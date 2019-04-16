World Hemophilia Day – Reaching Out

World Hemophilia Day is observed worldwide on the 17 th April to raise awareness about this little known inherited bleeding disorder and ensure treatment is available to every patient across the world

World Hemophilia Day 2019 aims to reach out as far and wide as possible to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment to nearly 75 percent of patients who still remain undiagnosed or don't have access to treatment

History of World Hemophilia Day

World Hemophilia Day is observed on the 17 April worldwide to raise awareness about this little known inherited bleeding disorder. The aim is to raise and spread awareness about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders and achieve the goal of 'Treatment for All.' The first hemophilia awareness day was first established in 1989 and is sponsored by the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH). The organization was founded by Frank Schnabel, and the date 17 April was chosen as his birthday falls on this day.