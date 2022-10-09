About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
World First Aid Day 2022: 'Lifelong First Aid'
World First Aid Day 2022: ‘Lifelong First Aid’

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole, BAMS, CGO
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 10, 2022 at 5:44 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World First Aid Day is celebrated every year on the second Saturday of September
  • The Day aims to create awareness of how first aid can save lives
  • World First Aid Day 2022 is celebrated under the theme ‘Lifelong First Aid’

World First Aid Day 2022 is observed this year on September 10th to demonstrate the significance of first aid practices in saving lives. The theme for World First Aid Day 2022 is 'Lifelong First Aid'.

People occasionally encounter situations when they may need to administer first aid. The goal of World First Aid Day is to provide an opportunity to highlight the value of knowing and administering first aid and to hold awareness campaigns mobilizing both the public and volunteers.

More than 100 Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies worldwide host events and ceremonies to increase public awareness of the significance of first aid in both normal circumstances and emergencies. Everyone should have access to first aid, even the most vulnerable individuals. It should be part of a larger development strategy.

History of World First Aid Day

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) Societies (1 Trusted Source
World First Aid Day 2022: Lifelong First Aid

Go to source) established the first World First Aid Day. Henry Dunant founded the IFRC after he observed people's suffering following the Battle of Solferino. He wrote the book 'Memories of Solferino' after becoming concerned about people's health following the incident. The book had information about the organization intended to provide first aid to those in need. The ICRC headquarters is in Geneva, Switzerland.

What is the Importance of First Aid?

Every human life may need first aid, no matter where you are in the world. It is a quick and efficient intervention that reduces pain and injury, improving the odds of survival for those who need it. It is the care provided to patients before they seek medical attention.

There are cases where people pass away without receiving the necessary medical care. Such folks can benefit from first aid, which has the potential to save lives.
First hand comes handy in situations involving somebody falling off a bicycle or a set of stairs to slashing one's hands with a knife. People in emergencies can benefit from first aid. Even in a crisis scenario, first aid might be as dramatic as providing medical care to citizens of nations embroiled in conflict or regions devastated by natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis.

Why Should World First Aid Day be Celebrated?

World First Aid Day is celebrated because it can genuinely contribute to improving the world (2 Trusted Source
World First Aid Day

Go to source). It is a crucial foundational skill that may save priceless lives worldwide. Both adults and children must understand how to administer first aid in an emergency. It helps create safer and healthier communities. Regardless of our backgrounds, each of us must be able to deliver first aid and do CPR in the event of an emergency.

Celebration of First Aid Day in schools is a novel way to teach kids the importance of first aid. Role-playing can be used to demonstrate scenarios in which first aid is beneficial. Children can learn the fundamentals of administering first-aid in a one-day program if someone gets harmed.

In conclusion, teaching both children and adults about first aid is essential because it can help them prepare for potentially life-threatening circumstances.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
