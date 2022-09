World First Aid Day 2022: ‘Lifelong First Aid’

World First Aid Day 2022 is observed this year on September 10th to demonstrate the significance of first aid practices in saving lives. The theme for World First Aid Day 2022 is 'Lifelong First Aid'. People occasionally encounter situations when they may need to administer first aid. The goal of World First Aid Day is to provide an opportunity to highlight the value of knowing and administering first aid and to hold awareness campaigns mobilizing both the public and volunteers.

‘World First Aid Day is recognized worldwide to promote the significance of first aid, and create awareness globally about how it can save precious lives.’

History of World First Aid Day

What is the Importance of First Aid?



First hand comes handy in situations involving somebody falling off a bicycle or a set of stairs to slashing one's hands with a knife. People in emergencies can benefit from first aid. Even in a crisis scenario, first aid might be as dramatic as providing medical care to citizens of nations embroiled in conflict or regions devastated by natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis.

Why Should World First Aid Day be Celebrated?



Celebration of First Aid Day in schools is a novel way to teach kids the importance of first aid. Role-playing can be used to demonstrate scenarios in which first aid is beneficial. Children can learn the fundamentals of administering first-aid in a one-day program if someone gets harmed.



In conclusion, teaching both children and adults about first aid is essential because it can help them prepare for potentially life-threatening circumstances.



