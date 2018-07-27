World Hepatitis Day - ‘Test. Treat. Hepatitis’

World Hepatitis Day is observed annually on 28th July

The main aim of the campaign is to raise public awareness on hepatitis (a disease that affects the liver) its causes, prevention, diagnosis, management, and treatment.

This year the theme is 'Test. Treat. Hepatitis.' World Hepatitis Day is observed annually on 28th July around the world with the main aim to create awareness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver. around the world with the main aim to create awareness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver.

World Hepatitis Day - ‘Test. Treat. Hepatitis’



For World Hepatitis Day 2018, World Health Organization (WHO) will focus on the theme "Test. Treat. Hepatitis."



‘Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver due to viral infections which can be prevented, diagnosed, treated and even cured. Viral hepatitis is on the rise as a global killer. Therefore, it necessary to educate and follow effective principles to eliminate hepatitis. ’ The liver is an important organ for metabolism and detoxification. Viral hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver due to viral infections.



To commemorate the World Hepatitis Day 2018, WHO and the Government of Mongolia will hold a series of events in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Main Objectives of the Campaign WHO events and activities mainly aim to reach the following objectives worldwide:

To support and expand hepatitis prevention, testing, treatment and care services, with a specific focus on strengthening WHO testing and treatment recommendations

To highlight the best practices and support universal health coverage of hepatitis services

To encourage partnerships and funding in the fight against viral hepatitis What Makes Hepatitis a Global Burden? Hepatitis is on the rise as a global killer. Even though several measures have been made to curb the spread of hepatitis, the global toll of hepatitis cases appears to be mounting. This makes 'Hepatitis a Global Burden.' Hepatitis attacks the most vulnerable

Viral hepatitis B and C are significant health challenges

Viral hepatitis B and C are the main reasons for liver cancer

Viral hepatitis causes serious diseases and also places a substantial economic burden on families

Viral hepatitis has become a significant killer due to a lack of global awareness and attention

Over the past 15 years, several people have been dying of viral hepatitis

Simultaneously, people are becoming newly infected with hepatitis

Early testing and treatment of viral hepatitis B and C can save lives Due to the increasing death rates and spread of hepatitis, promoters of the World Digestive Health Day which was observed on 29th May 2018, have taken extra effort to raise awareness by focusing on hepatitis with a theme 'Viral Hepatitis, B and C: Lifting the Global Burden.'

Facts and Statistics on Hepatitis Viral hepatitis B and C are significant health challenges, affecting nearly 325 million people worldwide

Around 600,000 people die worldwide every year from hepatitis B and its complications, such as liver cancer

Above 5 million Americans are infected with viral hepatitis

Hepatitis B and C are the leading causes of liver cancer and liver transplants in the United States

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.25 million Americans have already been infected with Hepatitis B virus, and more than 2 million Americans are chronically infected

In the UK, nearly 215,000 people have hepatitis C What is Hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation or swelling of the liver. There are five types of hepatitis viruses namely, A, B, C, D, and E. These types are of most important concern because of the burden of illness and death they cause and the potential for outbreaks and epidemic spread.



Types A and E are responsible for the short-term or acute infection, whereas types B, C, and D cause long-term or chronic infection. Hepatitis B, C, and D lead to life-threatening complications such as liver cirrhosis, liver failure, and cancer.

What are the Causes of Hepatitis? Hepatitis A and E are commonly caused by ingestion of contaminated food or water

Hepatitis B, C, and D usually occur as a result of blood-to-blood contact with infected body fluids such as blood transfusions or invasive medical procedures using contaminated equipment

Hepatitis B and C can also be transmitted through sexual contact, although this is less common with hepatitis C Common Symptoms of Hepatitis Jaundice, a condition where the skin or the whites of the eyes turn yellow as well as dark urine

Light-colored stools

Loss of appetite

Fatigue that continues for weeks or months

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Stomach pain Simple Ways to Fight Hepatitis Follow proper immunization schedule. Vaccines to protect against hepatitis A and B are available

Contaminated water can spread hepatitis A and E. Access to clean water is not universal. So, make sure that you drink clean water. International travelers must always take special precautions to avoid an unsafe source of water

Medical workers or health care providers should take precautionary measures to avoid direct contact with blood or blood products. Any tool or equipment that draws blood should be discarded safely or appropriately sterilized to prevent hepatitis C infection.

Do not share personal care items which are used on a daily basis such as toothbrushes, razors, nail and hair clippers, and scissors

Avoid unsafe sex. There is a greater risk of getting hepatitis C if a person has sexually transmitted disease such as HIV Viral hepatitis death rate is alarmingly high, and it is the responsibility of every individual to follow and educate the most vulnerable as well as the general public to take extra preventive measures to eradicate hepatitis. Since, hepatitis can be prevented, diagnosed, treated and even cured there is no need to worry. Let us join our hands together and 'ELIMINATE HEPATITIS.'



References:

World Hepatitis Day - 2018 - (http://www.who.int/who-campaigns/world-hepatitis-day/2018) World Hepatitis Day - July 28th - (https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/worldhepday.htm) Hepatitis Is On The Rise As a Global Killer - (http://www.humanosphere.org/global-health/2016/07/hepatitis-is-on-the-rise-as-a-global-killer/)

