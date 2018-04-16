World Hemophilia Day – Sharing Knowledge Makes Us Stronger

‘Sharing knowledge about our personal experiences and stories about hemophilia goes a long way to help increase awareness about the disorder and to improve access to care and treatment. Let’s do our bit this year on World Hemophilia Day.’

World Hemophilia Day

Some of the resources available with WFH are

What will happen and what you can do on World Hemophilia Day 2018:

There will be a global campaign to light up landmarks around the world in red.

Members of the bleeding community, partners and national member organizations will ensure that local landmarks "Light up red".

Many people will light a red light in their home or office - you can do the same to raise awareness in your immediate neighborhood.

You can make use of World Hemophilia Day resources, such as a downloadable poster and social media badges to spread the word around.

Hemophilia

Big bruises

Bleeding into muscles of the arm, groin area, thigh and calf, and joints in the knee, ankle, and elbow

Sudden, spontaneous bleeding without an apparent reason

Prolonged bleeding after getting a cut, an accident (especially an injury to the head), a tooth removed, or after surgery

World Federation of Hemophilia