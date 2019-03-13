World Kidney Day - ‘Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere’

Highlights:
- World
Kidney Day is celebrated on the 2nd
Thursday of March every year
- This
year, it will be celebrated on Thursday 14th March 2019
- This
year's theme is 'Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere'
- It aims
to overcome all disparities and inequalities to promote kidney health
globally
World Kidney Day is an annual global
awareness campaign aimed at generating awareness about the importance of kidney
health in order to reduce the impact and frequency of kidney disease and its
associated health complications. It is a joint initiative of the International
Society of Nephrology (ISN) and International Federation of Kidney Foundations
(IFKF).
World Kidney Day
brings together kidney advocacy groups, medical professionals,
researchers, students, educationists, policymakers, and the general public to
organize workshops, conferences, public lectures, and outreach programs to
bring attention to the importance of kidney health for maintaining overall
health and wellbeing. It is held on the 2nd
Thursday of March every year
. This year, it will
be held on Thursday 14th
March 2019.
World Kidney
Day 2019 Theme - 'Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere'
Every year the campaign focuses on a particular theme. This year's theme
is 'Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere',
which will focus on the burden of kidney disease and disparities and inequalities in access to
healthcare
. The campaign calls for Universal Health Coverage (UHC)
for prevention and early treatment of kidney disease.
‘The World Kidney Day will be celebrated on Thursday 14th March, 2019. This year’s theme is ‘Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere’. This aims to overcome the disparity and inequality to promote kidney health for all.’
Read More..
World Kidney Day started in 2006 with just 66 countries participating in
the event. Since then, it has been growing steadily and is now a global
phenomenon. This year, it
is expected that over 1000 events will be organized worldwide,
with participation by more than 90 countries.
Why are Kidneys
So Important?
The kidneys are very important organs of the body. These are bean-shaped
organs, the size of a fist, located on either side of the abdomen. Kidneys are
essential for maintaining optimal health because they perform the following
critical functions:
- Filter
out waste products, drugs, and toxins through urine
- Regulate
fluid balance in the body
- Regulate
electrolyte (salt) concentrations
- Regulate
blood pressure
- Maintain
acid-base balance
- Control
production of red blood cells
- Keep
bones healthy and strong
Kidney Disease:
Facts & Figures
- Around
850 million people worldwide suffer from kidney disease
- An
estimated 5-10 million people worldwide die annually from kidney disease
- Kidney
disease is the 6th fastest growing cause of death
- 1 in 10
people worldwide are affected by kidney disease
- Prevalence
of chronic kidney disease
(CKD)
is 14 percent in women and 12 percent in men
- CKD is
a silent killer as initially there are no signs or symptoms
- Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a major driver of CKD,
which affects over 13 million people worldwide and kills 1.7 million
people annually
- The
biggest risk factors for kidney disease are uncontrolled diabetes and
hypertension (high blood pressure)
- Other
risk factors include cardiovascular disease, heredity and ethnicity
- Kidney
failure is the last stage of kidney disease and is fatal without dialysis
or a kidney transplant
- Black,
Asian or minority ethnic groups are more likely to progress faster towards
kidney failure
- Socially
disadvantaged people are more likely to develop kidney disease, require dialysis and die from the disease
Keeping the
Kidneys Healthy: The Eight Golden Rules
Some simple tips for keeping the kidneys healthy and reducing the risk of
kidney disease are given below:
- Blood Pressure Monitoring: Since high blood pressure can
accelerate kidney damage, regular monitoring of blood pressure is required
for early detection of hypertension
- Blood Sugar Monitoring: Since diabetes is a major risk factor
for kidney disease, blood glucose should be regularly monitored to prevent
uncontrolled diabetes
- Active Lifestyle: Keeping fit and leading an active
lifestyle can help to reduce blood pressure and thereby reduce the risk of
kidney disease
- No Smoking: Since smoking reduces the blood
flow to the kidneys and hamper their proper functioning, smoking should be
completely avoided. Moreover, smoking increases the risk of kidney cancer
by 50 percent
- Diet Control: A balanced, healthy
diet is recommended for kidney disease patients which will keep
the body weight in check. This will help to prevent diabetes,
cardiovascular disease and other conditions associated with kidney disease
- Kidney Function Test (KFT): This test assesses whether the
kidneys are functioning properly. Performing KFT at regular intervals is
recommended in case of diabetes, hypertension, obesity or if there is a
family history of kidney disease
- Proper Hydration: Keeping the body well hydrated helps
the kidneys to flush out toxins, thereby significantly lowering the risk
of kidney disease and reducing chances of urinary tract infections (UTI)
and formation of kidney stones. However, dialysis patients need to limit
their fluid intake
- Limiting OTC Drug Use: Over-the-counter (OTC) medicines such
as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin, ibuprofen,
indomethacin, naproxen and others, should not be taken regularly as these
can cause kidney damage
Challenges to Kidney Health
The major challenges are highlighted below:
- Disparity & Inequality: There is huge disparity and inequality in kidney health, despite the
ever-increasing burden of kidney disease. These can arise due to lack of
education, gender discrimination, and occupational hazards, among others
- Social Deprivation: This can arise due toabjectpoverty, often resulting in being deprived of basic healthcare
facilities
- Transplantation Barriers: There may be multiple barriers for implementation of
transplantation, including high set-up costs, the requirement for highly
specialized medical teams, need for dialysis backup, and the availability
of organ donors
- Lack of Policies: There is a lack of specific policies with regard to screening,
prevention and treatment of kidney diseases. This negatively impacts the
management of patients with CKD
The Way Forward
The following strategies could be adopted to overcome the challenges:
- Awareness & Advocacy: Creation of awareness and more advocacy in all aspects of kidney
health is a major aim of the campaign and should be promoted. This
includes identification of risk factors, prevention strategies and ways to
cope with kidney disease
- Screening: The two major risk factors for CKD are diabetes and hypertension.
Screening should be encouraged to identify diabetic and hypertensive
patients for early detection of this high-risk population
- Education: Patient education has an immense impact in preventing kidney
disease and in this regard, the role played by doctors is vital. Hence,
medical professionals should be made aware of their pivotal role, not only
in diagnosis and treatment, but also in patient education and counseling
- Kidney Donation & Transplantation: The crucial role of kidney transplantation as a life-saving
procedure for kidney failure patients should be highlighted and adequate
infrastructure should be developed. Moreover, the act of kidney donation
should be encouraged as a noble gesture to help those with kidney failure
- Political Will: Greater political commitment at the local, national and
international levels by way of financial support is crucial for successful
implementation of kidney disease prevention strategies. Therefore, the
need for more political will should be emphasized
Conclusion
From the foregoing discussion, it is quite evident that many hurdles
still exist that hamper progress in achieving 'Kidney Health for Everyone
Everywhere'. Despite this, huge strides have already been made, thanks to
campaigns like the World Kidney Day. This provides an ideal platform to
discuss, debate and find solutions to the problems so that kidney patients can
look forward to a better quality of life in the future.
References :
- World Kidney Day - National Health Portal, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/world-kidney-day_pg)
- World Kidney Day 2019 - Kidney Care UK - (https://www.kidneycareuk.org/news-and-campaigns/world-kidney-day-2019/)
- How Your Kidneys Work - National Kidney Foundation - (https://www.kidney.org/kidneydisease/howkidneyswrk)
- World Kidney Day: 'Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere' - (https://www.worldkidneyday.org/)
- The Global Burden of Kidney Disease and the Sustainable Development Goals - World Health Organization - (https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/96/6/17-206441/en/)
- World Kidney Day - International Society of Nephrology (ISN) - (https://www.theisn.org/advocacy/world-kidney-day)
Source: Medindia