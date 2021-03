World Hearing Day 2021: Hearing Care for All!

Why is Hearing Loss Serious?

The Launch of World Report on Hearing

International Communication Project

Addressing the Communication with a Hearing-Impaired Person

Gain (and give) the attention of (and to) the person at first as it may add to the difficulty of missing the beginning of the message

Reduce background noise, avoid shouting, and instead speak clearly

Communication with hearing disability individuals can be facilitated by sign language and captioning services

Be patient and find an alternative way of saying something, if you're not making yourself understood

Quick Facts on Hearing Loss

There are around 450 million people, including 34 million children suffering from disabling hearing loss, accounting for 1 in every 3 people over 65 years of age

A global cost of $750 billion international dollars is posed by unaddressed hearing loss

Over 900 million persons worldwide will suffer from disabling hearing loss by 2050 if unaddressed

The leading cause of hearing loss is chronic ear infections and unavoidable noise

Exposure to unsafe listening practices poses a risk of deafness to around 1.1 billion young people (aged between 12-35 years)

The highest incidence of disabling hearing loss is seen in South Asia, Asia Pacific, and sub-Saharan Africa.

Simple public health actions may prevent 60% of childhood hearing loss

Hearing devices such as hearing aids and cochlear implants render benefits to people with hearing loss

World Hearing Day 2021 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-hearing-day/2021) World Hearing Day: March - (https://www.audiology.org/public-awareness/world-hearing-day-march-3)

WHO expresses its key message onthat can encourage the affected individuals to access their education, employment, and communication, thereby achieving their full potential.Good hearing and communication form an important part at all stages of life. Generally, the audibility of sounds is measured in units of decibels, with the normal human hearing range being 20 to 20,000Hz.in the better hearing ear in adults (and greater than 30 dB in children) refers toCommon causes of hearing loss are inherited diseases, infections, persistent exposure to loud noise, ototoxic drugs , and the aging process.People at risk of hearing loss must check their hearing regularly and seek care from a health care provider. The impact of deafness can be reduced byDue to insufficient ear and hearing care around the world, the WHO hosts the launch of several hearing measures in its campaign, one of which includes a WHO Report for Basic Ear and Hearing Care in 2020In 2019, WHO launched a free mobile application-for regular monitoring of hearing that would allow for early intervention in case of hearing loss in affected individuals.- one of the leading hearing aid manufacturers worldwide also launched its new,in support venture of 2019.Thus, WHO is deemed to mark a key message every year for imparting awareness on hearing loss and promote timely care for all individuals suffering from hearing loss.World Hearing Day 2021 is marked to be the global launch year of the first-everby the World Health Organization. The prime intent of WHO behind the venture is to provideamong national governments, international NGOs, and development agencies, and all stakeholders in the field of hearing care.All the relevant promotional activity and events launching and promoting the World Report on Hearing (WRH) over the 24 hours will be deemed part of theIndividuals worldwide are encouraged to use the following social media hash tags for any World Hearing Day activities and supportive post/s during this time:Tragically, communication challenges and disorders are not recognized as a disability in many parts of the world.To address the issue and support the World Hearing Day, theBy signing the pledge of theattention can be shifted to persons with communication disorders like hearing loss and bestow them with required professional care.Clear communication requires abetween both the listener and the speaker. Simple tips for communicating more effectively with someone who has a hearing loss are as follows:Source: Medindia