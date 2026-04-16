World Hemophilia Day 2026: Diagnosis is the First Step to Care

Most hemophilia cases go undetected due to poor healthcare access; early diagnosis prevents joint damage and improves quality of life dramatically.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is haemophilia?

A: A rare disorder where bleeding lasts longer, either externally or inside joints and muscles.

Q: What is the theme of World Haemophilia Day 2026?

A: The theme of World Haemophilia Day 2026 is â€œDiagnosis first step to careâ€.

Q: Why does bleeding last longer in haemophilia?

A: Due to lack of clotting factors, the blood cannot form proper clots.

Q: Why is early diagnosis important?

A: It helps prevent joint damage, repeated bleeding, and improves treatment outcomes

Q: What are the types and causes of haemophilia?

A: Types A, B, and C are due to missing clotting factors and can be inherited or acquired.