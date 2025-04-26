World Immunization Week 2025 reminds us that while vaccines have saved millions, millions more remain at risk due to missed vaccinations, conflict, and weak health systems

Highlights: World Immunization Week 2025 calls for greater action to protect all from preventable diseases

calls for greater action to protect all from preventable diseases Measles and meningitis are resurging , showing the critical need to strengthen immunization efforts worldwide

, showing the critical need to strengthen immunization efforts worldwide Low vaccine coverage is driving the return of diseases like yellow fever in areas previously under control

World Immunization Week 2025: Immunization for All is Humanly Possible



Did You Know?

Vaccines have saved more than 154 million lives in the last 50 years-equivalent to six lives every minute-and yet over 14 million children missed all routine vaccines last year alone. #medindia #vaccinationsaveslives #immunizationweek’

Achieving Universal Vaccine Access: A Feasible Goal

Increases in vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks threaten years of progress, warn WHO, UNICEF, Gavi



Vaccines Are One of Humanity’s Greatest Achievements

Strained Health Systems and Their Effect on Vaccine Distribution

Key Milestones in Recent Immunization Efforts

The elimination of meningitis A in parts of Africa through targeted campaigns and a new five-strain meningitis vaccine showing strong potential for broader use.

in parts of Africa through targeted campaigns and a new five-strain meningitis vaccine showing strong potential for broader use. An impressive increase in HPV vaccine coverage in Africa , from 21% in 2020 to 40% by 2023, paving the way toward the goal of eliminating cervical cancer.

, from 21% in 2020 to 40% by 2023, paving the way toward the goal of eliminating cervical cancer. The introduction of malaria vaccines in nearly 20 African countries, expected to prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths by 2035.

