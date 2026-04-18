World Liver Day 2026: Build Solid Habits, Get a Strong Liver

World Liver Day on April 19 raises awareness about liver health and promotes habits like healthy eating, exercise, and regular check-ups to prevent disease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is World Liver Day?

A: World Liver Day is observed on April 19 to raise awareness about liver health and disease prevention.

Q: What is MASLD and how many people have it?

A: MASLD stands for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, and it affects one third of the global adult population.

Q: What is metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease?

A: It is a common liver condition linked to diet, weight, and lifestyle that can progress silently.

Q: What are the four solid habits for a strong liver?

A: The four solid habits are eating a balanced diet, staying active, reducing alcohol intake, and getting regular liver checks.

Q: Who should get liver check-ups?

A: People with diabetes, obesity, or a family history of liver disease should consider routine screening.