World Heart Day- Use Heart to Beat Cardiovascular Disease

are the most common cardiovascular diseases.
There are many risk factors associated with CVD. They can be categorized as:
Heart attacks manifest differently in women than in men. Women are more likely to experience shortness of breath, vomiting, jaw or back pain.
Stroke is a medical emergency, and if someone experiences these signs, it is crucial to get medical help immediately.
World Heart Day is celebrated every year on the 29th September. The objectives of World Heart Day is:
was established by the World Heart Federation (WHF) and World Health Organization (WHO) in 1999.Antoni Bayés de Luna, president of the WHF from 1997-1999 initiated the annual event.
The first World Heart Day was observed on 26th September 1999. World Heart Day was initially celebrated on the last Sunday of September. However, from 2013, World Heart Day is celebrated annually on the 29th September.
Heart Day 2020 - UseHeart to Beat Cardiovascular Disease
The theme for the World Heart Day 2020 is to 'Use heart to beat the cardiovascular disease.
The theme Use Heart is about using:
- Your head - Understand healthy lifestyle, healthy food habits change your behavior to have a better quality of life
- Your influence - Make an impact and spread the information on the importance of heart health and ways to prevent it
- Your compassion - Support the most vulnerable people in the society, especially during COVID-19, as they are at an increased risk of contracting the virus
Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) and COVID-19 - 'Use Heart to Fight COVID-19'
People with heart disease are more vulnerable and are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a decline in the number of heart patients seeing care with hospitals and doctors as they were scared of contracting the virus.
Some of the guidelines which would help COVID-19 heart connection patients are:
- Separation of COVID-19 patients based on the severity of the disease in a separate hospital or ward depending on the infrastructure available
- Patients need to be designated based on health risks such as diabetes, hypertension, prior respiratory disease or cardiovascular disease, cancer, to identify patients at a higher likelihood of developing severe COVID-19
- Special attention and separate facilities need to be provided for COVID-19 cardiac patients and non-COVID-19 cardiac patients
It is essential to spread awareness and prevention methods for helping people understand the situation. It is also crucial to reassure people with heart disease to consult their hospital or doctor when needed.
The risks of heart attack and stroke outweigh the risk of getting COVID-19.
People can also use telemedicine
, but it should not be considered as a replacement for in-person care.
Tips to Prevent Cardiovascular Disease
Cardiovascular disease can be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle by following strategies such as:
- Quit smoking - One of the best things for a healthy heart is to stop smoking or using smokeless tobacco. The risk of heart disease can drop as little as a day after quitting.
- Physical Activity - Daily physical activity for at least 30 to 60 minutes will help lower the risk of heart disease.
- Healthy diet - Follow a healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, lean meats, fish, legumes, beans, low-fat dairy fat-free dairy, healthy fats, whole grains. Limit the intake of salt, sugar, alcohol, saturated hat and processed carbohydrates.
- Maintain a healthy weight - Obesity to several diseases, including cardiovascular disease. Calculate your body mass index (BMI) and make sure you have a healthy percentage of body fat.
- Sleep properly - Sleep for at least for 7 hours a day as lack of sleep increases the risk of obesity, heart attack, hypertension.
- Manage stress - Cope with stress in a healthy way such as meditation, relaxation, exercises to improve health
- Get regular health screening - Screening for blood pressure, cholesterol levels, diabetes would help detect risk factors early and help manage heart disease risk.
In summary, it is crucial to spread awareness on the burden of cardiovascular diseases and the ways one can prevent it.
References:
- World Heart Day 2020 - (https://www.world-heart-federation.org/world-heart-day/world-heart-day-2020/)
- Heart Disease Facts
- (https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/facts.htm)
- Use Heart to Fight COVID-19
- (https://www.world-heart-federation.org/world-heart-day/cvd-covid-19/)
- World Heart Day
- (https://www.britannica.com/topic/World-Heart-Day)
- Strategies to prevent heart disease - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/heart-disease/in-depth/heart-disease-prevention/art-20046502)
Source: Medindia