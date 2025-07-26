About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
World Hepatitis Day: Unite, Test, and Eliminate Hepatitis

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 26 2025 2:24 PM

World Hepatitis Day raises urgent awareness about viral hepatitis, a silent yet deadly global health challenge killing 1.3 million people every year.

Highlights:
  • Hepatitis affects over 354 million people globally-most are unaware
  • Vaccines and treatments exist, but access and awareness are lacking
  • WHO targets elimination of hepatitis by 2030-but action must accelerate now
World Hepatitis Day is a global campaign day observed every year on July 28th to raise awareness of one of the world's most neglected health challenges, viral hepatitis. Even though it kills over 1.3 million people each year, hepatitis is often overlooked by the general public. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, who studied and discovered the hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed the first vaccine, saving millions of lives (1 Trusted Source
World Hepatitis Day: Home

Go to source).
This year’s global theme, “We’re Not Waiting,” is a powerful call for immediate action, because hepatitis can’t wait for policies to change or for people to get tested.

Creating Awareness Is The Only Way Of Eliminating Hepatitis
An estimated 1.45 million people died from hepatitis B in 2013 – up from less than a million in 1990.

Know Hepatitis, Stop the Spread

What Is Hepatitis?


Hepatitis means inflammation of the liver. It can be caused by infections, toxins, alcohol, or autoimmune disease; however, the most hazardous and the most prevalent are caused by five strains of viruses: hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E.
  • Hepatitis A & E are transmitted through contaminated food or water.
  • Hepatitis B, C & D, spread through blood and body fluids, pose chronic risks.

Hepatitis Around the World


  • Over 354 million people worldwide live with hepatitis B or C.
  • A majority of them do not realize that they are infected until the hepatic disorder leads them to liver cancer or hepatic failure.
  • In India, hepatitis B and C are major causes of chronic liver disease and death (2 Trusted Source
    About World Hepatitis Day

    Go to source    ).

A Timeline of the Hepatitis Battle


The Past: Discovery to Vaccines
The fight against hepatitis began in the mid-20th century; in 1965, Dr. Baruch Blumberg identified the virus. Then, slowly, vaccines came into the picture between the timeline of the 1980s and 1990s, and blood screening for Hepatitis C revolutionized the prevention.

The Present: A Race Against Time
Globally, about 90% of people with hepatitis B and 80% with hepatitis C are undiagnosed. Even though direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) can cure hepatitis C in 8–12 weeks, millions of people lack access. Apart from this, many low-income groups lack birth-dose vaccines and harm-reduction strategies.

The Future: WHO’s 2030 Elimination Goal
Taking all these issues into consideration, the World Health Organization (WHO) aims to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, targeting:
  • 90% diagnosis rate
  • 80% treatment rate
  • 65% reduction in hepatitis-related deaths (3 Trusted Source
    Viral hepatitis: Past, present, and future

    Go to source    )

Prevention and Action

4 Key Steps to Eliminate Hepatitis

Quiz on Hepatitis
Hepatitis is a common liver disease that is responsible for mortality as well as morbidity. Test your knowledge on hepatitis by taking this quiz. ...
Action What It Means Why It Matters
Get Tested Simple blood tests can detect hepatitis B and C. Early detection can save lives by enabling timely intervention.
Vaccinate If positive, consult a doctor for medication and monitoring. Treatment can prevent serious liver damage and cancer.
Seek Treatment If positive, consult a doctor for medication and monitoring. Treatment can prevent serious liver damage and cancer.
Spread Awareness Talk about hepatitis. Share facts, not fear. Reduces stigma, encourages testing, and promotes prevention.

Whether it's a mother unknowingly passing the virus to her baby or a long-term survivor who discovered her infection decades later, hepatitis is a social justice issue. People are being robbed of their futures due to ignorance, delayed diagnosis, and unaffordable treatment.

We have the science. We have the tools. What we lack is urgency and equity. On World Hepatitis Day 2025, let’s stand together and say:

Advertisement
Monsoon Health Alert: Beware of Viral Hepatitis
On World Hepatitis Day, a crucial focus is on vaccinating the high-risk population against Hepatitis A&B and incorporating it into childhood immunization.
We’re not Waiting for Awareness, for Access, or for Action!

We’re Eliminating Hepatitis Now!

Test. Treat. Transform. End Hepatitis Together.

References:
  1. World Hepatitis Day: Home - (https://www.worldhepatitisday.org/)
  2. About World Hepatitis Day - (https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis-awareness/about/world-hepatitis-day.html)
  3. Viral hepatitis: Past, present, and future - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9048475/)


Viral Hepatitis: Europe Should Close the Testing Gap
Viral Hepatitis: Europe Should Close the Testing Gap
New study coordinates the enhanced surveillance for hepatitis A, B, and C to help countries determine epidemiological trends or transmission patterns among newly diagnosed cases.


