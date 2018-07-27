Highlights:
World Hepatitis Day is observed annually on 28th July
- World Hepatitis Day is observed
annually on 28th July
- The main aim of the campaign is to
raise public awareness on hepatitis (a disease that affects the liver) its
causes, prevention, diagnosis, management, and treatment.
- This year the theme is 'Test. Treat. Hepatitis.'
around the world with the main aim to create awareness of hepatitis,
a disease that affects the liver.
World Hepatitis Day - ‘Test. Treat. Hepatitis’
For World Hepatitis Day 2018, World Health Organization (WHO)
will focus on the theme "Test. Treat. Hepatitis."
‘Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver due to viral infections which can be prevented, diagnosed, treated and even cured. Viral hepatitis is on the rise as a global killer. Therefore, it necessary to educate and follow effective principles to eliminate hepatitis.
’
The liver is an important organ for metabolism and detoxification.
Viral hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver due to viral infections.
Viral hepatitis B
and C are significant health
challenges, affecting nearly 325 million people worldwide. They are the main
reason for liver cancer, leading to 1.34 million deaths every year.
To commemorate the World Hepatitis Day 2018, WHO and the Government
of Mongolia will hold a series of events in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
Main
Objectives of the Campaign
WHO events and activities mainly aim to reach the following
objectives worldwide:
- To support and expand hepatitis
prevention, testing, treatment and care services, with a specific focus on
strengthening WHO testing and treatment recommendations
- To highlight the best practices and support universal health coverage of
hepatitis services
- To encourage partnerships and
funding in the fight against viral
hepatitis
What Makes
Hepatitis a Global Burden?
Hepatitis is on the rise as a global killer. Even though several
measures have been made to curb the spread of hepatitis, the global toll of
hepatitis cases appears to be mounting.
This makes 'Hepatitis a Global
Burden.'
- Hepatitis attacks the most
vulnerable
- Viral hepatitis B and C are
significant health challenges
- Viral hepatitis B and C are the
main reasons for liver
cancer
- Viral hepatitis causes serious
diseases and also places a substantial economic burden on families
- Viral hepatitis has become a
significant killer due to a lack of global awareness and attention
- Over the past 15 years, several
people have been dying of viral hepatitis
- Simultaneously, people are
becoming newly infected with hepatitis
- Early testing and treatment of
viral hepatitis B and C can save lives
Due to the increasing death rates and spread of hepatitis, promoters
of the World Digestive Health Day which was observed
on 29th May 2018
, have taken extra effort to raise
awareness by focusing on hepatitis with a theme 'Viral Hepatitis, B and C:
Lifting the Global Burden.'
Facts and Statistics on Hepatitis
- Viral hepatitis B and C are
significant health challenges, affecting nearly 325 million people
worldwide
- Around 600,000 people die
worldwide every year from hepatitis B and its complications, such as liver
cancer
- Above 5 million Americans are
infected with viral hepatitis
- Hepatitis B and C are the leading
causes of liver cancer and liver transplants in the United
States
- According to the Center for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.25 million Americans have already
been infected with Hepatitis B virus, and more than 2 million Americans
are chronically infected
- In the UK, nearly 215,000 people
have hepatitis C
What is Hepatitis?
Hepatitis is an inflammation or swelling of the liver.
There
are five types of hepatitis viruses namely, A, B, C, D, and E.
These types are
of most important concern because of the burden of illness and death they cause
and the potential for outbreaks and epidemic spread.
Types A and E are responsible for the short-term or acute infection,
whereas types B, C, and D cause long-term or chronic infection. Hepatitis B, C,
and D lead to life-threatening complications such as liver cirrhosis, liver
failure, and cancer.
What are the
Causes of Hepatitis?
- Hepatitis A and E are commonly
caused by ingestion of contaminated food or water
- Hepatitis B, C, and D usually
occur as a result of blood-to-blood contact with infected body fluids such
as blood transfusions or invasive medical procedures using contaminated
equipment
- Hepatitis B and C can also be
transmitted through sexual contact, although this is less common with
hepatitis C
Common
Symptoms of Hepatitis
- Jaundice, a condition where the skin or the
whites of the eyes turn yellow as well as dark urine
- Light-colored stools
- Loss of appetite
- Fatigue that continues for weeks
or months
- Fever
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Stomach pain
Simple Ways
to Fight Hepatitis
Viral hepatitis death rate is alarmingly high,
- Follow proper immunization
schedule. Vaccines to protect against hepatitis A and B are available
- Contaminated water can spread
hepatitis A and E. Access to clean water is not universal. So, make sure
that you drink clean water. International travelers must always take
special precautions to avoid an unsafe source of water
- Medical workers or health care
providers should take precautionary measures to avoid direct contact with
blood or blood products. Any tool or equipment that draws blood should be
discarded safely or appropriately sterilized to prevent hepatitis C
infection.
- Do not share personal care items
which are used on a daily basis such as toothbrushes, razors, nail and
hair clippers, and scissors
- Avoid unsafe sex. There is a greater
risk of getting hepatitis C if a person has sexually transmitted disease
such as HIV
and it is the responsibility of every individual
to follow and educate the most vulnerable as well as
the general public to take extra preventive measures to eradicate hepatitis.
Since, hepatitis can be prevented, diagnosed, treated and even cured
there
is no need to worry. Let us join our hands together and 'ELIMINATE
HEPATITIS.'
