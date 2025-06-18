About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
World Kidney Cancer Day 2025: Show Your Kidneys Some Love

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 18 2025 4:18 PM

World Kidney Cancer Day 2025 focuses on educating patients and carers about maintaining kidney health through simple tests and lifestyle changes.

World Kidney Cancer Day 2025: Show Your Kidneys Some Love
Highlights:
  • Kidney cancer is one of the ten most common types of cancer worldwide
  • Many are unaware how to maintain kidney health when affected by cancer
  • Three essential tests can help detect kidney issues early in cancer patients
Every year on the third Thursday of June, people around the world come together to observe World Kidney Cancer Day—a time to spotlight one of the most overlooked but steadily rising cancers. First established in 2017 by the International Kidney Cancer Coalition, this global health day is dedicated to raising awareness, promoting early detection, and supporting those affected by kidney cancer (1 Trusted Source
World Kidney Cancer Day

Go to source).
In 2025, the campaign theme is “Show Your Kidneys Some Love,” with a clear focus on kidney health for those living with kidney cancer. Based on insights from the most recent Global Patient Survey, this year’s message points out the importance of regular testing and adopting healthy habits to preserve kidney function.


Three Simple Tests That Could Save Your Kidneys

There are three vital tests your doctor can perform regularly to help track kidney function.
  • Blood pressure monitoring, as both high and low kidney function can influence blood pressure levels. Medication may be prescribed to help manage this.
  • Urine analysis, specifically checking for excess protein, which can signal reduced kidney function. Doctors may also test the urine albumin to creatinine ratio.
  • Blood tests to assess creatinine levels and estimated glomerular filtration rate, both indicators of how efficiently the kidneys are filtering blood.
These simple tests can play a big role in catching problems early and managing kidney health more effectively—especially important for patients already living with kidney cancer.


Simple Lifestyle Shifts That Can Make A Difference

Beyond medical tests, adopting healthy habits can have a powerful impact on kidney function. One of the most important steps is quitting smoking, which not only harms kidney function but may also reduce the effectiveness of cancer treatments. Maintaining a healthy body weight also helps lower the risk of both kidney complications and other serious illnesses like heart disease.

Physical activity is highly beneficial, but contact sports should be avoided as they can pose a risk to already vulnerable kidneys. Staying hydrated is also key, drink enough water to satisfy normal thirst and avoid alcohol altogether, as recommended by the World Health Organization.


Understanding Kidney Cancer and Why It Matters

Kidney cancer, most often in the form of renal cell carcinoma, is one of the ten most frequently diagnosed cancers worldwide. Every year, more than 430,000 people receive this diagnosis, a number that continues to climb. What makes kidney cancer particularly dangerous is how quietly it develops, early symptoms are rare or subtle, leading many cases to go unnoticed until the disease has reached a more advanced stage (2 Trusted Source
World Kidney Cancer Day

Go to source).

In many instances, kidney cancer is only discovered by accident during tests for unrelated health problems. This silent progression makes days like World Kidney Cancer Day even more critical, as they encourage awareness and education around the early signs, risk factors, and importance of getting tested.


Urgent Need for Clear Guidance on Kidney Health

Recent findings from the 2025 Global Patient and Carer Survey revealed a worrying gap: many people affected by kidney cancer are unsure about how to maintain their kidney health. This knowledge gap can have serious consequences, as good kidney care can influence both quality of life and treatment outcomes for patients.

To address this, the International Kidney Cancer Coalition has introduced a simple set of recommendations this year. These guidelines include three essential tests that can help monitor kidney function, alongside lifestyle tips that were mentioned above, promote overall kidney health for those living with or recovering from kidney cancer.

Global Conversations to Inspire Local Action

To mark World Kidney Cancer Day 2025, a Global Patient and Carer Symposium will bring together medical experts and patient voices from around the world. This virtual gathering will focus on how to protect kidney health, share lived experiences, and highlight practical advice that can be implemented globally.

World Kidney Cancer Day 2025 calls for global attention to a disease that often progresses unnoticed until advanced stages. By focusing on proactive health measures, regular medical tests, and lifestyle choices, the campaign empowers patients and carers to take control of kidney health.

By creating space for these important conversations and encouraging widespread participation, this annual observance continues to shine a much-needed light on a disease that often remains in the shadows. This year’s message is simple but powerful: take the time to show your kidneys some love—because early action could make all the difference.

References:
  1. World Kidney Cancer Day - (https://www.kidneycancer.org/event/2025-world-kidney-cancer-day/)
  2. World Kidney Cancer Day - (https://ikcc.org/world-kidney-cancer-day/)

Source-Medindia


