World IBS Day: Spotlight on a Common Gut-Brain Disorder

IBS is a common gut–brain disorder that affects digestion and quality of life but can be managed effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which doctor should I see if I have IBS?

A: IBS is multifactorial; thus, a team of experts is needed, mainly â—Gastroenterologist â—Dietitian â—Psychologist

Q: What are the first signs of IBS?

A: Abdominal pain, bloating, and changes in bowel habits like constipation or diarrhoea are early signs.

Q: What triggers IBS symptoms?

A: Stress, certain foods, caffeine, alcohol, and gut infections can trigger IBS flare-ups.

Q: Is IBS a serious disease?

A: IBS is not life-threatening but can significantly affect daily life if not managed properly.

Q: Can IBS be cured permanently?

A: There is no cure, but symptoms can be controlled with diet, lifestyle changes, and medication.

Q: What foods should IBS patients avoid?

A: High-FODMAP foods, fatty foods, spicy meals, caffeine, and alcohol may worsen symptoms.

Q: When should I see a doctor for IBS?

A: If you notice blood in stool, unexplained weight loss, fever, or symptoms after age 50, seek medical advice.

Q: Can stress worsen IBS?

A: Yes, stress and anxiety can significantly trigger or worsen IBS symptoms due to the gutâ€“brain connection.