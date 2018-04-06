Highlights:
World Environment Day (WED) is observed annually on 5th June
- World Environment Day (WED) is
observed annually on 5th June by the United Nations
- The main aim of the campaign is to create awareness of the environment and specific
environmental issues
- This year the theme is "Beat
Plastic Pollution"
- India will be the global host for World Environment
Day 2018
by the United Nations. The main aim of the awareness day is to create
awareness of the environment and specific environmental issues.
Each year the theme for World Environment Day is designed to focus
on a particular pressing environmental concern. This year the theme for World Environment Day 2018 is "Beat Plastic Pollution"
to
reduce the use of single-use plastics and combat plastic
pollution.
‘India will be the global host for World Environment Day 2018 with Beat Plastic Pollution as the theme. Plastic pollution affects soil, ocean, birds, animals, marine creatures and birds. Therefore, with sustainable alternatives and reduced usage of single-use plastics can combat plastic pollution.’
Every year World Environment Day
has a different global host
country, where the official celebrations take place. India is the global
host of World Environment Day 2018
with the aim to raise awareness on
plastic pollution and its harmful effects.
Aim of the Campaign
The campaign recommends governments, industry, communities, and
individuals to join hands to preserve and conserve our own Mother Earth against life-threatening plastic
that pollutes
every corner of the Earth. This may pave the way in finding
sustainable alternatives
that can reduce the production and excessive
use of single-use plastic polluting
and contaminating soil and oceans
thereby,
affecting marine life
and threatening human health.
Beat Plastic Pollution
Every day we use plastic in many forms such as bottles, food
containers, garbage and grocery bags, electronic appliances, coffee cups, lids
and the list goes on endlessly. Even though plastic products are very
convenient to use, they play a serious role in polluting the environment.
In the marine environment, a plastic bottle can last for 450 years
which can gradually fragment into smaller and smaller pieces which ultimately
end up microscopic but never truly go away.
Facts and Statistics on Plastic Pollution
- World uses nearly five trillion plastic bags every year
- Americans use nearly 100 billion
plastic bags every year
- Each year, about 13 million tonnes
of plastic end up in the oceans
- Nearly, 269,000 tons of plastic pollution
may be floating in the world's oceans
- More than 150 plastic bottles
litter each mile of UK beaches
- Almost, 50 percent of the plastic
we use is single-use or disposable
- Every minute, nearly two million
single-use plastic bags are distributed globally
- Nearly, one-third of the plastic
packaging escapes collection systems, which ends up clogging the drains
and polluting environment
- Approximately, one million plastic bottles are purchased by people every minute around the world
- Plastic makes up 10% of all of the
waste we generate
- Every year, about 100,000 marine
mammals and turtles and one million seabirds are
killed by marine plastic pollution
Who is affected by Plastic Pollution?
Animals and
Birds:
Plastics are thrown away carelessly. Animals and
birds unknowingly mistake it
for food and ingest this toxic plastic, which blocks
the digestive tract, gets lodged in animals windpipes reducing the airflow
causing suffocation, or fills the stomach, resulting in malnutrition,
starvation and potentially death. It is found that trash often accumulates in
the animals' gut and provide a false sense of fullness thereby, causing the
animal to stop eating and gradually starve to death.
Marine
Creatures:
Plastic greatly affects marine life on shore
and offshore from the huge whale, ting fish, sea lions, and seabirds to the
microscopic organisms called zooplankton.
Human:
Garbage
waste including plastic waste affect human life. Contamination may cause
serious dreadful infectious diseases. Burning plastics may lead to exposure to
toxic chemicals and carcinogenic substances which increase the risk of
respiratory disorders and cancer.
Who is to be blamed?
Behind every piece of littered plastic debris, there is a human
face. This defines someone, somewhere, mishandled it, either thoughtlessly or
deliberately.
Plastic pollution can be found on every beach in the world, from
busy tourist beaches to uninhabited, abandoned and tropical
islands.
The shores of
the sea offer a variety of evidences such as -
- cigarette filters and cigar tips
- fishing line, rope, and gear
- baby diapers and nappies
- food wrappers, beverage bottles
and cans
- disposable syringes
- old tires
Plastic is mainly used because of its versatile, convenient,
lightweight, flexible, moisture resistant, durable, colorful and relatively
inexpensive quality. However, it may pose
life-threatening effects to soil, ocean, human, animals, birds and even
microorganisms. Therefore, lets us make a decision to reduce the use of
single-use plastics in order to protect our environment and Mother Earth by
creating a better place for the future generation.
