World Heart Day- Use Heart to Beat Cardiovascular Disease

World Heart Day is celebrated annually on 29th September to create awareness on the incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and provide actions to prevent and control cardiovascular disease. The theme for 2020 is 'Use heart to beat cardiovascular disease.' Cardiovascular diseases are a group of diseases which refers to any disease of the heart, vascular disease of the brain or disease of the blood vessel.

Coronary heart disease - A disease that affects the blood vessels supplying to the heart muscle ( ex: heart attack )

- A disease that affects the blood vessels supplying to the heart muscle ( ex: heart attack ) Cerebrovascular disease - A disease that affects the blood vessels supplying to the brain (ex: stroke)

- A disease that affects the blood vessels supplying to the brain (ex: stroke) Peripheral arterial disease - A disease that affects the blood vessels supplying the legs and arms)

- A disease that affects the blood vessels supplying the legs and arms) Rheumatic heart disease - A disease that damages the heart muscle and heart valves from rheumatic fever which is caused by streptococcal bacteria

- A disease that damages the heart muscle and heart valves from rheumatic fever which is caused by streptococcal bacteria Congenital heart disease - A disease that results in malformations of the heart structure at birth

- A disease that results in malformations of the heart structure at birth Deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism - They cause blood clots in the leg veins, which can dislodge and move to the lungs and heart

Risk Factors of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Modifiable risk factors - Unhealthy diet, physical activity, high blood pressure (hypertension), cholesterol, tobacco use and obesity.

- Unhealthy diet, physical activity, high blood pressure (hypertension), cholesterol, tobacco use and obesity. Non-modifiable risk factors - Diabetes, family history, age (above 55 years), gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic status

Warning signs of Heart Attack

Discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts for a few minutes or that goes away and comes back.

Shortness of breath chest discomfort or without chest discomfort

Discomfort in other areas of the upper body that can result in pain or discomfort in the back, in one or both arms, neck, jaw or stomach, left shoulder, back

Nausea

Lightheadedness

Breaking out in a cold sweat

Warning Signs of Stroke

Sudden weakness or numbness in the face, leg, arm, especially in one side of the body

Sudden trouble with speaking, understanding and confusion

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both the eyes

Sudden trouble in walking

Dizziness, loss of balance and coordination

Sudden severe headache with no known cause

Facts About Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Globally, cerebrovascular diseases are the number 1 cause of death as more people die from CVDs rather than any other cause

In 2016, around 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases

In 2016 cardiovascular diseases were responsible for 31% of all deaths and 85% of these deaths were due to heart attack and stroke

80% of cardiovascular deaths occur in low- and middle- income countries

Every 36 seconds, one person dies from cardiovascular disease in the US

Coronary heart disease is the most common type of cardiovascular disease, killing 365,914 people in 2017

Around 6.7% of adults above the age of 20 have coronary artery disease

In the US, someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds

About 1 in 5 heart attacks are silent

Create awareness on the burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs)

Encourage the adoption of healthy eating habits and lifestyle

Reduce the global prevalence of high blood pressure

Create awareness on the importance of physical activity to reduce heart disease risk

Develop a plan to control smoking to reduce the risk of heart disease

The theme of World Heart Day 2020 is 'Use heart to beat cardiovascular disease.'

Heart Day 2020 - UseHeart to Beat Cardiovascular Disease The theme for the World Heart Day 2020 is to 'Use heart to beat the cardiovascular disease.

The theme Use Heart is about using: Your head - Understand healthy lifestyle, healthy food habits change your behavior to have a better quality of life

- Understand healthy lifestyle, healthy food habits change your behavior to have a better quality of life Your influence - Make an impact and spread the information on the importance of heart health and ways to prevent it

- Make an impact and spread the information on the importance of heart health and ways to prevent it Your compassion - Support the most vulnerable people in the society, especially during COVID-19, as they are at an increased risk of contracting the virus Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) and COVID-19 - 'Use Heart to Fight COVID-19' People with heart disease are more vulnerable and are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.



Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a decline in the number of heart patients seeing care with hospitals and doctors as they were scared of contracting the virus.



Some of the guidelines which would help COVID-19 heart connection patients are: Separation of COVID-19 patients based on the severity of the disease in a separate hospital or ward depending on the infrastructure available

Patients need to be designated based on health risks such as diabetes, hypertension, prior respiratory disease or cardiovascular disease, cancer, to identify patients at a higher likelihood of developing severe COVID-19

Special attention and separate facilities need to be provided for COVID-19 cardiac patients and non-COVID-19 cardiac patients It is essential to spread awareness and prevention methods for helping people understand the situation. It is also crucial to reassure people with heart disease to consult their hospital or doctor when needed.



The risks of heart attack and stroke outweigh the risk of getting COVID-19.





Tips to Prevent Cardiovascular Disease Cardiovascular disease can be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle by following strategies such as: Quit smoking - One of the best things for a healthy heart is to stop smoking or using smokeless tobacco. The risk of heart disease can drop as little as a day after quitting.

- One of the best things for a healthy heart is to stop smoking or using smokeless tobacco. The risk of heart disease can drop as little as a day after quitting. Physical Activity - Daily physical activity for at least 30 to 60 minutes will help lower the risk of heart disease.

- Daily physical activity for at least 30 to 60 minutes will help lower the risk of heart disease. Healthy diet - Follow a healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, lean meats, fish, legumes, beans, low-fat dairy fat-free dairy, healthy fats, whole grains. Limit the intake of salt, sugar, alcohol, saturated hat and processed carbohydrates.

- Follow a healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, lean meats, fish, legumes, beans, low-fat dairy fat-free dairy, healthy fats, whole grains. Limit the intake of salt, sugar, alcohol, saturated hat and processed carbohydrates. Maintain a healthy weight - Obesity to several diseases, including cardiovascular disease. Calculate your body mass index (BMI) and make sure you have a healthy percentage of body fat.

- Obesity to several diseases, including cardiovascular disease. Calculate your body mass index (BMI) and make sure you have a healthy percentage of body fat. Sleep properly - Sleep for at least for 7 hours a day as lack of sleep increases the risk of obesity, heart attack, hypertension.

- Sleep for at least for 7 hours a day as lack of sleep increases the risk of obesity, heart attack, hypertension. Manage stress - Cope with stress in a healthy way such as meditation, relaxation, exercises to improve health

- Cope with stress in a healthy way such as meditation, relaxation, exercises to improve health Get regular health screening - Screening for blood pressure, cholesterol levels, diabetes would help detect risk factors early and help manage heart disease risk. In summary, it is crucial to spread awareness on the burden of cardiovascular diseases and the ways one can prevent it.



