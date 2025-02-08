Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2025, February 08). World Epilepsy Day: Global Call for Awareness, Inclusion, and Action . Medindia. Retrieved on Feb 08, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-epilepsy-day-global-call-for-awareness-inclusion-and-action-218845-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "World Epilepsy Day: Global Call for Awareness, Inclusion, and Action". Medindia. Feb 08, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-epilepsy-day-global-call-for-awareness-inclusion-and-action-218845-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "World Epilepsy Day: Global Call for Awareness, Inclusion, and Action". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-epilepsy-day-global-call-for-awareness-inclusion-and-action-218845-1.htm. (accessed Feb 08, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2025. World Epilepsy Day: Global Call for Awareness, Inclusion, and Action. Medindia, viewed Feb 08, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-epilepsy-day-global-call-for-awareness-inclusion-and-action-218845-1.htm.