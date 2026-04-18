World IBS Day: Spotlight on a Common Gut-Brain Disorder

IBS is a common gut–brain disorder that affects digestion and quality of life but can be managed effectively.
- IBS is a gut–brain disorder causing pain, bloating, and bowel changes
- Stress, diet, and gut imbalance play a key role in triggering symptoms
- Early diagnosis and lifestyle changes can significantly improve quality of life
Definition & Facts for Irritable Bowel Syndrome
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Why Does IBS Happen?IBS isn’t caused by a single issue; it’s a mix of factors:
- Gut–brain miscommunication: Signals between your brain and gut become oversensitive
- Sensitive intestines: Even normal gas or movement can feel painful
- Irregular bowel movements: Too slow (constipation) or too fast (diarrhoea)
- Gut bacteria imbalance: Changes in your microbiome can trigger symptoms
- Severe infection in the digestive tract
- Stress and emotions: Anxiety and stress can worsen flare-ups
- Alcohol and caffeine
- Some foods, such as fatty or spicy foods
- Regular antibiotic use
- Familial history of IBS
- History of stressful or difficult life events, such as abuse, in childhood
- IBS-C: Constipation dominant
- IBS-D: Diarrhoea dominant
- IBS-M: Mixed symptoms
How to Identify IBS Symptoms Early
|Main Symptoms
|Other Symptoms
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Warning Signs in IBS That Need Immediate Medical Attention
- Blood in stool
- Weight loss
- Fever
- Symptoms starting after age 50
IBS and Related Conditions: What Else to KnowPeople with IBS frequently have other health problems, including:
Conditions with Chronic Pain Associated with IBS
- Fibromyalgia
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pelvic pain
Digestive diseases Associated with IBS
- Dyspepsia
- Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease
Mental Disorders Associated with IBS
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Somatic symptom disorder
IBS Treatment Options You Should KnowIBS cannot be cured at once. Patients frequently make the mistake of only treating symptoms rather than addressing the underlying cause; the symptoms are primarily related to digestion and excretion, and only these are addressed at first.
However, there are multiple factors that contribute to IBS, so treating one and claiming that your health is declining shouldn't be the perspective. Most of the IBS symptoms are ignored, as if they were nothing, but a proper education and seriousness on this are needed now more than ever!
When dealing with IBS, a team approach that incorporates various specialities matters
- Doctors: To diagnose and guide treatment, specifically a Gastroenterologist
- Dietitians: Personalise diet plans
- Psychologists: Help manage stress-related triggers
After consulting a specialist, you can manage IBS effectively with a combination of lifestyle, dietary, and medical strategies such as the following:
Lifestyle changes
- Regular exercise and good sleep
- Stress management
Dietary changes
- A Low-Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols diet (FODMAP) reduces gas-producing foods
- Increase soluble fibre (oats, psyllium)
Medications (based on symptoms)
- Laxatives for constipation
- Anti-diarrheal drugs for loose stools
- Antispasmodics or peppermint oil for pain
Mind–gut therapies
- Cognitive behavioural therapy
- Gut-directed hypnotherapy
IBS Quick Facts
- IBS is thought to affect 5–10% of people worldwide.
- Women are up to two times more likely than men to develop IBS.
- Compared to those over 50, those under 50 have a higher risk of developing IBS.
- IBS symptoms account for 20–40% of all gastroenterologist visits (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
IBS Facts and Statistics
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Early diagnosis, simple lifestyle changes, and the right support system can make a big difference.
Understanding your body and working with the right care team helps you take control of IBS instead of letting it control you!
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Which doctor should I see if I have IBS?
A: IBS is multifactorial; thus, a team of experts is needed, mainly â—Gastroenterologist â—Dietitian â—Psychologist
Q: What are the first signs of IBS?
A: Abdominal pain, bloating, and changes in bowel habits like constipation or diarrhoea are early signs.
Q: What triggers IBS symptoms?
A: Stress, certain foods, caffeine, alcohol, and gut infections can trigger IBS flare-ups.
Q: Is IBS a serious disease?
A: IBS is not life-threatening but can significantly affect daily life if not managed properly.
Q: Can IBS be cured permanently?
A: There is no cure, but symptoms can be controlled with diet, lifestyle changes, and medication.
Q: What foods should IBS patients avoid?
A: High-FODMAP foods, fatty foods, spicy meals, caffeine, and alcohol may worsen symptoms.
Q: When should I see a doctor for IBS?
A: If you notice blood in stool, unexplained weight loss, fever, or symptoms after age 50, seek medical advice.
Q: Can stress worsen IBS?
A: Yes, stress and anxiety can significantly trigger or worsen IBS symptoms due to the gutâ€“brain connection.
References:
- Definition & Facts for Irritable Bowel Syndrome - (https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/digestive-diseases/irritable-bowel-syndrome/definition-facts)
- Symptoms of IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) - (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs/symptoms/)
- IBS Facts and Statistics - (https://aboutibs.org/what-is-ibs/facts-about-ibs/)
Source-Medindia