World Glaucoma Awareness Week: Wishing Everyone 20:20 Vision in 2020

The celebrations bring
together patients, ophthalmologists, health officials and the general public
for awareness generation about the
for
preventing glaucoma-associated blindness. Since the symptoms of
become
evident only at a late stage, it is considered to be an invisible disease. Therefore,
the 2020 World Glaucoma Awareness Week Theme is very apt -
. Since the disease gives no warning until it is in an
advanced stage, the organizers lay stress on the importance of regular eye
checks to detect the disease as early as possible so that sight can be saved.
Glaucoma is a
disease of the eye that occurs due to the build-up of
pressure within the eyeball, technically termed as
. Elevated IOP damages the optic nerve, which is responsible for
relaying visual information from the eyes to the brain, where the perception of
vision is generated. If left untreated, continuous damage to the optic nerve
can result in irreversible blindness. Although there are several types of
glaucoma, the most prominent are primary open-angle glaucoma
(POAG) and angle-closure glaucoma (ACG).
The high prevalence
of glaucoma depends on several factors, including the following:
- Late presentation to the doctor
- Non-compliance to doctor's advice
- Lack of knowledge about eye care
- High severity at the time of diagnosis
The most common
diagnostic procedure for glaucoma is called tonometry
, which is used to
measure the IOP. There are also other diagnostic tests, including examination
of the structure and function of the optic nerve. Glaucoma can be treated by eye drops
, systemic
medications, incisional surgery and laser surgery
.
Glaucoma: Facts & Figures
Ways to Generate Awareness about Glaucoma
World Glaucoma Awareness Week
provides an ideal
opportunity to increase awareness about the disease through various events and
activities, involving people from all walks of life. Some of the ways to
increase awareness about glaucoma are highlighted below:
- Knowledge
Dissemination: Providing authentic knowledge to people, especially
students, about the importance of regular eye check-ups can go a long way
to prevent glaucoma-associated blindness
- Educational
Forums: Conferences, symposia, public lectures, webinars, panel
discussions and debates on the topic of glaucoma are very effective ways
of generating awareness
- CME's for
Medics: Medical college and hospital-centric activities such as CME
(Continuing Medical Education) programs on glaucoma can be conducted to
increase awareness among medical students and doctors
- Free Eye
Check-Ups: Conductingfree
eye check-ups at the community level can detect glaucoma at an early
stage, as well as encourage people to take regular care of their eyes
- Glaucoma
Walkathons: Participating in sponsored walks is a fun way of
increasing awareness about glaucoma as well as raising funds for patient
care
- Advocacy: Sustained
advocacy efforts will not only help to shape public opinion, but also
encourage policymakers to develop health policies that benefit glaucoma
patients
- Sit-and-Draw
Competitions: Drawing and painting competitions focusing on vision
will help to spread the message among youngsters about the importance of
taking care of their eyes
- Media
Coverage: Promotion of the events taking place on World Glaucoma
Awareness Week through radio, TV, electronic or print media would showcase
the importance of glaucoma among the masses
- Popular
Articles: Publication of informative popular articles on glaucoma in
newspapers or blogs would help to generate awareness and ignite interest
about the disease among the general public
- Lighting-Up
in 'Green': The awareness color for World Glaucoma Awareness Week is
'Green'. Therefore, illumination of prominent buildings and landmarks in
'Green' light will not only create awareness about glaucoma, but also be a
feast for the eyes
Conclusion
World Glaucoma
Awareness Week is an ideal platform for the generation of awareness about
glaucoma
. It is quite feasible that glaucoma could be
eradicated through education and health programs, coupled with advocacy
efforts. Furthermore,
early case detection, prompt
treatment
and adequate preventive measures will facilitate
eradication so that visual disability
can be prevented in millions of
people across the globe.
Hence, make
sure that you're fully aware of the 'silent
thief of sight' to avoid being its next victim!
