is observed from across the world to save millions of lives from disease, disability, and death through vaccination. and the campaign will honor vaccine heroes from all over the world who strive hard to make vaccination programs successful.

World Immunization Week - 'Protected Together: Vaccines Work'

History of World Immunization Week

Objectives of World Immunization Week 2019

Educating the public about the importance of vaccines for the overall health of children and communities all over the world

Address gaps in existing programs to ensure maximum coverage by investing more efforts, health personnel, and funds

Showing that immunization is the foundation for achieving universal health coverage and the basis for a stronger and healthier population

Why Immunization is Important?

Improved access to immunization is key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, health for all and eradication of poverty

Routine immunization (RI) is the foundation for strong health care systems at the beginning of life and provides every child the chance of better health throughout its lifetime

Immunization also helps to protect populations from deadly infections such as hepatitis B, and controlling the emergence of antimicrobial resistance

Provides a platform for optimal antenatal and neonatal care as well as teen health

Who are the Vaccine Heroes?

‘Vaccination programs are one of the most successful and cost-effective measures to prevent disease, and the World Immunization Week this year honors vaccine heroes such as health workers, innovators, parents, and members of the community who strive hard to make public vaccination a reality.’

What We Can Do to Raise Awareness About Immunization & Honor the Unsung Heroes

Download the campaign posters and messages about immunization and share widely on social media such as Twitter and Facebook

Make a personal contribution or raise funds to support the campaign and make immunization for all a reality

Community and health care workers must visit slums and educate the women about the importance of immunization for the health of their children and families

Primary health centers and community hospitals must display prominent messages about the benefits of immunization

Administration must organize free immunization camps to encourage more people to get vaccinated

Print and visual media should carry wide coverage about immunization programs and the vaccination schedule to ensure the message reaches every one

Administration and NGO's can offer awards to healthcare personnel who achieve maximum immunization coverage in their communities

Parents who ensure immunization of their kids and families can also be offered health incentives

Vaccination Facts & Figures

Immunization prevents nearly 2-3 million deaths each year

A further 1.5 million deaths could be avoided if immunization coverage is improved

Some of the diseases covered by immunization include childhood infections such as diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus through DPT vaccine, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR vaccine), polio (oral polio vaccine), pneumonia, hepatitis B, meningitis, rotavirus diarrhea, and shingles

Usage of newer vaccines is slowly increasing

Global vaccination coverage remains at about 85 percent for the last few years with no major change

Nearly 20 million children under 1 year did not receive the DPT vaccine as per the latest reports, and most of them live in 10 countries including India, Pakistan, African nations, Brazil, and Indonesia

Polio has almost fully been eradicated from the face of the earth

Maternal and neonatal tetanus is being eliminated in the American and Southeast Asian nations through routine immunization

Talk to your doctor about vaccine requirements when traveling abroad and ensure that you are up to date

Licensed vaccines are safe and effective having undergone stringent tests to ensure they are safe for you and your family

Summary

World Immunization Week is observed by the World Health Assembly officially. Prior to this, Immunization Week activities were observed on different days in various parts of the world. For the first time in 2012, World Immunization Week was observed simultaneously as a single event, with the participation of over 180 countries across the world. This year, the World Immunization Week campaign honors those who work to prevent a wide range of diseases through vaccines, in some of the world's most remote corners, most difficult terrains, and inhospitable situations. Therefore, it is necessary to honor these real-life vaccine heroes to ensure we remain protected together. Education about immunization must not be restricted to the 'Immunization Week' but should continue the year round to achieve the sustainable development goal of 'health for all.' Immunization is key to improving child health as well as ensuring more robust populations and to achieving the goal of health for all. Let us all join together and do our part to ensure that we vaccinate our children and educate our communities on the importance of immunization in preventing the spread of contagious, dangerous, and deadly diseases.