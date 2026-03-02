World Hearing Day 2026 Prioritizes Childhood Hearing Loss Prevention

World Hearing Day 2026 highlights that up to 60 percent of childhood hearing loss is preventable through vaccination, early detection, and timely intervention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the focus of World Hearing Day 2026?

A: It focuses on preventing childhood hearing loss through early screening, vaccination, and improved access to hearing care.

Q: How many children are affected by hearing loss globally?

A: According to WHO, about 34 million children worldwide live with disabling hearing loss.

Q: Can childhood hearing loss be prevented?

A: WHO estimates that up to 60 percent of cases are preventable with vaccination, maternal care, and early treatment of ear infections.

Q: Why is newborn hearing screening important?

A: Screening helps detect hearing problems early, allowing intervention before six months to support speech and language development.

Q: Which specialist should parents consult for suspected hearing loss?

A: Parents should consult an audiologist or an ENT specialist for proper evaluation and management.