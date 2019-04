World Hemophilia Day is observed on the 17April worldwide to raise awareness about this little known inherited bleeding disorder. The aim is to raise and spread awareness about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders and achieve the goal of 'Treatment for All.'The first hemophilia awareness day was first established in 1989 and is sponsored by the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH). The organization was founded by Frank Schnabel, and the date 17April was chosen as his birthday falls on this day. Thefor hemophilia has been aptly chosen as

World Hemophilia Day – Reaching Out

‘World Hemophilia Day 2019 is focusing mainly on reaching out as far and wide as possible to try and identify more patients who remain undiagnosed so that they can receive appropriate treatment and help in achieving the goal of ‘Treatment for All.’’

Read More..

Why Should We Raise Hemophilia Awareness?

Many people in the world are unaware of their condition and thus remain undiagnosed or have no access to proper treatment for bleeding disorders such as hemophilia

As per WFH estimates, about 1 in every 1000 person has a bleeding disorder and many don't get treatment

If not treated properly and in a timely manner, severe cases of hemophilia can end in premature death. Fortunately, effective treatment options are there and if provided, people with hemophilia can lead healthy and productive lives

How We Can Raise Awareness About Hemophilia

Download World Hemophilia Day posters from the WFH site and share widely on social media such as Facebook and Twitter

Persons with hemophilia can share their stories on social media and raise awareness as well as inspire others with the condition

Distribute information leaflets on hemophilia to the public in prominent locations in the community such as parks, libraries and malls

Raise funds to support hemophilia research and/or make a personal contribution to the campaign

Print and visual media should provide wide coverage about the condition and invite experts to discuss the condition and its diagnosis and treatment

Clinics and hospitals should offer free screening and check-ups to encourage more persons to seek diagnosis and treatment

Wear red or light up your office space or building in red to show solidarity for the hemophilia awareness campaign

Sell red themed stuff such as mugs, bracelets, T-shirts, pins and other trinkets online and donate the proceeds to support the campaign

Organize walkathons or marathons to raise awareness about hemophilia and raise funds

Fast Facts About Hemophilia

Hemophilia Nearly 70 percent of patients remain undiagnosed or don't have access to treatment

It is not contagious and does not spread from one person to another

Hemophiliacs are deficient in a protein that is necessary for blood to clot following injury. As a result, clotting of blood is delayed and they bleed considerably even following trivial injuries

Careful precautions must be taken before procedures such as dental extraction or surgical operations to avoid the risk of bleeding

At times bleeding can occur internally especially within joints and muscles causing severe pain and swelling

There are two types of hemophilia, namely Hemophilia A where clotting factor VIII is deficient and the less common Hemophilia B where clotting factor IX is deficient

It is estimated that 1 in 5000-10,000 persons in the US are born with this condition

The condition is diagnosed by measuring the levels of these clotting factors in the blood

Treatment is by transfusion of pooled plasma from blood donors rich in Factor VIII and Factor IX factors

The pooled plasma should be tested for blood-borne infections such as HIV and Hepatitis B before transfusing since hemophiliacs are at risk of developing these infections due to the need for regular transfusions

Summary

World Hemophilia Day 2019 - (https://www.wfh.org/en/whd) World hemophilia day 2019- outreach & identification - (https://www.worldhemophiliaday.org/) Fast Facts About Bleeding Disorders - (https://www.hemophilia.org/About-Us/Fast-Facts)

Theand has partner organizations in about 140 countries and is officially recognized by the World Health Organization.WFH has consistently been crusading for over 50 years tofor persons with inherited bleeding disorders such as hemophilia, von Willebrand disease ,inherited platelet disorders and rare clotting factor deficiencies.We should all do our bit to raise awareness about hemophilia and related bleeding disorders so that each and every patient is diagnosed and receives appropriate treatment. Some of the ways to do this include the following:World Hemophilia Day is observed on the 17April and aims to raise awareness about this rare potentially life-threatening bleeding disorder and ensure that the majority of patients who still remain undiagnosed and untreated get diagnosed and access to treatment.Source: Medindia