World Immunization Week 2025 reminds us that while vaccines have saved millions, millions more remain at risk due to missed vaccinations, conflict, and weak health systems
- World Immunization Week 2025 calls for greater action to protect all from preventable diseases
- Measles and meningitis are resurging, showing the critical need to strengthen immunization efforts worldwide
- Low vaccine coverage is driving the return of diseases like yellow fever in areas previously under control
World Immunization Week 2025: Immunization for All is Humanly Possible
Achieving Universal Vaccine Access: A Feasible GoalDespite the remarkable progress, millions of children and adults still go unvaccinated each year, especially in regions facing conflict or instability. This year’s campaign theme, “Immunization for All is Humanly Possible,” is a call to action - a reminder that reaching every person with life-saving vaccines is not only necessary but entirely achievable. As we reach the midpoint of the Immunization Agenda 2030, the focus is on sustaining past successes while expanding coverage and access in the years ahead (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Increases in vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks threaten years of progress, warn WHO, UNICEF, Gavi
Vaccines Are One of Humanity’s Greatest AchievementsVaccines have proven to be one of the most impactful public health tools in history. Since the launch of the Expanded Programme on Immunization in 1974, immunization efforts have saved an estimated 154 million lives. That’s equivalent to saving six lives every minute for the past 50 years. These efforts have also led to a 40% drop in infant deaths, enabling more children to celebrate their first birthday and grow up healthy. Notably, the measles vaccine alone is responsible for 60% of those lives saved.
The recent addition of vaccines for diseases like malaria, HPV, cholera, dengue, meningitis, RSV, Ebola, and mpox reflects significant scientific progress. These advancements have widened the reach and impact of immunization efforts, saving more lives at every age.
Strained Health Systems and Their Effect on Vaccine DistributionToday’s immunization efforts face significant hurdles. Growing misinformation, funding shortfalls, and strained health systems are putting decades of progress at risk. For instance, measles is once again on the rise, with an estimated 10.3 million cases reported in 2023 - a 20% jump from the year before. More than 60 countries experienced major outbreaks within a single year, the highest number since 2019.
In Africa, meningitis cases are climbing, with over 5,500 suspected cases and nearly 300 deaths recorded in the first quarter of 2025 alone. Yellow fever is resurging in both Africa and the Americas, despite previous success in reducing cases through stockpiled vaccines and routine immunization.
Contributing to this resurgence are disrupted vaccination campaigns and supply shortages due to reduced donor funding. In 2023 alone, 14.5 million children missed all of their routine vaccine doses - a sharp increase compared to previous years. More than half of these children live in areas affected by crisis or conflict.
Key Milestones in Recent Immunization EffortsDespite these challenges, global partnerships continue to drive progress. Joint efforts by WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, and other partners have expanded access to vaccines through primary healthcare and emergency campaigns. A few recent milestones include:
- The elimination of meningitis A in parts of Africa through targeted campaigns and a new five-strain meningitis vaccine showing strong potential for broader use.
- An impressive increase in HPV vaccine coverage in Africa, from 21% in 2020 to 40% by 2023, paving the way toward the goal of eliminating cervical cancer.
- The introduction of malaria vaccines in nearly 20 African countries, expected to prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths by 2035.
This year, let’s come together to show the world that fewer diseases and longer lives are not only imaginable - they’re humanly possible.
