World Kidney Day 2026 Highlights Climate Risks for Kidney Disease

World Kidney Day 2026 highlights how environmental factors such as heat stress, dehydration, and air pollution may influence chronic kidney disease risk worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is chronic kidney disease and how common is it?

A: Chronic kidney disease is a long-term condition where kidney function gradually declines. Global estimates suggest that about one in ten people worldwide are affected.

Q: How can kidney disease be detected early?

A: Doctors usually diagnose early kidney damage using blood tests that measure creatinine levels and urine tests that detect abnormal protein levels.

Q: Can environmental factors affect kidney health?

A: Research suggests that environmental factors such as heat stress, dehydration, and air pollution may increase stress on the kidneys and contribute to disease risk.

Q: Who should be screened for kidney disease?

A: People with diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, obesity, or a family history of kidney disease are recommended to undergo regular screening.

Q: Which doctor treats kidney diseases?

A: A nephrologist is a medical specialist who diagnoses and manages kidney disorders including chronic kidney disease and kidney failure.