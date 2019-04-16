World Hemophilia Day – Reaching Out

Highlights
:
- World Hemophilia
Day is observed worldwide on the 17th April to raise awareness
about this little known inherited bleeding disorder and ensure treatment
is available to every patient across the world
- Hemophilia is an
inherited condition marked by prolonged potentially life-threatening bleeding following even minor trauma. It is a rare
condition and about 400000 persons are estimated to be affected worldwide
- World Hemophilia
Day 2019 aims to reach out as far and wide as possible to ensure proper
diagnosis and treatment to nearly 75 percent of patients who still remain undiagnosed or don't have access
to treatment
World
Hemophilia Day is observed on the 17th
April worldwide to raise awareness about this little known inherited bleeding
disorder.
The aim is to raise and spread awareness about hemophilia and
other bleeding disorders and achieve the goal of 'Treatment
for All.'
History
of World Hemophilia Day
The first hemophilia
awareness day was first established in 1989 and is sponsored by the
World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH). The organization was founded by Frank Schnabel, and the date 17th
April was chosen as his birthday falls on this day. The awareness color
for hemophilia has been aptly chosen as red color
.
The World Federation
of Hemophilia (WFH) was founded in 1963
and has partner organizations in about 140 countries and is
officially recognized by the World Health Organization.
‘World Hemophilia Day 2019 is focusing mainly on reaching out as far and wide as possible to try and identify more patients who remain undiagnosed so that they can receive appropriate treatment and help in achieving the goal of ‘Treatment for All.’’
WFH has
consistently been crusading for over 50 years to improve diagnosis and availability of treatment resources
for
persons with inherited bleeding disorders such as hemophilia, von Willebrand disease
,inherited platelet
disorders and rare clotting factor deficiencies.
Why
Should We Raise Hemophilia Awareness?
- Many people in
the world are unaware of their condition and thus remain undiagnosed or
have no access to proper treatment for bleeding disorders such as
hemophilia
- As per WFH
estimates, about 1 in every 1000 person has a bleeding disorder and many
don't get treatment
- If not treated
properly and in a timely manner, severe cases of hemophilia can end in
premature death. Fortunately, effective treatment options are there and if
provided, people with hemophilia can lead healthy and productive lives
How
We Can Raise Awareness About Hemophilia
We should all do our bit to raise awareness about hemophilia
and related bleeding disorders
so that each and every patient
is diagnosed and receives appropriate treatment. Some of the ways to do this
include the following:
- Download World
Hemophilia Day posters from the WFH site and share widely on social media
such as Facebook and Twitter
- Persons with
hemophilia can share their stories on social media and raise awareness as
well as inspire others with the condition
- Distribute
information leaflets on hemophilia to the public in prominent locations in the community such as parks,
libraries and malls
- Raise funds to
support hemophilia research and/or make a personal contribution to
the campaign
- Print and visual
media should provide wide coverage about the condition and invite experts
to discuss the condition and its diagnosis and treatment
- Clinics and
hospitals should offer free screening and check-ups to encourage more
persons to seek diagnosis and treatment
- Wear red or light
up your office space or building in red to show solidarity for the
hemophilia awareness campaign
- Sell red themed
stuff such as mugs, bracelets, T-shirts, pins and other trinkets online
and donate the proceeds to support the campaign
- Organize
walkathons or marathons to raise awareness about hemophilia and raise
funds
Fast
Facts About Hemophilia
- Hemophilia Nearly 70 percent of patients
remain undiagnosed or don't have access to treatment
-
It
is not contagious and does not spread from one person to another
-
Hemophiliacs
are deficient in a protein that is necessary for blood to clot following
injury. As a result, clotting of blood is delayed and they bleed considerably
even following trivial injuries
- Careful
precautions must be taken before procedures such as dental extraction or
surgical operations to avoid the risk of bleeding
-
At
times bleeding can occur internally especially within joints and muscles
causing severe pain and swelling
- There
are two types of hemophilia, namely Hemophilia A where clotting factor VIII is
deficient and the less common Hemophilia B where clotting factor IX is deficient
-
It
is estimated that 1 in 5000-10,000 persons in the US are born with this
condition
-
The
condition is diagnosed by measuring the levels of these clotting factors in the
blood
-
Treatment
is by transfusion of pooled plasma from blood donors rich in Factor VIII and
Factor IX factors
- The
pooled plasma should be tested for blood-borne infections such as HIV and Hepatitis
B before transfusing since hemophiliacs are at risk of developing these
infections due to the need for regular transfusions
Summary
World Hemophilia Day is observed on the 17th
April and aims to raise awareness about this rare potentially life-threatening
bleeding disorder and ensure that the majority of patients who still remain
undiagnosed and untreated get diagnosed and access to treatment.
