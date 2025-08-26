World-First Human Trial for Spinal Cord Injury Treatment

Griffith University researchers have begun a world-first Phase 1 human clinical trial using nasal cells to repair spinal cord injuries, marking a major breakthrough in regenerative medicine.
Go to source). The therapy involves taking olfactory ensheathing cells—specialised cells from the nose that help regenerate nerves—and transforming them into a tiny “nerve bridge”. About the size of a small worm, this bridge is implanted at the site of spinal damage to stimulate repair.
How the Trial WorksPatients will first undergo three months of rehabilitation before receiving the transplantation, followed by eight more months of intensive rehab.
While the trial’s main aim is to confirm safety, researchers will also evaluate whether patients regain meaningful functions such as:
- Improved bladder or bowel control
- Greater finger movement
- Ability to stand or even hug a loved one
Decades in the MakingThis trial is the result of 30 years of research, continuing the legacy of the late Professor Alan Mackay-Sim, a pioneer in olfactory cell research.
Preclinical studies in animals showed these nerve bridges could successfully repair spinal cord damage, paving the way for this milestone in humans.
Backed by Philanthropy and CommunityThe project has received strong backing from philanthropic organisations, including the Clem Jones Foundation and the Perry Cross Spinal Research Foundation, alongside state and federal government support.
Perry Cross, who became a quadriplegic at 19, called the trial “a breakthrough that challenges the notion that recovery is impossible” and a symbol of hope for thousands living with paralysis.
Why This MattersSpinal cord injuries affect millions worldwide, with limited treatment options beyond rehabilitation. This trial not only explores a potential therapy for nerve repair, but also reflects the power of long-term research investment and community support.
If successful, the treatment could redefine possibilities for recovery, independence, and dignity in patients once told there was no hope.
