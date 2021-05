World Hypertension Day– “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer”

History of World Hypertension Day (WHD)

World Hypertension Day 2021

Hosting events that celebrate the achievements in protecting people's heart health

Lancing virtual courses & tools for supporting the measurement and management of blood pressure

Sharing experiences across the world in implementing hypertension programs

HEARTS (manage cardiovascular diseases), MPOWER (control tobacco) ACTIVE (increase physical activity) SHAKE (reduce salt consumption) and REPLACE (eliminate trans-fat)

Facts on Hypertension

Hypertension increases stroke risk to four times and that of myocardial infarction (heart attack) to two times as compared to the normal blood pressure

An unhealthy lifestyle like eating too much salt (sodium), being overweight , and not getting enough exercise, using tobacco can increase the risk of high blood pressure

Only 1 in 4 adults with hypertension have their blood pressure under control

It is estimated that half of the adults in the U.S do not take medication

In India, about 2.6 lakh people die due to hypertension, thereby, becoming the most prevalent chronic disease in the country

Management of blood pressure

Blood pressure can be regulated through a balanced diet (plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables) and lifestyle. It is advisable to reduce the salt intake in the diet of hypertensive individuals

(moderate aerobic exercise) or 75 minutes (vigorous-intensity exercise) is vital for maintaining blood pressure in hypertensive patients Avoid stress and engage in relaxation techniques such as yoga and deep breathing

Stop smoking and reduce alcohol consumption

Elude oily and fast foods high in trans fats and saturated fats. Keep a check on your weight

Regularly monitor your blood pressure, blood sugar, and blood cholesterol levels

Always take your blood pressure medications as prescribed by the doctor on time

Consult your physician for any queries

World Hypertension Day May 17, 2021 - (https://www.whleague.org/index.php/features/world-hypertension-day) World Hypertension Day - (https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2020/10/16/default-calendar/world-hypertension-day) World Hypertension Day - (https://www.paho.org/en/world-hypertension-day)

The blood pressure is measured by a sphygmomanometer or blood pressure monitor . The normal blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg andas per the guidelines issued by the2017.It usuallyunless it causes serious damages to other organs. Symptoms like sweating anxiety , sleeping problems, headaches, and nosebleeds can accompany in certain cases.Due to its serious complications on the brain and heart, it was named asby thein 2002,Every year, more than 10 million lives are lost due to this killer disease. However, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, including lifestyle change , greatly contribute to the prevention of hypertension.The World Hypertension League - an affiliate of the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) initiated the World Hypertension Day in May 2005. Ever since then, it has become an annual event crusading for increasing blood pressure awareness and prevention of related deaths.The league comprises leading scientists, doctors, and allied health care workers who share a common interest in hypertension research, prevention, and control.Every year, volunteers all over the world participate in a global awareness campaign -initiated by thein 2017 to help the people living in villages and towns in measuring & monitoring their blood pressure and counseling them on preventive measures. Since the launch of the MMM initiative, it has benefited almost 2.7 million people.The 2021 theme for WHD iswhich focuses on combating low awareness rates among the public, especially in low to middle-income areas.The day also intends to educate people on accurate measurement methods of blood pressure . It is estimated thatThis puts them at risk of preventable medical complications and death.Several organizations like - the, an initiative ofmark the day byTheand thelaunched theintending to reach the global target ofWith its five technical packages -The initiative aims to improve heart health and treat people worldwide with hypertension in primary health care.The busy schedule of modern with unhealthy lifestyle adds to the suffering from stress and tension leading to hypertension problems. Following proper management may help prevent complications of hypertension.A simple measure can help fight the most serious complications of this silent killer disease. Hence, let's join hands on thisto promote the management of hypertension.Source: Medindia