World Hepatitis Day: Unite, Test, and Eliminate Hepatitis

World Hepatitis Day raises urgent awareness about viral hepatitis, a silent yet deadly global health challenge killing 1.3 million people every year.

Highlights: Hepatitis affects over 354 million people globally-most are unaware

Vaccines and treatments exist, but access and awareness are lacking

WHO targets elimination of hepatitis by 2030-but action must accelerate now

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

World Hepatitis Day: Home



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Over 90% of people with hepatitis B and 80% with hepatitis C don’t even know they’re infected. #worldhepatitisday #hepatitis #hepatitisawareness #medindia’

Over 90% of people with hepatitis B and 80% with hepatitis C don’t even know they’re infected. #worldhepatitisday #hepatitis #hepatitisawareness #medindia’

Know Hepatitis, Stop the Spread

What Is Hepatitis?

Hepatitis A & E are transmitted through contaminated food or water .

are transmitted through . Hepatitis B, C & D, spread through blood and body fluids, pose chronic risks.

Hepatitis Around the World

Over 354 million people worldwide live with hepatitis B or C.

live with hepatitis B or C. A majority of them do not realize that they are infected until the hepatic disorder leads them to liver cancer or hepatic failure.

In India, hepatitis B and C are major causes of chronic liver disease and death ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

About World Hepatitis Day



Go to source Trusted Source

A Timeline of the Hepatitis Battle

90% diagnosis rate

80% treatment rate

65% reduction in hepatitis-related deaths ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Viral hepatitis: Past, present, and future



Go to source Trusted Source

Prevention and Action

Action What It Means Why It Matters Get Tested Simple blood tests can detect hepatitis B and C. Early detection can save lives by enabling timely intervention. Vaccinate If positive, consult a doctor for medication and monitoring. Treatment can prevent serious liver damage and cancer. Seek Treatment If positive, consult a doctor for medication and monitoring. Treatment can prevent serious liver damage and cancer. Spread Awareness Talk about hepatitis. Share facts, not fear. Reduces stigma, encourages testing, and promotes prevention.

Advertisement

We’re not Waiting for Awareness, for Access, or for Action!

We’re Eliminating Hepatitis Now!

Test. Treat. Transform. End Hepatitis Together.

World Hepatitis Day: Home - (https://www.worldhepatitisday.org/) About World Hepatitis Day - (https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis-awareness/about/world-hepatitis-day.html) Viral hepatitis: Past, present, and future - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9048475/)

is a global campaign day observed every year onto raise awareness of one of the world's most neglected health challenges, viral hepatitis. Even though it, hepatitis is often overlooked by the general public. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of, who studied and discovered the hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed the first vaccine, saving millions of lives ().This year’s global theme,is a powerful call for, because hepatitis can’t wait for policies to change or for people to get tested.Hepatitis means inflammation of the liver. It can be caused by infections, toxins, alcohol, or autoimmune disease; however, the most hazardous and the most prevalent are caused by five strains of viruses: hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E.The fight against hepatitis began in the mid-20th century; in, Dr. Baruch Blumberg identified the virus. Then, slowly,came into the picture between the timeline of the, andrevolutionized the prevention.Globally, aboutof people withandwithare undiagnosed. Even thoughcan cure hepatitis C in, millions of people lack access. Apart from this, many low-income groups lack birth-dose vaccines and harm-reduction strategies.Taking all these issues into consideration, theaims to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, targeting:Whether it's a mother unknowingly passing the virus to her baby or a long-term survivor who discovered her infection decades later, hepatitis is a social justice issue. People are being robbed of their futures due to ignorance, delayed diagnosis, and unaffordable treatment.We have the science. We have the tools. What we lack is urgency and equity. On World Hepatitis Day 2025, let’s stand together and say:Source-Medindia