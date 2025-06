World Kidney Cancer Day 2025: Show Your Kidneys Some Love

World Kidney Cancer Day 2025 focuses on educating patients and carers about maintaining kidney health through simple tests and lifestyle changes.

Highlights: Kidney cancer is one of the ten most common types of cancer worldwide

is one of the ten most common types of cancer worldwide Many are unaware how to maintain kidney health when affected by cancer

when affected by cancer Three essential tests can help detect kidney issues early in cancer patients

World Kidney Cancer Day



Did You Know?

Over 430,000 people are diagnosed with kidney cancer each year, and many only discover it by accident during unrelated health checks. #medindia #kidneyhealth #cancer’

Three Simple Tests That Could Save Your Kidneys

Blood pressure monitoring , as both high and low kidney function can influence blood pressure levels. Medication may be prescribed to help manage this.

, as both high and low kidney function can influence blood pressure levels. Medication may be prescribed to help manage this. Urine analysis , specifically checking for excess protein, which can signal reduced kidney function. Doctors may also test the urine albumin to creatinine ratio.

, specifically checking for excess protein, which can signal reduced kidney function. Doctors may also test the urine albumin to creatinine ratio. Blood tests to assess creatinine levels and estimated glomerular filtration rate, both indicators of how efficiently the kidneys are filtering blood.

Simple Lifestyle Shifts That Can Make A Difference

Understanding Kidney Cancer and Why It Matters

World Kidney Cancer Day



Urgent Need for Clear Guidance on Kidney Health

Global Conversations to Inspire Local Action

World Kidney Cancer Day 2025 calls for global attention to a disease that often progresses unnoticed until advanced stages. By focusing on proactive health measures, regular medical tests, and lifestyle choices, the campaign empowers patients and carers to take control of kidney health.

By creating space for these important conversations and encouraging widespread participation, this annual observance continues to shine a much-needed light on a disease that often remains in the shadows. This year's message is simple but powerful: take the time to show your kidneys some love—because