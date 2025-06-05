About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
World Environment Day 2025: Act on Plastic Pollution
Advertisement

World Environment Day 2025: Act on Plastic Pollution

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 5 2025 9:25 AM

Discover how plastic pollution threatens both the planet and human health this World Environment Day 2025, and what urgent action global leaders are calling for.

Highlights:
  • Microplastics have been detected in human bloodstreams
  • UNEP urges a shift from outdated business models to sustainable ones
  • Plastic pollution is now a health, environmental, and economic crisis
World Environment Day 2025, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has adopted a bold and urgent theme: “Beat Plastic Pollution.” Slated for June 5, 2025, and hosted by the Republic of Korea, this year’s campaign puts plastic waste and its devastating impacts on health, ecosystems, and climate at the forefront of global conversation (1 Trusted Source
A final push to end plastic pollution

Go to source).
More than just an environmental issue, plastic pollution is increasingly being recognized as a public health threat. As plastics degrade into microplastics and leach harmful chemicals, they enter the food chain, water systems, and even the air we breathe—leading to long-term health consequences that are still being uncovered.


Scientists Use Gaming to Tackle Plastic Waste and Protect Public Health
Scientists Use Gaming to Tackle Plastic Waste and Protect Public Health
Scientists from the University of Portsmouth are developing a game to educate players on plastic waste management, promoting sustainable habits for better health.
Advertisement

Why This Theme Matters in 2025

According to UNEP, plastic production has surged to over 430 million tonnes per year, with two-thirds of it quickly becoming waste. Out of this, an estimated 12 million tonnes end up in the oceans annually, affecting marine life and contaminating food sources.

Recent studies reveal that humans consume approximately 5 grams of microplastics per week—equivalent to the weight of a credit card. These microplastics have been found in human blood, lungs, and placental tissue, raising serious questions about long-term exposure and chronic health risks.


Advertisement
Plastic Pollution: New Insights
Plastic Pollution: New Insights
New mechanism by which microplastics, like Styrofoam, and particulate pollutants are carried long distances, with implications for preventing the spread and accumulation of contaminants in food and water sources has been discovered.

Plastic Pollution and Human Health: The Hidden Connection

Endocrine Disruptors and Immune Impact


Many plastics contain chemicals like phthalates and bisphenol A (BPA), which are known endocrine disruptors. These chemicals can interfere with hormone regulation, potentially leading to reproductive disorders, developmental issues in children, and increased cancer risk.

In addition, microplastics are known to carry harmful bacteria, heavy metals, and toxins on their surfaces. When ingested or inhaled, they can trigger inflammation, oxidative stress, and disrupt immune function.

Respiratory and Digestive Concerns


With the rise in urban pollution and plastic waste incineration, respiratory exposure to toxic fumes such as dioxins and furans is becoming more common. These are linked to lung diseases, asthma, and even cardiovascular issues. Meanwhile, ingested plastics can alter gut microbiota and impair nutrient absorption.


Advertisement
The Hidden Dangers: Long-Term Health Effects of Microplastics in the Body
The Hidden Dangers: Long-Term Health Effects of Microplastics in the Body
Microplastics in the body can cause chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, immune suppression, and increase risks of cancer, reproductive issues, and more.

Korea as Host: A Model for Innovation

The Republic of Korea is no stranger to environmental leadership. Hosting World Environment Day 2025 is an opportunity to showcase its commitment to sustainability and innovation. With stringent waste management policies, nationwide recycling programs, and a push for circular economy initiatives, South Korea aims to inspire other nations to follow suit (2 Trusted Source
No Plastic in Nature: Assessing Plastic Ingestion from Nature to People

Go to source).

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen stated, “New science is revealing the health risks of plastic pollution—especially microplastics, which are now found in our bloodstreams, where they clearly don’t belong. As public awareness grows, markets are shifting, and companies that stick to outdated models risk being left behind.”


World Environment Day
World Environment Day
World Environment Day (WED) is observed annually on 5th June by the United Nations. The main aim of the campaign is to create awareness of the environment and specific environmental issues. The theme for this year 2018 is Beat Plastic Pollution.

What the World Can Do to Beat Plastic Pollution

1. Policy Reform and Regulation
Countries are being urged to phase out single-use plastics, enforce extended producer responsibility (EPR), and promote alternatives like biodegradable materials. Over 180 nations have already pledged to support a global plastics treaty that will be legally binding by 2026.

2. Community and Industry Participation
It’s not just up to governments. Businesses and individuals play a crucial role. From plastic-free packaging to refillable personal care products, innovations are emerging at every level. Community-led beach cleanups, refill stations, and zero-waste stores are transforming consumer behavior.

3. Healthcare Sector's Role
The medical industry—ironically a major contributor to plastic waste—can also make a difference. Hospitals are now exploring sterilizable instruments, eco-friendly PPE, and waste segregation protocols to reduce their environmental footprint without compromising safety.

A Healthier Planet Means Healthier People

As science continues to uncover the full extent of plastic’s impact on human health, the need for global cooperation has never been more urgent. World Environment Day 2025 is not just a symbolic event—it’s a rallying point for real change.

By choosing reusable over disposable, holding industries accountable, and supporting policies that prioritize public health and sustainability, we can collectively protect our bodies and our environment.

The plastic crisis is not inevitable. It’s a problem created by human activity—and it can be solved by human action. On this World Environment Day, take a stand. Your small step could lead to a giant leap for planetary and personal health.

References:
  1. A final push to end plastic pollution - (https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/speech/final-push-end-plastic-pollution)
  2. No Plastic in Nature: Assessing Plastic Ingestion from Nature to People - (https://wwfint.awsassets.panda.org/downloads/plastic_ingestion_web_spreads.pdf)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional