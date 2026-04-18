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World IBS Day: Spotlight on a Common Gut-Brain Disorder

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 18 2026 3:07 PM

IBS is a common gut–brain disorder that affects digestion and quality of life but can be managed effectively.

World IBS Day: Spotlight on a Common Gut-Brain Disorder
Highlights:
  • IBS is a gut–brain disorder causing pain, bloating, and bowel changes
  • Stress, diet, and gut imbalance play a key role in triggering symptoms
  • Early diagnosis and lifestyle changes can significantly improve quality of life
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) affects 10%–15% of individuals globally, making it one of the most common digestive disorders. World IBS Day shines a spotlight on irritable bowel syndrome, which is observed on April 19 every year.
Despite this, many cases go undiagnosed or misunderstood. IBS is a long-term condition where the gut and brain don’t communicate properly, leading to symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, or both (1 Trusted Source
Definition & Facts for Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Go to source).


Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.

Why Does IBS Happen?

IBS isn’t caused by a single issue; it’s a mix of factors:
  • Gut–brain miscommunication: Signals between your brain and gut become oversensitive
  • Sensitive intestines: Even normal gas or movement can feel painful
  • Irregular bowel movements: Too slow (constipation) or too fast (diarrhoea)
  • Gut bacteria imbalance: Changes in your microbiome can trigger symptoms
  • Severe infection in the digestive tract
  • Stress and emotions: Anxiety and stress can worsen flare-ups
  • Alcohol and caffeine
  • Some foods, such as fatty or spicy foods
  • Regular antibiotic use
  • Familial history of IBS
  • History of stressful or difficult life events, such as abuse, in childhood
infographics on world ibs day 2026
Irritable Bowel Syndrome has 3 subtypes based on how the stool appears
  • IBS-C: Constipation dominant
  • IBS-D: Diarrhoea dominant
  • IBS-M: Mixed symptoms

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diet Guide: Foods That Harm Your Gut
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diet Guide: Foods That Harm Your Gut
Practical dietary tips to manage irritable bowel syndrome by identifying and avoiding common trigger foods.

How to Identify IBS Symptoms Early

Main Symptoms Other Symptoms
  • Stomach pain or cramps: Usually severe after eating; stomach ache or cramps improve after pooping
  • Bloating: Your stomach may feel uncomfortably large and full.
  • Pain in the abdomen at least once a week for three months
  • Pain associated with bowel movement
  • Changes in stool frequency
  • Changes in stool appearance
  • Farting (flatulence)
  • Pooing mucus
  • Tiredness and a lack of energy
  • Feeling sick (nausea)
  • Backache
  • Urinary issues, such as frequent need to urinate, feeling as though you can't completely empty your bladder
  • Bowel incontinence is the inability to regulate when you poop
  • Pelvic pain(2 Trusted Source
    Symptoms of IBS (irritable bowel syndrome)

    Go to source    )


Low FODMAP Diet: Guide for Irritable Bowel Syndrome Relief - References
Low FODMAP Diet: Guide for Irritable Bowel Syndrome Relief - References
Reference details about All About the Low FODMAP Diet: Guide for IBS Relief.

Warning Signs in IBS That Need Immediate Medical Attention

  • Blood in stool
  • Weight loss
  • Fever
  • Symptoms starting after age 50

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Medication Use Linked To Higher Risk Of Death
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Medication Use Linked To Higher Risk Of Death
Do irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) medications increase long-term risk? A large study reveals possible links and what patients should know.

IBS and Related Conditions: What Else to Know

People with IBS frequently have other health problems, including:

Conditions with Chronic Pain Associated with IBS

  • Fibromyalgia
  • Chronic fatigue syndrome
  • Chronic pelvic pain

Digestive diseases Associated with IBS

Mental Disorders Associated with IBS

  • Anxiety
  • Depression
  • Somatic symptom disorder

IBS Treatment Options You Should Know

IBS cannot be cured at once. Patients frequently make the mistake of only treating symptoms rather than addressing the underlying cause; the symptoms are primarily related to digestion and excretion, and only these are addressed at first.

However, there are multiple factors that contribute to IBS, so treating one and claiming that your health is declining shouldn't be the perspective. Most of the IBS symptoms are ignored, as if they were nothing, but a proper education and seriousness on this are needed now more than ever!

When dealing with IBS, a team approach that incorporates various specialities matters
  • Doctors: To diagnose and guide treatment, specifically a Gastroenterologist
  • Dietitians: Personalise diet plans
  • Psychologists: Help manage stress-related triggers
A strong doctor–patient relationship is key, as it improves trust, reduces unnecessary tests, and leads to better symptom control.

After consulting a specialist, you can manage IBS effectively with a combination of lifestyle, dietary, and medical strategies such as the following:

Lifestyle changes

  • Regular exercise and good sleep
  • Stress management

Dietary changes

  • A Low-Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols diet (FODMAP) reduces gas-producing foods
  • Increase soluble fibre (oats, psyllium)

Medications (based on symptoms)

  • Laxatives for constipation
  • Anti-diarrheal drugs for loose stools
  • Antispasmodics or peppermint oil for pain

Mind–gut therapies

  • Cognitive behavioural therapy
  • Gut-directed hypnotherapy

IBS Quick Facts

  • IBS is thought to affect 5–10% of people worldwide.
  • Women are up to two times more likely than men to develop IBS.
  • Compared to those over 50, those under 50 have a higher risk of developing IBS.
  • IBS symptoms account for 20–40% of all gastroenterologist visits (3 Trusted Source
    IBS Facts and Statistics

    Go to source    ).
IBS is common but manageable, and it doesn’t damage your intestines or shorten your life, but it can affect daily living if ignored!

Early diagnosis, simple lifestyle changes, and the right support system can make a big difference.

Understanding your body and working with the right care team helps you take control of IBS instead of letting it control you!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which doctor should I see if I have IBS?

A: IBS is multifactorial; thus, a team of experts is needed, mainly â—Gastroenterologist â—Dietitian â—Psychologist

Q: What are the first signs of IBS?

A:  Abdominal pain, bloating, and changes in bowel habits like constipation or diarrhoea are early signs.

Q: What triggers IBS symptoms?

A:  Stress, certain foods, caffeine, alcohol, and gut infections can trigger IBS flare-ups.

Q: Is IBS a serious disease?

A: IBS is not life-threatening but can significantly affect daily life if not managed properly.

Q: Can IBS be cured permanently?

A: There is no cure, but symptoms can be controlled with diet, lifestyle changes, and medication.

Q: What foods should IBS patients avoid?

A:  High-FODMAP foods, fatty foods, spicy meals, caffeine, and alcohol may worsen symptoms.

Q: When should I see a doctor for IBS?

A:  If you notice blood in stool, unexplained weight loss, fever, or symptoms after age 50, seek medical advice.

Q: Can stress worsen IBS?

A:  Yes, stress and anxiety can significantly trigger or worsen IBS symptoms due to the gutâ€“brain connection.


References:
  1. Definition & Facts for Irritable Bowel Syndrome - (https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/digestive-diseases/irritable-bowel-syndrome/definition-facts)
  2. Symptoms of IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) - (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs/symptoms/)
  3. IBS Facts and Statistics - (https://aboutibs.org/what-is-ibs/facts-about-ibs/)

Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
IBS symptoms account for nearly 20–40% of all visits to gastroenterologists, yet many people remain undiagnosed or untreated. #DigestiveDisorders #IBS #WorldIBSday #IBS #medindia

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