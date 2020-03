World Glaucoma Awareness Week is being celebrated on 8-14 March 2020 across the globe. It is jointly organized by the World Glaucoma Association (WGA) and the World Glaucoma Patient Committee (WGPC). The celebrations have been successfully running for over a decade. It is very encouraging to know that since the World Glaucoma Awareness Week was launched, over 8,000 events have taken place across the globe.

World Glaucoma Awareness Week: Wishing Everyone 20:20 Vision in 2020

Objective of World Glaucoma Awareness Week

Essential Aspects of Glaucoma

The celebrations bring together patients, ophthalmologists, health officials and the general public for awareness generation about the importance of regular eye check-ups for preventing glaucoma-associated blindness. Since the symptoms of glaucoma become evident only at a late stage, it is considered to be an invisible disease. Therefore, the 2020 World Glaucoma Awareness Week Theme is very apt -The primary objective of World Glaucoma Awareness Week is to prevent blindness arising from glaucoma . Since the disease gives no warning until it is in an advanced stage, the organizers lay stress on the importance of regular eye checks to detect the disease as early as possible so that sight can be saved.Glaucoma is a disease of the eye that occurs due to the build-up of pressure within the eyeball, technically termed as intraocular pressure (IOP) . Elevated IOP damages the optic nerve, which is responsible for relaying visual information from the eyes to the brain, where the perception of vision is generated. If left untreated, continuous damage to the optic nerve can result in irreversible blindness. Although there are several types of glaucoma, the most prominent are primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and angle-closure glaucoma (ACG).