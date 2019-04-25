World Immunization Week - ''Protected Together: Vaccines Work''

Highlights
:
World Immunization Week
- World
Immunization Week is observed globally from 24th - 30th
April to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination and to protect millions of people of
all ages from disease through vaccination
- Vaccination
programs are one of the most successful and cost-effective measures
striving to reduce the burden of infectious diseases across the world
- The theme for
this year 2019 is 'Protected Together: Vaccines Work!'
- This year, World
Immunization Week campaign will honor vaccine heroes from all over the
world including parents, health workers,
innovators, and community members who play an important role in the
success of vaccination programs
is observed
from 24th - 30th April
across the world to save millions of lives from
disease, disability, and death through vaccination. The theme for World Immunization
Week 2019 is 'Protected Together: Vaccines Work!'
and the campaign will
honor vaccine heroes from all over the world who strive hard to make
vaccination programs successful.
History of
World Immunization Week
World Immunization Week is one of eight campaigns started by the WHO
. The World Health
Assembly officially declared the World
Immunization Week as an annual event during its May 2012
meeting.
Prior
to this, Immunization Week activities were observed on different days in
various parts of the world. For the first time in 2012, World
Immunization Week was observed simultaneously as a single event, with the
participation of over 180 countries across the world.
Objectives of
World Immunization Week 2019
- Educating the
public about the importance of vaccines for the overall health of children and communities all over the
world
- Address gaps in
existing programs to ensure maximum coverage by investing more efforts,
health personnel, and funds
- Showing that
immunization is the foundation for achieving universal health coverage and
the basis for a stronger and healthier population
Why
Immunization is Important?
- Improved access
to immunization is key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,
health for all and eradication of poverty
- Routine
immunization (RI) is the foundation for strong health care systems at the
beginning of life and provides every child the chance of better health
throughout its lifetime
- Immunization also
helps to protect populations from deadly infections such as hepatitis B,
and controlling the emergence of
antimicrobial resistance
- Provides a platform
for optimal antenatal and neonatal care as well as teen health
Who are the
Vaccine Heroes?
This year, the World Immunization Week campaign aims to celebrate the vaccine heroes who
are people around the world doing their bit to protect us
and prevent a wide range of diseases through vaccines, in some of the world's most remote corners, most
difficult terrains, and inhospitable situations. Therefore, it is
necessary to honor these real-life vaccine heroes from health workers to community leaders,
parents, children and those who develop and deliver the vaccines
safely to
ensure we remain protected together.
‘Vaccination programs are one of the most successful and cost-effective measures to prevent disease, and the World Immunization Week this year honors vaccine heroes such as health workers, innovators, parents, and members of the community who strive hard to make public vaccination a reality.’
Read More..
What We Can
Do to Raise Awareness About Immunization & Honor the Unsung Heroes
- Download the
campaign posters and messages about immunization and share widely on
social media such as Twitter and Facebook
- Make a personal
contribution or raise funds to support the campaign and make immunization
for all a reality
- Community and
health care workers must visit slums and educate the women about the
importance of immunization for the health of their
children and families
- Primary health
centers and community hospitals must display prominent messages about the
benefits of immunization
- Administration
must organize free immunization camps to encourage more people to get
vaccinated
- Print and visual
media should carry wide coverage about immunization programs and the vaccination schedule to
ensure the message reaches every one
- Administration
and NGO's can offer awards to healthcare personnel who achieve maximum
immunization coverage in their communities
- Parents who
ensure immunization of their kids and families can also be offered health
incentives
Education about immunization must not be restricted to the 'Immunization
Week' but should continue the year round to achieve the sustainable
development goal of 'health for all.'
Vaccination
Facts & Figures
- Immunization
prevents nearly 2-3 million deaths
each year
- A further 1.5
million deaths could be avoided if immunization coverage is improved
- Some of the
diseases covered by immunization include childhood infections such as diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough)
and tetanus through DPT vaccine, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR vaccine),
polio (oral polio vaccine),
pneumonia, hepatitis B, meningitis, rotavirus diarrhea, and shingles
- Usage of newer vaccines is slowly increasing
- Global vaccination coverage remains
at about 85 percent for the last few
years with no major change
- Nearly 20 million
children under 1 year did not receive the DPT vaccine as per the
latest reports, and most of them live in 10 countries including India, Pakistan, African nations, Brazil, and Indonesia
- Polio has almost
fully been eradicated from the face of the earth
- Maternal and
neonatal tetanus is being eliminated
in the American and Southeast
Asian nations through routine
immunization
- Talk to your
doctor about vaccine requirements when traveling abroad and ensure that
you are up to date
- Licensed vaccines
are safe and effective having undergone stringent tests to ensure they are
safe for you and your family
Summary
Immunization
is key to improving child health as well as ensuring more robust populations
and to achieving the goal of health for all. Let us all join together and do our part
to ensure that we vaccinate our children and educate our
communities on the importance of immunization in preventing the spread of
contagious, dangerous, and deadly diseases.
References :
- World Immunization Week- WHO - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-immunization-week/world-immunization-week-2019)
- World Immunization Week - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Immunization_Week)
- 10 facts on immunization - (https://www.who.int/features/factfiles/immunization/en/)
Source: Medindia