World Kidney Day - ‘Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere’

World Kidney Day is celebrated on the 2 nd Thursday of March every year

Thursday of March every year This year, it will be celebrated on Thursday 14 th March 2019

March 2019 This year's theme is 'Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere'

It aims to overcome all disparities and inequalities to promote kidney health globally

World Kidney Day is an annual global awareness campaign aimed at generating awareness about the importance of kidney health in order to reduce the impact and frequency of kidney disease and its associated health complications. It is a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF).