus)
  2. World Lupus Day - (https://worldlupusday.org/about/)
  3. World Lupus Day - (https://worldlupusday.org/tool-kit/)
  4. What is lupus? - (https://www.lupus.org/resources/what-is-lupus)
  5. Treating lupus: a guide - (https://www.lupus.org/resources/treating-lupus-guide)
  6. Impact on Daily Life - (https://www.lupus.org/understanding-lupus/impact-on-daily-life)


Source: Medindia
 New biomarkers for Lupus Nephritis are the presence of clotting factors in urine, both those proteins that promote clots and those that deplete them.

 The British Society of Rheumatology has published guidelines for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), that can be used for patients.
