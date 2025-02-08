World Epilepsy Day: Global Call for Awareness, Inclusion, and Action

International Epilepsy Day 2025 highlights global efforts to improve epilepsy care and inclusion under the WHO’s IGAP initiative.
International Epilepsy Day
This day serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness, challenge stigma, and advocate for the rights and needs of the 50 million people worldwide living with epilepsy. As we approach 2025, the importance of this day has never been greater, as it aligns with the World Health Organisation's (WHO) 10-year Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and other Neurological Disorders (IGAP).
Global Impact of Epilepsy: More Than Just SeizuresEpilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders, yet it remains widely misunderstood. Beyond the physical challenges of seizures, individuals with epilepsy often face social exclusion, discrimination, and limited access to healthcare. The theme of #MyEpilepsyJourney highlights the personal stories of those living with epilepsy, shedding light on their unmet needs and daily struggles. These narratives are crucial for informing global initiatives like the Global Epilepsy Needs Study (GENS) and the EPIACT program, which aim to bridge gaps in treatment, inclusion, and research.
WHO’s IGAP: A Roadmap for ChangeThe Intersectoral Global Action Plan (IGAP) is a transformative 10-year strategy designed to improve the lives of people with epilepsy and other neurological disorders. Two key global targets under IGAP are:
- Global Target 5.1: By 2031, countries will increase service coverage for epilepsy by 50% compared to 2021 levels.
- Global Target 5.2: 80% of countries will update or develop legislation to protect the human rights of people with epilepsy by 2031.
How You Can Get Involved in International Epilepsy Day 2025International Epilepsy Day is more than just a day of awareness-it’s a call to action. Here’s how you can participate:
- Share Your Story: Join the #MyEpilepsyJourney campaign by sharing your personal experiences with epilepsy. Your story can inspire others and provide valuable insights for global advocacy efforts.
- Participate in the Virtual Art Exhibition: Showcase your creativity by submitting artwork that reflects your journey with epilepsy. This exhibition is a powerful way to raise awareness and foster empathy.
- Download Campaign Resources: Access educational materials, social media templates, and event guides to help spread the word about epilepsy in your community.
- Donate: Support the work of IBE and ILAE by making a donation. Your contribution will help fund research, advocacy, and support programs for people with epilepsy.
Role of Community in Driving ChangeAchieving the goals of IGAP requires collective action. Governments, healthcare providers, advocacy groups, and individuals must work together to close the treatment gap and promote inclusion. By sharing stories, participating in events, and advocating for policy changes, we can create a world where people with epilepsy are empowered to thrive.
As we approach International Epilepsy Day 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive and supportive world for people with epilepsy. By raising awareness, sharing stories, and advocating for change, we can ensure that the goals of IGAP are met and that individuals with epilepsy receive the care and respect they deserve.
