Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. (2025, August 26). World-First Human Trial for Spinal Cord Injury Treatment . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 26, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-first-human-trial-for-spinal-cord-injury-treatment-220857-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. "World-First Human Trial for Spinal Cord Injury Treatment". Medindia. Aug 26, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-first-human-trial-for-spinal-cord-injury-treatment-220857-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. "World-First Human Trial for Spinal Cord Injury Treatment". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-first-human-trial-for-spinal-cord-injury-treatment-220857-1.htm. (accessed Aug 26, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. 2025. World-First Human Trial for Spinal Cord Injury Treatment. Medindia, viewed Aug 26, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-first-human-trial-for-spinal-cord-injury-treatment-220857-1.htm.