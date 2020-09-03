World Glaucoma Awareness Week: Wishing Everyone 20:20 Vision in 2020

Highlights:

World Glaucoma Awareness Week is being celebrated on 8-14 March 2020

Its main objective is to create more awareness among the general public about the dangers of glaucoma

This will enable early diagnosis, treatment and prevention of blindness arising from glaucoma



World Glaucoma Awareness Week is being celebrated on 8-14 March 2020 across the globe. It is jointly organized by the World Glaucoma Association (WGA) and the World Glaucoma Patient Committee (WGPC). The celebrations have been successfully running for over a decade. It is very encouraging to know that since the World Glaucoma Awareness Week was launched, over 8,000 events have taken place across the globe.

